Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wizmnews.com
Prosecutor says differences between evidence and testimony led to dismissal of charges in Knox shooting death
One year after a deadly shooting on Rose Street in La Crosse, prosecutors are back to having no suspects in custody. Charges have now been dismissed against the two men who had been arrested for the murder of Ernest Knox last January 8th. Assistant district attorney Nick Passe says the case against Karvel Freeman and Nelson Brown had been based heavily on testimony from one witness. Then, conflicting evidence turned up.
wizmnews.com
Two open seats need filling on La Crosse County Board
The La Crosse County Board has two of its 30 seats to fill, with more than a year until the next county election. Supervisor Joe Konradt from the 1st District has just resigned, and 28th District rep Karen Keil submitted her resignation last month. Both board members were elected to two-year terms just last April.
wizmnews.com
Two open seats need filling on La Crosse County Board; Klekamp final administrator interview possibly Monday
The La Crosse County Board has two of its 30 seats to fill, with more than a year until the next county election. Supervisor Joe Konradt from the 1st District just resigned, and 28th District rep. Karen Keil submitted her resignation last month. Both board members were elected to two-year...
wizmnews.com
LA CROSSE TALK PM: Ron Kind on House Speaker drama, recalls Jan. 6 Capitol riots; UW-L’s Chergosky on Wisconsin’s “full-time” Legislature
UW-La Crosse political science professor, Dr. Anthony Chergosky, in the WIZM studio Friday, while retired-US Congressman calls into La Crosse Talk PM. La Crosse Talk PM airs weekdays at 5:06 p.m. Listen on the WIZM app, online here, or on 92.3 FM / 1410 AM / 106.7 FM (north of Onalaska). Find all the podcasts here or subscribe to La Crosse Talk PM wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments / 0