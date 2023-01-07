Read full article on original website
Related
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
TMZ.com
Warren Moon Warns NFC Playoff Teams, Fear Tom Brady & Aaron Rodgers!
Rooting for your team to face the Bucs or Packers in the postseason? Better think twice about that ... so says Warren Moon, who tells TMZ Sports that Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers are legit threats to make noise in this year's postseason. Both guys have had down years, making...
Packers’ Quay Walker Explains Actions in Tunnel After Ejection
The Green Bay linebacker was seen crying when walking back to the locker room after he was ejected.
Full NFL playoff picture: Eagles land bye, Dolphins snag wild card
With all but one Week 18 game complete, 13 of the NFL’s 14 playoff teams were set in stone Sunday
Here’s the NFL playoffs wild card schedule
The NFL's Week 18 saved its best drama for the final game of the weekend.
Giants-Vikings Wild Card Game Set for Sunday
Here is the complete schedule for Wild Card Weekend.
How many NFL wild card teams have won the Super Bowl?
Six wild card teams enter the 2022 NFL playoffs looking to make history – the Baltimore Ravens, Los Angeles Chargers and Miami Dolphins in the AFC and the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants and Seattle Seahawks in the NFC. While it’s only been a couple of years since a...
Updated NFL playoff picture, standings: Seahawks clinch final wild card; Packers, Lions, Patriots, Steelers eliminated; Eagles are No. 1 seed
Week 18 in the NFL has arrived. Here’s the latest update on the NFL playoff picture:. 1. Kansas City Chiefs (14-3): Clinched AFC West division title, first-round bye, No. 1 seed. 2. Buffalo Bills (13-3): Clinched AFC East division title. 3. Cincinnati Bengals (12-4): Clinched AFC North division title.
NFL playoffs 2023 schedule: AFC Wild Card matchups set after Dolphins clinch final spot | Matchups, dates, times, ticket prices, streaming info, more
The AFC matchups in the 2022-23 NFL playoffs are set. The Miami Dolphins advanced to the playoffs after their victory over the New York Jets on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2022, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida, so the final AFC playoff picture will feature the Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Chargers, Jacksonville Jaguars and the top-seeded Kansas City Chiefs.
Tom Brady adds more NFL records to resume on one play vs. Falcons
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady notched two more NFL records to his resume on just one play against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.
Bill Parcells loves Brian Daboll’s Giants approach: ‘Keep being yourself’
Brian Daboll sat on the bench in Philly and wrapped his arm around the player who has been the most disappointing Giant of all. Kenny Golladay had actually scored a touchdown and had actually looked like a $72 million receiver on the catch, when his head coach decided to offer a public show of support. “I was proud of the young man,” Daboll explained Monday. So a coach who was seen during games ripping his quarterback, blasting a lineman and berating a ref showed his softer side while an 81-year-old fan watched from afar with great interest. Bill Parcells, as stormy a...
Cowboys Wild Card Playoffs Set: 'MNF' at Brady's Bucs
Dallas at Bucs and the Cowboys now know the details of Wild Card Weekend as they open the NFL Playoffs.
2023 NFL regular-season opponents for all 32 teams
If your team didn't make the playoffs, it's time to look ahead. Here's are the 2023 opponents for all 32 teams.
Giants set for Sunday scrap vs. Minnesota in first playoff appearance in 6 years
Elsewhere across the league, the Bills grabbed an emotional win, with safety Damar Hamlin watching from his hospital bed. Running back Nyheim Hines scored two kick return touchdowns in their win over New England, including one to open the game.
NFL Week 18 breakdown: Bills get emotional win; final playoff spots secured
Seven of this season's 14 NFL playoff teams did not reach the postseason last year. Bring on the playoffs!
Comments / 0