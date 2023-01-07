ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woolwich, ME

wabi.tv

Update: Brooks man arrested after police chase, standoff

PLYMOUTH, Maine (WABI) - A Brooks man was taken into custody following a police chase through several Maine towns Monday morning. Belfast Police say just after 2:30 a.m., they pulled over Stephen Larrabee, 48, for a license plate violation on Searsport Road. They say during the stop they started to...
BELFAST, ME
Q106.5

One Man is Dead, One Arrested in What Maine Police Say Was Murder

Maine State Police are investigating a homicide in Lincolnville and have arrested a suspect. Matthew Pendleton, 47, of Lincolnville is charged with murder for the death of Kevin Curit, 47, also of Lincolnville. What Are the Details of the Investigation?. The investigation began when the Waldo County Sheriff's Office received...
LINCOLNVILLE, ME
foxbangor.com

Man arrested for alleged homicide

LINCOLNVILLE — According to the Maine State Police at approximately 9:39 a.m. the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office received reports of a unresponsive male from 54 Thorndike Road in Lincolnville. Upon arriving to the scene deputies found 47-year-old Kevin Curit of Lincolnville deceased. Saturday evening State Police detectives arrested...
LINCOLNVILLE, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Are more people going missing in Maine?

PORTLAND, Maine — Mike Harris was in his Florida home when he learned the news that his brother, Thomas P Harris, went missing in Boothbay last week. "I was a little confused, I don't know I wasn't thinking anything other than to find out where he went," Mike Harris said.
BOOTHBAY, ME
B98.5

Central Maine Teen Passes Away Following Crash

The Greater Central Maine community is mourning the loss of a student who attended South China's Erskine Academy. According to a report on WMTW's website, 17 year old Remy Pettengill passed away from his injuries on Saturday. He was critically injured in a Friday, December 30th crash in Richmond. Representatives...
RICHMOND, ME
wabi.tv

Police investigating homicide in Lincolnville

LINCOLNVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Maine State Police say they are investigating a homicide in Lincolnville. Authorities responded to a home on Thorndike Road just before 10 a.m. Friday to find an unresponsive male. Kevin Curit, 47, of Lincolnville was found dead. An autopsy was conducted at the Office of Chief...
LINCOLNVILLE, ME
penbaypilot.com

Woman accused of stabbing man with knife during altercation in Union

ROCKLAND — A Searsport woman remains in jail after she was arrested Dec. 31 for allegedly causing injuries to a man with a knife during an argument in Union. Clare Malmstrom, 47, was charged by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office with aggravated assault and criminal mischief. Malmstrom made...
UNION, ME
Q106.5

Missing Boothbay Man Disappeared While His Truck Was Warming Up

A 60-year-old Boothbay man went missing from his yard sometime between Monday evening and Tuesday morning, leaving his truck running in the driveway. Thomas P. Harris was last seen on Monday evening, working in the yard outside his home at 170 Butler Road in Boothbay. The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office posted on the department's Facebook page that the man's roommate told them he found Thomas's truck running in the yard Tuesday morning, but that Thomas was nowhere to be found. Officials searched the area around the residence, with help from Maine Warden Service and Maine State Police K-9 Teams, but they were not able to pick up a scent and found no evidence of the man. At this time, it's not clear whether he walked away or may have entered a vehicle and left the area. But the fact that he left his vehicle running would suggest that he intended to return.
BOOTHBAY, ME
WGME

Oxford home badly damaged in fire, pet dies

A home was badly damaged in a fire Sunday afternoon in Oxford. Multiple area departments responded to the scene at 99 Coldwater Brook Road. Oxford Fire Chief Paul Hewey says no one was home at the time of the fire but a pet inside the home died. Fire crews do...
OXFORD, ME
WMTW

Second body found this week on Lewiston street

LEWISTON, Maine — A body has been found on Bartlett Street in Lewiston, according to police. This is the second consecutive day a body has been found on that street. An investigation is underway, but right now, the death is not considered suspicious.
LEWISTON, ME
penbaypilot.com

Firefighters already in response mode when Warren fire reported

WARREN — Responders had a couple of minutes on their side in regards to a house fire on Highland Road, in Warren, Saturday afternoon, due to mutual aid already being in response mode. Moments before, Warren Fire Department’s mutual aid had been started, and then cancelled from another fire...
WARREN, ME

