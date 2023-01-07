Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From HuntsvilleTed RiversHuntsville, AL
Gurley Homeowner Was Shocked to Find his Water Bill is Higher Than it Normally is & What Can be Done About itZack LoveGurley, AL
Huntsville-Madison County Senior Center is 'Closed Until Further Notice' to Recover from Water DamageZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Such-n-Such Burgers and Tacos in Decatur is not Closing; Jason Such Addresses 'Rumors and Lies' in a Facebook Video PostZack LoveDecatur, AL
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes defeat Bulldogs 90-59 behind strong second halfThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Hearing set for Decatur man accused in 2018 fatal hit-and-run
The 44-year-old was charged with capital murder in connection to the death of Ricardo Dwayne Brown during a hit-and-run robbery on October 28, 2018.
Madison strip mall shooting: 2 arrested in deaths of 2 women; more than 200 rounds fired
Vowing to arrest anyone involved in a Saturday night shooting, Madison County Sheriff Kevin Turner said two people are in custody on reckless murder charges today following an incident that involved hundreds of shots fired at a surprise 21st birthday party. At a Monday news conference, Turner said to expect...
WAFF
Two dead, multiple injured in Madison County shooting
According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Ashton Elliot, 20, and DeMarcus Thompson, 19, were arrested and charged with two counts of felony reckless murder. More than 100 criminal cases on the docket in Madison County. Updated: 6 hours ago. With the large number of cases going through the...
WAAY-TV
2 victims identified, 2 suspects arrested as investigation continues into fatal Madison Co. shooting
A fight at a 21st birthday party ended with 11 gunshot victims Saturday night, including two who died at the scene and three who remained in critical condition Monday, according to the Madison County Sheriff's Office. The shooting broke out at Legacy Events on U.S. 72 East near Ryland Pike....
One shot to death in Huntsville, no information on suspect
Huntsville police say one person was shot to death in an incident Sunday night. Officers were called to a shooting in the 3800 block of Newson Road at 10:19 p.m., Sgt. Rosalind White said. They found one person dead at the scene. The victim’s identity has not yet been released....
Florence man accused of abusing son indicted by grand jury
A man was arrested by Florence Police Department on Sunday for child abuse.
Florence attempted murder suspect found ‘not competent’ to stand trial
A Florence man charged with attempted murder after he allegedly shot and stabbed a man has been found 'not competent' to stand trial according to a forensic evaluation cited in court records.
WAAY-TV
Witness recalls deadly Sunday morning shooting at Madison County strip mall
A Huntsville resident who witnessed the shooting scene at a Mastin Drive strip mall in describes what she saw. Jennifer Vice says she was returning home about 1:40 a.m. Sunday and that's when she saw the heavy police presence which she says lit the sky up. Vice described the devastation of that scene.
WAAY-TV
Driver leads Madison County deputies on a chase Monday Morning
A driver is now in custody after leading deputies on a chase through Madison County and into Lincoln County, Tennessee Monday morning. The Madison County Sheriff's Office said it started on Moores Mill Road. The chase led deputies into Lincoln County then back to Madison County. Once the driver was...
WAFF
Fatal shooting in Huntsville
Funeral for Andrew Gilliam held at Roselawn Funeral Home in Decatur. Gilliam's life was tragically cut short when he was shot and killed in the middle of the night Wednesday at Sunlake at Edgewood apartments in Huntsville. Family, friends of Antonio Robinson hold candle light vigil. Updated: Jan. 6, 2023...
Madison man arrested for drug charges in Limestone County
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) has arrested a Madison man in connection with drug trafficking charges.
Morgan County deputies find no threat after call of a person with a gun at Priceville event venue
The Morgan County Sherrif's Office (MCSO) says no threat was found after deputies were called about a possible person with a gun at the Witt House in Priceville.
WAAY-TV
UPDATE: Huntsville Police identify victim of fatal Sunday shooting
Huntsville Police have identified the victim of a fatal Sunday night shooting as 32-year-old Carrillo Hernandez. Police are still looking for the person responsible for Hernandez's death. Investigators were called to Newson Road and Drake Avenue about 10:20 p.m. Sunday. Police said Hernandez was found dead at the scene of...
alreporter.com
Incarcerated man found dead in apparent Limestone prison homicide
The Alabama Department of Corrections has confirmed the death of an incarcerated man at Limestone County Correctional facility, according to a statement provided on Friday. Ariene Kimbrough, a 35-year-old incarcerated man at the Limestone County facility, was the victim of an apparent “inmate-on-inmate” assault, according to a spokesperson for the department. Kimbrough was discovered in his cell on Jan. 4.
Lawrence County deputies looking for caller after false alarm shooting call
The Lawrence County Sherriff's Office said it is investigating after deputies responded to a shooting call and failed to find anyone had been injured.
Albertville Police say no threat after school rumors
The Albertville Police Department (APD) says there is no threat after rumors of a threat to Albertville Middle School.
Grant man arrested in connection with Owens Cross Roads Burglary
The Owens Cross Roads Police Department (OCRPD) said they arrested a Grant man Friday in connection with a burglary of a home Thursday night.
One arrested in Decatur amid narcotics investigation
A 42-year-old Decatur man was arrested after authorities said he was found to be in possession of an unspecified amount of drugs.
WAFF
At least 2 dead, multiple people injured in overnight shooting in Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - At least two are dead and many people are injured following a shooting in Huntsville. This happened at a strip mall near Mastin Drive on Highway 72. Madison County Sheriff’s Deputies worked the scene for several hours on 198 Mastin Drive on Highway 72. Crime scene tape had been set up, and investigators tried to determine what lead to this shooting as they marked the area for various shell casings.
MCSO: 2 dead, several injured after shooting at Huntsville ‘strip mall’
Madison County Sheriff's Department responded to a shots fire call and found numerous people injured and two dead early Sunday morning.
Comments / 0