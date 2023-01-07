South Dakota Supreme Court upholds first-degree murder case prosecuted by SD Attorney General's office

HOLLAND TWP. — Starting this week, Michigan’s minimum wage is above $10 for the first time, part of a phased increase under state law. Pay could jump even higher come late February, and tipped workers would see the biggest increase, from $3.84 to $11.73 an hour. By next year, the tipped minimum wage could be gone entirely.

