New UA Texarkana Farmers Bank & Trust Workforce Center opens

TEXARKANA , Ark. ( KTAL/KMSS ) – The new Farmers Bank & Trust Workforce Center is opening just in time for the spring semester on the University of Arkansas’ Texarkana campus.

Classes will begin on Monday at the nearly 15,000-square-foot facility. The building will house the welding program, the Secondary Career and Technical Education Center, the Arkansas High Collegiate Academy, and office space.

The university’s Executive Dean Jolane Cook says that offering more opportunities like this to students, it will then hopefully help employers fill job openings.

“We are so short welders, if you go on any of the job search sites you could see the demand for welding is very high and not just from one employer many many employers in our area.”

A grand opening celebration is scheduled for March 16.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTALnews.com.