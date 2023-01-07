Read full article on original website
Man sentenced to 40 years for 2019 murder
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An Anchorage man was sentenced on Friday for the 2019 murder of his then-roommate. Anchorage Superior Court Judge Andrew Peterson sentenced 57-year-old Gilbert Dugaqua to 40 years in prison for the three-year-old homicide of Teodoro Berdan, which took place in the roommates’ shared residence. According...
Health Department investigates man left in the snow by Safety Center Officer
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Health Department is conducting an investigation into an incident that occurred Dec. 28 when an employee of Anchorage’s sleep-off center allegedly tipped a man from a wheelchair into the snow and left him there. Ray McWain was walking by the East Third Avenue...
Anchorage Fire Department stations to distribute 500 carbon monoxide alarms
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Homebuilders Association in partnership with the Anchorage Fire Department and Spenard Builders Supply is donating 500 carbon monoxide alarms to Anchorage residents, the Anchorage Fire Department announced in a press release. “We’re very fortunate to have we have a great partnership with the Anchorage...
GCI outage shuts down Alaska calls
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A GCI network outage temporarily shut down service in numerous communities across Alaska on Sunday, including 911 calls, according to the network. In a Facebook post shortly before 12:30 p.m. Sunday, GCI wrote that the service failure began around 10 a.m. and applied to “wireless voice, data, text, and internet service in multiple communities across the state.”
High temperatures link to vanishing Snow Crabs in the Bering Sea
Joey Sweet appointed to fill interim Assembly vacancy
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - East Anchorage resident Joey Sweet will serve as Forrest Dunbar’s successor until the April municipal election results are certified. The interim term will last approximately 100 days in total. After two rounds of voting, Sweet triumphed over former state legislator Harry Crawford. The Assembly interviewed...
Slow warming to build across southern Alaska this week
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Following a cold weekend across Southcentral Alaska, the thermometer is set to rise back into warmer territory. Much of Southcentral is already warmer than the previous 24 hours, thanks to a band of snow and clouds that built into the region through the overnight hours. For areas that did see snow, it only brought up to an inch of snow. With the snow coming to an end and skies clearing once more, we’ll set up the day for sunshine to make a return to the region.
2023 Knik 200 Joe Redington Sr. Memorial race preview
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - This year the field of entries for the Knik 200 Joe Redington Sr. Memorial dogsled race features nearly 30 mushers, including 2022 Iditarod champion Brent Sass. Last year’s race saw wintry weather with near white-out conditions on the trail, but this year’s forecast is looking much...
Gallery in downtown Palmer bolsters tiny creativity
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - A new concept of miniature proportions was established in downtown Palmer last October. Think Little Free Library, but for art. The tiny art gallery is a product of local artist Addie Studebaker, who applied to be a part of the Palmer Arts and Cultural Trail project. According to Michele Harmeling, the development and outreach director for the United Way Mat-Su, funding for the trail came in the form of a small grant from AARP’s Community Challenge program.
