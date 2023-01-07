Brian Daboll sat on the bench in Philly and wrapped his arm around the player who has been the most disappointing Giant of all. Kenny Golladay had actually scored a touchdown and had actually looked like a $72 million receiver on the catch, when his head coach decided to offer a public show of support. “I was proud of the young man,” Daboll explained Monday. So a coach who was seen during games ripping his quarterback, blasting a lineman and berating a ref showed his softer side while an 81-year-old fan watched from afar with great interest. Bill Parcells, as stormy a...

