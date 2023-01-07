ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

KPBS

A ‘Bigger Picture’ is coming into focus in Imperial Beach

If it’s been awhile since you visited Imperial Beach, you might not recognize it. The town’s gritty surfer vibe is still there. But now there’s a fancy hotel right on the beach and a bunch of new shops, restaurants and breweries. While Imperial Beach’s gentrification came later...
IMPERIAL BEACH, CA
San Diego Channel

Developer to build 34 affordable housing units in 5 days, San Diego mayor takes a look

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — In an effort to combat the homelessness crisis in San Diego, an organization is building 34 affordable housing units in just five days. The units are part of Impact Housing's first development in San Diego. The developer has a goal of building 6,500 affordable units across Southern California every year. More than 1,300 of those will be in San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

New plan to improve Imperial Beach

Imperial Beach city officials unveiled a new plan to make it a destination city. In other news, San Diego wants to see dozens of more roundabouts by 2035, but the city is already behind on its short-term goals. Plus, tell us your new year resolutions by leaving us a voicemail with your name and what part of San Diego County you live in, at 619-452-0228.
IMPERIAL BEACH, CA
Dan Parker - Best Life Home Team

Top 3 Places to Buy a Condo or Townhome in San Diego

Top 3 Places to Buy a Condo or Townhome in San Diego. In the real estate business, one’s always looking to either buy, sell, or rent properties. And if you wish to buy a home in San Diego, be it a condo or a townhome, here are the 3 best neighborhoods you might want to invest in with the highest potential for home value increases to eventually sell or rent out at a higher value versus other neighborhoods throughout San Diego County. If we compare this to stocks instead of neighborhoods, you could call this insider trading!
SAN DIEGO, CA
lacademie.com

17 Best Indian Restaurants In San Diego You Should Try In 2023

Are you looking for the best Indian restaurant in San Diego? This city is famous for its pristine beaches under a mild climate and for being a place where people can enjoy different cuisines. Among those, the Indian style stands out with its diversity. You can discover loads of fine...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Proposed pollution rules could help air quality in San Diego

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is considering tighter air quality rules that could help clean up the air in San Diego neighborhoods such as Barrio Logan, National City and San Ysidro. The EPA is looking at tightening the amount of particle pollution (PM 2.5) that it considers acceptable. Those pollution...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

San Diego County sees decline in COVID-positive patients

The number of COVID-19-positive patients in San Diego County hospitals has decreased by 20 to 441, according to the latest state figures. Of those patients hospitalized as of Saturday, 46 were being treated in intensive care, down five from a day earlier. There were 220 available ICU beds Saturday, down...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Amateur smugglers show up hourly at San Ysidro border crossing

There is a switchblade in that car — and a woman with a trembling left breast. The woman of the trembling breast and her three companions — two young men and another young woman ... (July 3, 1980) “I have designed for [the stewardesses] pink micro-miniskirts to be...
SAN DIEGO, CA
iheart.com

What Storm Reveals About San Diego's Biggest Problem

The rain from a storm like the ones we’ve been having can make roads hazardous and streets flooded. But when the rain comes, life becomes even more miserable for those in our communities who are homeless. The San Diego Housing Commission’s inclement weather shelter program makes a few dozen...
SAN DIEGO, CA
gbsan.com

10 Things About Jorge Carrillo

“Cada cabeza es un mundo.” (Spanish) Translation: “Every mind is a world unto itself.”. As farm workers in the 1950s and 1960s, Jorge Carrillo’s family endured terrible living and working conditions. Jorge knew that education was a way out for him. Jorge graduated from UC San Diego and went on to law school at Stanford. Jorge used his law degree to improve conditions for farm workers and help them gain more control over their lives and livelihoods.
SAN DIEGO, CA

