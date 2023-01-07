ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
bluebonnetnews.com

James Troy Stovall Jr.

James Troy Stovall, Jr., 75 of Splendora, Texas, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, January 5, 2023. James was born on July 1, 1947 in Dallas, Texas to his late parents, James Troy Stovall, Sr. and Odel Marler Stovall. James was a longtime resident of Splendora, Texas. He was...
SPLENDORA, TX
Ash Jurberg

This Houston mansion is the most expensive property in Texas

If so, you may want to check out this mansion in Houston. With a $60 million price stage, it is the most expensive residential property in Texas. Known as the Lodge in Hunters Creek, the property is so exclusive that the listing agent states they "are releasing very few details or pictures to maintain integrity and privacy for the next owner. We reserve the right to show it by invitation only, and only after the criteria are met. I expect to show it less than a half dozen times, as the prospect pool who can afford or qualify for this is very shallow."
HOUSTON, TX
mocomotive.com

MCTXSheriff Searching for Missing Juvenile Jabez Wiggins

MCTXSheriff Searching for Missing Juvenile Jabez Wiggins. Jabez was originally reported as a runaway on November 22, 2022, and was seen on November 27, 2022 in the 5th Ward area of Houston, Texas. Jabez is still missing from his home in Conroe at this time. If anyone has information on…
HOUSTON, TX
101.5 KNUE

Texas Woman Gets Ticket for 2 MPH Over Limit, But There’s More

It was only a few days ago that this story started picking up a lot of attention online regarding a 66-year-old woman being pulled over and getting a ticket in Houston, Texas for going 2 miles per hour over the posted speed limit. According to WFAA, the ticket was dated for 12-31-2023, although the traffic infraction actually took place on January 3rd of 2022. But before you start jumping all over the Houston Police Department about this incident there is more to this story than was first reported.
HOUSTON, TX
Reform Austin

Texas Woman Rescues 1,500 Hypothermic Bats

During the holidays, extreme cold temperatures caused 1,500 Mexican free-tailed bats to fall from their roosts on the city’s bridge. Fortunately for the bats, the Houston Humane Society TWRC Wildlife Center’s executive director, Mary Warick rescued the hypothermic bats and provided them with fluids and a mealworm gruel.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston attorney weighs in on customer shooting, killing taqueria robber

Houston police are asking a bystander who shot a man 9 times and killed him while he was in the act of robbing people inside a Houston restaurant to come forward for questioning. FOX 26's Gabby Hart spoke with local criminal defense attorney Price Brown about if the incident could be considered self-defense.
HOUSTON, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Elsie “Marie” Springer Brenneman

Elsie “Marie” Springer Brenneman, 87, of Kenefick, passed away Tuesday, January 3, 2023 in Houston. She was born July 24, 1935, in Dayton, to her late parents, George Lee Berry Springer and Goldia Mosely Springer. Marie was a longtime resident of the Dayton and Houston areas, a member...
DAYTON, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Dayton Rotary Club hosting annual gumbo luncheon on Feb. 17

The Dayton Rotary Club will be holding a fund-raising gumbo luncheon on Friday, Feb. 17, to benefit its scholarship fund and other community efforts. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year marks the first time since 2020 that the Rotary Club has held its annual gumbo luncheon. The chicken-sausage gumbo...
DAYTON, TX
KHOU

HPD SUV involved in major crash on 59 feeder road, Humble police say

HUMBLE, Texas — A Houston Police Department SUV was involved in a major crash on Sunday, according to authorities. According to the Humble Police Department, the crash happened along the Highway 59 feeder road near FM 1960. The southbound lanes were closed while investigators looked at the scene. The...
HUMBLE, TX
proclaimerscv.com

Texas Property Taxes Dropped in 2022: What to Expect This Year

Homeowners in Texas cities such as Houston and San Antonio saw a tax cut on their owner-occupied properties last year. On average, property taxes in Bexar County decreased by about $70 and in Harris County by $50. Property tax cuts are set to be a priority for Texas Republican leaders...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

