Madison, AL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WAFF

Two dead, multiple injured in Madison County shooting

According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Ashton Elliot, 20, and DeMarcus Thompson, 19, were arrested and charged with two counts of felony reckless murder. More than 100 criminal cases on the docket in Madison County. Updated: 6 hours ago. With the large number of cases going through the...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Driver leads Madison County deputies on a chase Monday Morning

A driver is now in custody after leading deputies on a chase through Madison County and into Lincoln County, Tennessee Monday morning. The Madison County Sheriff's Office said it started on Moores Mill Road. The chase led deputies into Lincoln County then back to Madison County. Once the driver was...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Fatal shooting in Huntsville

Funeral for Andrew Gilliam held at Roselawn Funeral Home in Decatur. Gilliam's life was tragically cut short when he was shot and killed in the middle of the night Wednesday at Sunlake at Edgewood apartments in Huntsville. Family, friends of Antonio Robinson hold candle light vigil. Updated: Jan. 6, 2023...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

UPDATE: Huntsville Police identify victim of fatal Sunday shooting

Huntsville Police have identified the victim of a fatal Sunday night shooting as 32-year-old Carrillo Hernandez. Police are still looking for the person responsible for Hernandez's death. Investigators were called to Newson Road and Drake Avenue about 10:20 p.m. Sunday. Police said Hernandez was found dead at the scene of...
alreporter.com

Incarcerated man found dead in apparent Limestone prison homicide

The Alabama Department of Corrections has confirmed the death of an incarcerated man at Limestone County Correctional facility, according to a statement provided on Friday. Ariene Kimbrough, a 35-year-old incarcerated man at the Limestone County facility, was the victim of an apparent “inmate-on-inmate” assault, according to a spokesperson for the department. Kimbrough was discovered in his cell on Jan. 4.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
WAFF

At least 2 dead, multiple people injured in overnight shooting in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - At least two are dead and many people are injured following a shooting in Huntsville. This happened at a strip mall near Mastin Drive on Highway 72. Madison County Sheriff’s Deputies worked the scene for several hours on 198 Mastin Drive on Highway 72. Crime scene tape had been set up, and investigators tried to determine what lead to this shooting as they marked the area for various shell casings.
HUNTSVILLE, AL

