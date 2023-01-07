Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Looking for a haunted good time?Michelle NorthropPortland, ME
Family Summer trip: Uncover the mysteries at Maine's international cryptozoology museumKiki AlbaPortland, ME
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MaineTed RiversMaine State
Related
wabi.tv
Update: Brooks man arrested after police chase, standoff
PLYMOUTH, Maine (WABI) - A Brooks man was taken into custody following a police chase through several Maine towns Monday morning. Belfast Police say just after 2:30 a.m., they pulled over Stephen Larrabee, 48, for a license plate violation on Searsport Road. They say during the stop they started to...
Fire at residential building in Auburn under investigation
AUBURN, Maine — A structure fire Sunday night at a multi-unit residential building in Auburn is being investigated. The Auburn Fire Department was dispatched around 11:09 p.m. for a reported structure fire at 37 Fifth St., a news release from the department said Monday. The Auburn Police Department arrived...
One Man is Dead, One Arrested in What Maine Police Say Was Murder
Maine State Police are investigating a homicide in Lincolnville and have arrested a suspect. Matthew Pendleton, 47, of Lincolnville is charged with murder for the death of Kevin Curit, 47, also of Lincolnville. What Are the Details of the Investigation?. The investigation began when the Waldo County Sheriff's Office received...
Erskine Academy student dies after succumbing to injuries from a December 30 car crash
RICHMOND, Maine — A 17-year-old Erskine Academy student died after succumbing to injuries from a December 30 car crash on I-295 in Richmond. According to Maine State Police, Rémy Pettengill was in a car involved in a multi-car crash after 39-year-old Steven Trask sideswiped a tractor-trailer. Trask was...
foxbangor.com
Man arrested for alleged homicide
LINCOLNVILLE — According to the Maine State Police at approximately 9:39 a.m. the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office received reports of a unresponsive male from 54 Thorndike Road in Lincolnville. Upon arriving to the scene deputies found 47-year-old Kevin Curit of Lincolnville deceased. Saturday evening State Police detectives arrested...
Are more people going missing in Maine?
PORTLAND, Maine — Mike Harris was in his Florida home when he learned the news that his brother, Thomas P Harris, went missing in Boothbay last week. "I was a little confused, I don't know I wasn't thinking anything other than to find out where he went," Mike Harris said.
Central Maine Teen Passes Away Following Crash
The Greater Central Maine community is mourning the loss of a student who attended South China's Erskine Academy. According to a report on WMTW's website, 17 year old Remy Pettengill passed away from his injuries on Saturday. He was critically injured in a Friday, December 30th crash in Richmond. Representatives...
wabi.tv
Police investigating homicide in Lincolnville
LINCOLNVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Maine State Police say they are investigating a homicide in Lincolnville. Authorities responded to a home on Thorndike Road just before 10 a.m. Friday to find an unresponsive male. Kevin Curit, 47, of Lincolnville was found dead. An autopsy was conducted at the Office of Chief...
WMTW
School community gathering to 'mourn the loss' of teen critically injured in Richmond crash
The Erskine Academy community in South China is mourning the loss of a student who was critically injured in a crash on Dec. 30 in Richmond. "We are preparing for difficult days and emotions ahead as we mourn the loss of Remy and support the Pettengills and our students while grieving ourselves," the school's headmaster Michael McQuarrie wrote.
wabi.tv
Maine teen dies after Richmond crash, credited with saving lives through organ donation
SOUTH CHINA, Maine (WMTW) - The Erskine Academy community in South China is mourning the loss of a student who was critically injured in a crash on Dec. 30 in Richmond. Remy Pettengill died Saturday, according to the school’s headmaster Michael McQuarrie. A memorial service is planned for next...
penbaypilot.com
Woman accused of stabbing man with knife during altercation in Union
ROCKLAND — A Searsport woman remains in jail after she was arrested Dec. 31 for allegedly causing injuries to a man with a knife during an argument in Union. Clare Malmstrom, 47, was charged by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office with aggravated assault and criminal mischief. Malmstrom made...
Missing Boothbay Man Disappeared While His Truck Was Warming Up
A 60-year-old Boothbay man went missing from his yard sometime between Monday evening and Tuesday morning, leaving his truck running in the driveway. Thomas P. Harris was last seen on Monday evening, working in the yard outside his home at 170 Butler Road in Boothbay. The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office posted on the department's Facebook page that the man's roommate told them he found Thomas's truck running in the yard Tuesday morning, but that Thomas was nowhere to be found. Officials searched the area around the residence, with help from Maine Warden Service and Maine State Police K-9 Teams, but they were not able to pick up a scent and found no evidence of the man. At this time, it's not clear whether he walked away or may have entered a vehicle and left the area. But the fact that he left his vehicle running would suggest that he intended to return.
WGME
Oxford home badly damaged in fire, pet dies
A home was badly damaged in a fire Sunday afternoon in Oxford. Multiple area departments responded to the scene at 99 Coldwater Brook Road. Oxford Fire Chief Paul Hewey says no one was home at the time of the fire but a pet inside the home died. Fire crews do...
WMTW
Second body found this week on Lewiston street
LEWISTON, Maine — A body has been found on Bartlett Street in Lewiston, according to police. This is the second consecutive day a body has been found on that street. An investigation is underway, but right now, the death is not considered suspicious.
WPFO
Police investigate second death on Lewiston street in past 2 days
LEWISTON (WGME) -- Police are investigating a second death on a Lewiston street in as many days. The Lewiston Police Department says a body was found around 2 p.m. in a home at 83 Bartlett Street. The residence is about a block away from where another body was found Thursday.
penbaypilot.com
Lincolnville man charged with murder, held without bail in Waldo County Jail
LINCOLNVILLE — On Friday, January 6, 2023 at approximately 9:39 a.m., the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from 54 Thorndike Road in Lincolnville for an unresponsive male. Sheriff Deputies responded and found Kevin Curit, 47, of Lincolnville deceased. The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit...
Second body found on Bartlett Street in Lewiston within two days
LEWISTON, Maine — Lewiston police were called to the scene of a dead body on Bartlett Street on Friday. It was the second consecutive day a body has been found on the street. Police said a body was found Thursday in the entryway of 129 Bartlett St. Officials said...
truecountry935.com
Another Body Found in Lewiston
A second body in as many days has been found in Lewiston on Bartlett Street. Both deaths are under investigation.
Central Maine School Forced to Cancel Bus Route Due to Driver Shortage
It is becoming more common to hear the term 'staff shortage' when it comes to area businesses. As I recall, there were multiple instances last year where we reported on changes being made to local businesses because of staff challenges. Now, just a few days into the new year, and it's beginning to happen again.
penbaypilot.com
Firefighters already in response mode when Warren fire reported
WARREN — Responders had a couple of minutes on their side in regards to a house fire on Highland Road, in Warren, Saturday afternoon, due to mutual aid already being in response mode. Moments before, Warren Fire Department’s mutual aid had been started, and then cancelled from another fire...
Comments / 0