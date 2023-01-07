Read full article on original website
2024 WR Jason Robinson Keeping A Close Eye On Notre Dame
Despite a commitment to USC, 2024 WR Jason Robinson is listening closely to what Notre Dame is pitching
Defensive Lineman Benedict Umeh Could Continue The Canadian Pipeline For Notre Dame
2024 DL Benedict Umeh was recently offered by Notre Dame and is already showing big interest
Notre Dame LB Drayk Bowen Proves He Is Among Nation's Elite At All-American Bowl
Drayk Bowen puts an exclamation point on his historic senior season with big time week of practices in San Antonio
Dynamic Receiver Jaime Ffrench Can't Wait To Visit After Recent Notre Dame Offer
Notre Dame offered Dynamic 2025 Florida wide receiver Jaime Ffrench
Jaiden Ausberry Talks Notre Dame, Improvement, Under Armour Game
Notre Dame 2023 signee Jaiden Ausberry spoke with Irish Breakdown about many topics
No. 4 Notre Dame Women's Basketball Visits Slumping No. 18 North Carolina
No. 4 Notre Dame goes on the road for the third time in its last three Atlantic Coast Conference games to face No. 18 North Carolina. The Tar Heels will be the fourth ranked team the Fighting Irish have faced this season.
abc57.com
Mishawaka High School Wrestling team wins 3A state championship
FRANKLIN, Ind., --- The Mishawaka High School Wrestling team won the 3A state championship over the weekend. The team got a big welcome home from the community Saturday night with a fire truck escort after they returned from Franklin for the Indiana High School Wrestling Coaches Association Team State Duals, where the best teams in the state are invited to compete.
nomadlawyer.org
The Chapel Of The Resurrection, Indiana: Country’s Largest Collegiate Chapel You Can’t Miss
Tourist Attraction : The Chapel Of The Resurrection, Indiana: Country’s Largest Collegiate Chapel. The Chapel of the Resurrection, the main structure on the campus of Valparaiso University is located in Valparaiso (Indiana). It is primarily used to facilitate many Lutheran campus worship service. In 1959, the original Chapel of...
abc57.com
South Bend crime stat meetings to resume in 2023
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Community crime stat meetings are set to resume in 2023, with the first occurring on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Meetings will be held on the second Wednesday of each month in the South Bend Police Department Auditorium. These meeting will cover crime trends from the previous...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From South Bend
South Bend might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from South Bend.
abc57.com
Mishawaka Parks and Recreation wins 2022 Holiday Spirit Photo contest
MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- The Mishawaka Parks and Recreation Department is the winner of the 2022 Holiday Spirit Photo contest. The contest was put on by the Indiana Park & Recreation Association, and results were determined based on the number of likes and shares that each individual photo received. Mishawaka's photo...
WNDU
Owen ‘Butch’ Morgan, former St. Joseph County Democratic chairman, dies at 73
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - An iconic figure on the South Bend political scene has passed away at the age of 73. Owen “Butch” Morgan was a long-time chairman of the St. Joseph County Democratic Party. His political career was cut short by scandal. In 2013, Morgan was...
abc57.com
First Fridays of South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --With First Fridays returning in South Bend tomorrow, this month's celebrations are all about the good things of Winter, with the Winter Wonderland theme. There will be ice skating at Howard Park, coffee and hot coco crawl, and a chance to build a snowman on the Gridiron.
abc57.com
Darnell Walker of South Bend missing
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --39-year-old Darnell Walker was last seen around 11:00 a.m. on January 2 in the 100 block of North Lafayette Blvd. Walker stands at 5'11", weighs 210 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair. Darnell was last seen wearing the outfit in image. His family says he suffers...
abc57.com
South Bend Common Council Rezoning Bill for Industrial Project
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --For a possible major industrial project, the Common Council is taking up a request for rezoning a now-vacant lot at Blackthorne West Industrial Park. A 94-thousand square foot distribution facility and warehouse for Coast Southwest, a chemical distributor. Future expansion with included space for research, development and...
WNDU
Sunday Morning Spotlight: South Bend Clerk’s office donation drive for the YWCA
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -South Bend City Clerk Dawn Jones and YWCA of North Central Indiana President Susan Tybon joined 16 News Now Sunday Morning to talk about an upcoming donation drive to help support single mothers and their children. Starting Monday, Jan. 16, people can donate hygienic items and...
Centre Daily
Angler reels in ‘rare,’ record-breaking fish at Indiana lake. Then he caught another
A fisherman in Indiana reeled in a “rare,” record-breaking catch but didn’t think much about the fish — until he caught another one. Scott Skafar set out on Lake Michigan from a marina in Portage, Indiana, on New Year’s Eve, he told McClatchy News on Wednesday, Jan. 4.
abc57.com
NIBCO Water and Ice Park to host 90s-themed weekend
ELKHART, Ind. -- Grab your mom jeans and flannel, the NIBCO Water and Ice Park is set to host a 90s-themed weekend for Michiana skaters. Between Friday and Sunday, skaters are encouraged to bust out their most fly pieces of 90s fashion and skate to some of the decade's most rad tunes.
abc57.com
Berrien County students host MLK Jr. Day celebration, 'Breaking the Silence'
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. - Students across Berrien County will host the 2nd Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration via Zoom and radio on January 16 starting at 1 p.m. The event, hosted by Benton Harbor Team Solutions/BEST Early, features students in Berrien County schools highlighting notable moments in Dr. King's speeches.
regionnewssource.org
Michigan City Man Charged After Porter Fatal Crash In March
Charges and an arrest have been made on a 69-year-old, Michigan City man, resulting from a fatal crash in March of 2022 in the Town of Porter. On Friday, March 25th, 2022, at approximately 7:40 P.M., Porter Police Department Officers were dispatched to a vehicle collision on US 20, between Tremont Road and the SR 49 bridge, according to Porter Police.
