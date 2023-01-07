One year after a deadly shooting on Rose Street in La Crosse, prosecutors are back to having no suspects in custody. Charges have now been dismissed against the two men who had been arrested for the murder of Ernest Knox last January 8th. Assistant district attorney Nick Passe says the case against Karvel Freeman and Nelson Brown had been based heavily on testimony from one witness. Then, conflicting evidence turned up.

LA CROSSE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO