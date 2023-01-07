ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
NJ.com

NFL playoffs 2023 schedule: AFC Wild Card matchups set after Dolphins clinch final spot | Matchups, dates, times, ticket prices, streaming info, more

The AFC matchups in the 2022-23 NFL playoffs are set. The Miami Dolphins advanced to the playoffs after their victory over the New York Jets on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2022, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida, so the final AFC playoff picture will feature the Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Chargers, Jacksonville Jaguars and the top-seeded Kansas City Chiefs.
MIAMI, FL
New York Post

Bill Parcells loves Brian Daboll’s Giants approach: ‘Keep being yourself’

Brian Daboll sat on the bench in Philly and wrapped his arm around the player who has been the most disappointing Giant of all. Kenny Golladay had actually scored a touchdown and had actually looked like a $72 million receiver on the catch, when his head coach decided to offer a public show of support.  “I was proud of the young man,” Daboll explained Monday.  So a coach who was seen during games ripping his quarterback, blasting a lineman and berating a ref showed his softer side while an 81-year-old fan watched from afar with great interest. Bill Parcells, as stormy a...
ANAHEIM, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy