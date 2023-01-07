ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

abc57.com

Mishawaka High School Wrestling team wins 3A state championship

FRANKLIN, Ind., --- The Mishawaka High School Wrestling team won the 3A state championship over the weekend. The team got a big welcome home from the community Saturday night with a fire truck escort after they returned from Franklin for the Indiana High School Wrestling Coaches Association Team State Duals, where the best teams in the state are invited to compete.
MISHAWAKA, IN
abc57.com

South Bend crime stat meetings to resume in 2023

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Community crime stat meetings are set to resume in 2023, with the first occurring on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Meetings will be held on the second Wednesday of each month in the South Bend Police Department Auditorium. These meeting will cover crime trends from the previous...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Mishawaka Parks and Recreation wins 2022 Holiday Spirit Photo contest

MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- The Mishawaka Parks and Recreation Department is the winner of the 2022 Holiday Spirit Photo contest. The contest was put on by the Indiana Park & Recreation Association, and results were determined based on the number of likes and shares that each individual photo received. Mishawaka's photo...
MISHAWAKA, IN
abc57.com

First Fridays of South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. --With First Fridays returning in South Bend tomorrow, this month's celebrations are all about the good things of Winter, with the Winter Wonderland theme. There will be ice skating at Howard Park, coffee and hot coco crawl, and a chance to build a snowman on the Gridiron.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Darnell Walker of South Bend missing

SOUTH BEND, Ind. --39-year-old Darnell Walker was last seen around 11:00 a.m. on January 2 in the 100 block of North Lafayette Blvd. Walker stands at 5'11", weighs 210 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair. Darnell was last seen wearing the outfit in image. His family says he suffers...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

South Bend Common Council Rezoning Bill for Industrial Project

SOUTH BEND, Ind. --For a possible major industrial project, the Common Council is taking up a request for rezoning a now-vacant lot at Blackthorne West Industrial Park. A 94-thousand square foot distribution facility and warehouse for Coast Southwest, a chemical distributor. Future expansion with included space for research, development and...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

NIBCO Water and Ice Park to host 90s-themed weekend

ELKHART, Ind. -- Grab your mom jeans and flannel, the NIBCO Water and Ice Park is set to host a 90s-themed weekend for Michiana skaters. Between Friday and Sunday, skaters are encouraged to bust out their most fly pieces of 90s fashion and skate to some of the decade's most rad tunes.
ELKHART, IN
regionnewssource.org

Michigan City Man Charged After Porter Fatal Crash In March

Charges and an arrest have been made on a 69-year-old, Michigan City man, resulting from a fatal crash in March of 2022 in the Town of Porter. On Friday, March 25th, 2022, at approximately 7:40 P.M., Porter Police Department Officers were dispatched to a vehicle collision on US 20, between Tremont Road and the SR 49 bridge, according to Porter Police.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN

