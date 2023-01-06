Read full article on original website
Next Target: WWE Reportedly Interested In 40 Year Old Second Generation Star
On the radar. There are a lot of talented wrestlers in the world who have nothing to do with WE. Those wrestlers often grow a following and reputation of their own and that can be enough to get WWE’s attention. WWE will often go after wrestlers from other promotions and that seems to be what they are trying to do now with a pair of second generation international stars.
Report: WWE Keeping More Vince McMahon Secrets Away From The Public
WWE is reportedly keeping some Vince McMahon secrets out of the public eye now that he is back with the company. McMahon returned to WWE’s board of directors yesterday after retiring as CEO and Chairman of the board in July 2022. During today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed...
Major Title Changes Take Place at MLW Blood & Thunder
On January 7th, Major League Wrestling held its Blood and Thunder event in Philadelphia at the 2300 Arena. At the event, Johnny Fusion became the new MLW National Openweight Champion. He defeated Davey Richards for the belt. New MLW World Tag Team Champions were also crowned as The Samoan Swat...
Jim Cornette Hopes We’ve Seen The End Of WWE’s ‘Ronda Rousey Experiement’
Ronda Rousey’s first run in WWE was followed by a big Royal Rumble debut that stretched into an exciting mixed-tag team match at WrestleMania. After that first run ended, The Baddest Woman On The Planet took a break for an “impregnation vacation.” Now that she’s back, some people are less than blown away.
Chris Jericho and JAS Make Surprise Appearance at Pro Wrestling Guerilla Event (Video)
Sunday night’s Pro Wrestling Guerrilla Battle of Los Angeles featured a surprise appearance by AEW’s Chris Jericho, who the Jericho Appreciation Society joined. With help from Anna Jay, Tay Melo, and Jake Hager, Jericho, Daniel Garcia, Sammy Guevara, Matt Menard, and Angelo Parker won a 10-man tag team match against Jonathan Gresham, Evil Uno, SB Kento, Michael Oku, and Kevin Blackwood. Here are some more details from F4WOnline.com’s Dave Meltzer on how Jericho pinned Blackwood after hitting the Judas Effect:
Daughter Of WWE Legend Wrestles During AEW Dark Taping
Before Rampage and after Battle of the Belts, AEW held a taping of AEW Dark, their popular Youtube show, at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland on Friday night. And while it isn’t unusual for up-and-coming local talents to get an opportunity to impress, one name stood out above the rest, with “Rowdy” Roddy Piper’s daughter, Teal Piper, competing in a tag match alongside Rebel Kel against Tay Conti and Anna JAS.
Vince McMahon Reportedly Not Returning To WWE Offices
Vince McMahon is back in WWE in some capacity, but he’s apparently not going to be working out of the company’s corporate offices. It’s been a wild start to 2023 for WWE with the news that Vince McMahon is back in WWE…sort of. While the former WWE Chairman and CEO is back on the Board of Directors, the main reason for his return is to try to find the best deal for WWE to be sold ahead of their next TV deal expiring in October 2024. Since that deal was to be negotiated in the first half of 2023, Vince is back now to try to sell the company.
Bruce Prichard Names Ex-WWE Superstars Who Won’t Go In The Hall Of Fame
Don’t expect to see the career of Shane Douglas celebrated with an induction into the WWE Hall of Fame. The Hall of Fame was founded in 1993 with Andre the Giant being the only inductee that year. On the Something to Wrestle podcast, Bruce Prichard fielded names suggested by...
WWE SmackDown video highlights: Roman Reigns apologizes to Sami Zayn
Zayn will get a chance to redeem himself by facing Kevin Owens next week.
IMPACT Wrestling Star Discusses Drifting Apart From Ethan Page
Once a powerful tag team, Josh Alexander and Ethan Page now find themselves "in separate sandboxes doing separate things with separate goals." Joining forces in 2011, Alexander and Page had a decade-long run as one of professional wrestling's most dominant tag teams, with appearances in Pro Wrestling Guerilla, Ring of Honor, and most notably, IMPACT Wrestling. Though they began as the Monster Mafia, it wasn't until they both reached IMPACT that the duo truly soared, morphing into The North and racking up two reigns as IMPACT Tag Team Champions — with their first establishing them as the longest-reigning champions in the company's history.
NJPW Strong Results: New NEVER Openweight #1 Contender
We have some results and video highlights from last night’s NJPW Strong television tapings. New Japan aired the latest episode of their NJPW Strong Nemesis last night, though the episode was taped on December 11th at The Vermont Hollywood in Hollywood, CA. Results and highlights are below:. El Phantasmo...
MJF Declares His Love For All Companies Rumored To Buy WWE
AEW World Champion MJF has shared his thoughts on the possibility of WWE being purchased by declaring his love for rumored buyers. This week, Vince McMahon returned to WWE to oversee a potential purchase of WWE and has been appointed to the Board of Directors. On Twitter, MJF declared his...
Possible Spoiler: Uncle Howdy To Be Revealed On Tonight’s WWE Raw?
Pwinsider.com reports that Bo Dallas is backstage at tonight’s WWE Monday Night Raw in Birmingham, Alabama. WWE is advertising that Alexa Bliss will explain her heel turn last week when she attacked Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair. If Uncle Howdy makes an appearance on the show in the...
Impact Wrestling Hypes Its January Tapings In Orlando, FL
Impact Wrestling will be heading to Orlando, FL later this month for its next set of TV tapings. On Friday night, the company sent out the following press release to hype the TV tapings:. IMPACT Wrestling Returns To Orlando For High-Energy Pro Wrestling Action: The 2-Night New Year’s Revolution.
Dutch Mantell Discusses Sami Zayn & His Storyline With The Bloodline
On the latest episode of Smack Talk, wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell opened up about Sami Zayn and his ongoing storyline with The Bloodline. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On Sami Zayn’s connection with the WWE Universe: “He has what every great wrestler has to have....
News On Ticket Sales For Several Upcoming AEW Live Events
You can check out some updated ticket sale numbers for several upcoming AEW events below, courtesy of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter:. Friday night’s episode of AEW Rampage and Battle of the Belts IV in Portland, OR had 4,779 tickets out. It was closer to 5,000 by showtime. Next Wednesday’s...
WWE Breaks All-Time WrestleMania Gate Record
WWE has announced WrestleMania 39 broke the company’s all-time gate record for any WrestleMania. The previous record was $17.3 million in 2016 at WrestleMania 32 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. WWE issued the following:. WWE® BREAKS ALL-TIME WRESTLEMANIA® GATE RECORD. WrestleMania Goes Hollywood at SoFi Stadium...
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE Raw (1/9/23)
WWE invades the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, AL, for tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw. Here is what’s on tap for tonight’s show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – Alexa Bliss to explain why she attacked Bianca Belair. – What’s next for WWE United...
Producers For Last Night’s SmackDown Revealed, Notes From Backstage
Fightful Select has details about the producers for last night’s episode of SmackDown. You can see the details for each match/segment below:. Jason Jordan produced the opening Bloodline and Kevin Owens segment. James Gibson (Jamie Noble) produced Kofi Kingston vs. Santos Escobar. Shawn Daivari produced the Liv Morgan and...
WWE Network Programming Schedule For This Week (1/9/23)
WWE NXT (1/11/22) WWE Main Event (12/29/22) Friday Night SmackDown (12/16/22) You can keep up with all your wrestling news right here on eWrestlingNews.com. Or you can follow us over on our Twitter and Facebook pages.
