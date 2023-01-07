Read full article on original website
Related
YAHOO!
Longtime Springfield butcher shot to death: 'This hits home,' chief says
Jan. 7—A longtime Springfield business owner's shooting death Thursday night was the latest act of violence in a difficult start to the new year in Springfield. Thomas Gill, a butcher and owner of Gill's Quality Meat Market on Selma Road, died after he was shot in his SUV in the area of Kenton and Burt streets Thursday night as he was traveling south with a child passenger, according to police.
YAHOO!
Funeral planned Monday for Marion woman killed in Upper Sandusky attack
A Marion woman who was killed during a brutal attack by a man on New Year's Day in Wyandot County will be laid to rest on Monday. According to a report from the Upper Sandusky Police Department, Keris L. (Dilgard) Riebel, age 22, Marion, was found dead inside the Dollar Tree store on East Wyandot Avenue when officers arrived on the scene around 4:25 p.m. last Sunday. Officers were dispatched to the store after receiving a report that a male subject who was "waving a machete around" and had struck a female employee, who turned out to be Riebel.
YAHOO!
The tragic life of lawyer who smuggled cell phone into jail for Art Schlichter
UNION CITY — The alcohol, the glass after glass of hard liquor, had taken over long ago. But when exactly Linda Wagoner gave in to the bottle, her brother isn't sure. Was it after she smuggled the first cell phone into jail for her client, ex-Indianapolis Colts quarterback Art Schlichter? Or was it when she smuggled a second phone to him and was suspended by the Indiana Supreme Court?
Comments / 0