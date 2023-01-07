Read full article on original website
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
NFL Team Reportedly Makes Decision On Jim Harbaugh
If Jim Harbaugh is going to be coaching in the National Football League next year, it'll reportedly be somewhere other than Carolina. While the Michigan Wolverines head coach reportedly made a push to speak with the Panthers, the team has reportedly decided to focus its coaching search efforts in other places.
Bears hold No. 1 pick in NFL draft: Here's the last time it was traded
The Chicago Bears are officially on the clock as they hold the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft (with some help from the Houston Texans). Given the Bears aren’t in need of a quarterback (as they’ve found their guy in Justin Fields), they’re in a prime position to trade down from first overall and land quite a draft haul in the process.
NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield's Performance Sunday
Baker Mayfield may be playing his way into a new job the way he's been performing since arriving in Los Angeles. In a game that could spoil the Seahawks playoff hopes, the former No. 1 overall pick has helped the 5-11 Rams force overtime. Here's what the NFL world (mostly...
Pitt DE Habakkuk Baldonado Declares for NFL Draft
The Pitt Panthers will now be tasked with replacing their top three defensive ends.
4 trades Bears must make with No. 1 overall pick in 2023 NFL Draft
The last Chicago Bears No. 1 pick was Oklahoma A&M running back Bob Fenimore in 1947. Before that, it was Michigan RB Tom Harmon in 1941. Harmon never played for the Bears, and Fenimore had a grand total of 53 carries for 189 yards and a touchdown in his lone NFL season. It’s safe to say the top Bears NFL draft picks ever haven’t worked out all that well. Between that and not needing a quarterback with Justin Fields in place a Bears trade out of the No. 1 slot makes sense. Here are the four best Bears draft trades they can make with the first overall pick.
Bears Clinch No. 1 Pick in 2023 NFL Draft
The battle for the top spot bounced back and forth between two teams on Sunday.
Detroit Lions land ELITE DL and ELITE OL in 2023 NFL Mock Draft
As Detroit Lions fans, we are currently focused on getting into the NFL Playoffs, but that does not eliminate the fact that the 2023 NFL Mock Draft season is upon us. As it stands, if the 2023 NFL Draft were to take place today, the Lions would hold the No. 6 overall pick (Via Los Angeles Rams), and the No. 17 overall pick. In the latest 2023 NFL Mock Draft published by Brian Bosarge of NFL Countdown, the Lions solidify their trenches.
Bears News: First overall pick in 2023 NFL Draft belongs to Chicago
It actually happened. The Chicago Bears lost to the Minnesota Vikings which was amazing for their draft stock. With Nathan Peterman in at quarterback, it could have been worse but they did find a way to lose to the NFC North Champions at Soldier Field. Luckily for the Bears, they...
Potential First-Round Pick Announces Surprising Draft Decision
In a surprising turn of events, Florida State defensive end Jared Verse announced on Saturday that he'll return to Tallahassee for the 2023 season. Verse had a breakout season at Florida State in 2022, racking up 47 tackles and nine sacks. Instead of pursuing his dreams of playing in the...
Jarrick Bernard-Converse confirms NFL draft entry
Cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse confirmed his intention to enter the 2023 NFL draft on Sunday. The announcement was nothing more than a formality for Bernard-Converse, who played his final year of eligibility in 2022. Bernard-Converse, who spent his first four years at Oklahoma State, was a sought-after transfer last cycle. Coming of an All-Big-12 season in 2021, he was a critical piece of Brian Kelly’s secondary rebuild.
Tennessee Titans locked into No. 11 overall pick in 2023 NFL Draft
The Tennessee Titans' season-ending seven-game losing streak produced a lone benefit: a pick inside the top half of the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. The Titans will receive the No. 11 pick when the draft begins April 27 in Kansas City. The Chicago Bears clinched the No. 1 pick with their loss to Minnesota on Sunday, coupled with the Texans' comeback victory at Indianapolis. Houston will select No. 2 overall, and Indianapolis will select...
Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel active for 49ers
The San Francisco 49ers, the Arizona Cardinals’ final opponent of the 2022 season, released their list of inactive players 90 minutes before kickoff. There were no surprises. As expected, running back Christian McCaffrey and wide receiver Deebo Samuel, both of whom missed some practice time with injuries in the...
2023 NFL draft: Falcons secure another top-10 pick
For the second year in a row, the Atlanta Falcons finished with a 7-10 record, and for the third straight offseason, the team will have a top-10 pick in the draft. The Falcons selected wide receiver Drake London with the No. 8 pick in the 2022 draft. In 2021, the team used the fourth overall pick to take tight end Kyle Pitts. Both players set rookie records and should be a major part of the team’s long-term plans.
2023 NFL draft order: Full order of 2023 first round after Chicago Bears claim No. 1 pick
By finishing the 2022 season on a 10-game losing streak, the Chicago Bears secured the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft.
2023 NFL draft order: Top 18 picks locked in
The final week of the 2022 NFL regular season was a wild one, and it gave us plenty of drama at the top of the 2023 NFL draft order. Thanks to a dramatic comeback win by the Houston Texans, the Chicago Bears have secured the No. 1 overall pick for the first time since 1947.
