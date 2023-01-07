Read full article on original website
Woman dies after crashing during a chase with Montgomery County Sheriff Deputieshoustonstringer_comWillis, TX
Texas Man Accused of Kidnapping, Torturing, and Beating Woman He Met on Bumble After She Refused His AdvancesLarry LeaseSpring, TX
Wendy’s Opens a New Location In DaytonMadocDayton, TX
13-Year-Old Autistic Teenager from Texas Gets to Meet Video Game Developer After Being 'Bullied & Beaten by Peers'Zack LoveHouston, TX
In 2010, a 16-year-old girl told her mom she was going to pick up her paycheck after school. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajSpring, TX
bluebonnetnews.com
James Troy Stovall Jr.
James Troy Stovall, Jr., 75 of Splendora, Texas, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, January 5, 2023. James was born on July 1, 1947 in Dallas, Texas to his late parents, James Troy Stovall, Sr. and Odel Marler Stovall. James was a longtime resident of Splendora, Texas. He was...
This Houston mansion is the most expensive property in Texas
If so, you may want to check out this mansion in Houston. With a $60 million price stage, it is the most expensive residential property in Texas. Known as the Lodge in Hunters Creek, the property is so exclusive that the listing agent states they "are releasing very few details or pictures to maintain integrity and privacy for the next owner. We reserve the right to show it by invitation only, and only after the criteria are met. I expect to show it less than a half dozen times, as the prospect pool who can afford or qualify for this is very shallow."
mocomotive.com
MCTXSheriff Searching for Missing Juvenile Jabez Wiggins
MCTXSheriff Searching for Missing Juvenile Jabez Wiggins. Jabez was originally reported as a runaway on November 22, 2022, and was seen on November 27, 2022 in the 5th Ward area of Houston, Texas. Jabez is still missing from his home in Conroe at this time. If anyone has information on…
News Channel 25
Man shot leaving concert with girlfriend in downtown Houston to live: Report
HOUSTON — A man is expected to survive after being shot multiple times during an attempted robbery this Sunday in downtown Houston. As first published by ABC 13, around 12 a.m., the victim and his girlfriend were walking from a concert when they were approached by a vehicle. According...
Texas Woman Gets Ticket for 2 MPH Over Limit, But There’s More
It was only a few days ago that this story started picking up a lot of attention online regarding a 66-year-old woman being pulled over and getting a ticket in Houston, Texas for going 2 miles per hour over the posted speed limit. According to WFAA, the ticket was dated for 12-31-2023, although the traffic infraction actually took place on January 3rd of 2022. But before you start jumping all over the Houston Police Department about this incident there is more to this story than was first reported.
The Largest Flea Market in Texas is a Must Visit
There's nothing like a day spent shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Texas is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else.
The 5 highest rated pizzas in Houston. Do you agree with this list?
Recently I have looked at the best burgers in Houston and the best breakfast tacos in Houston. Today we continue our "best of" series and look at another popular food item- pizza, to see which restaurants offer the best pizza in Houston.
Texas Woman Rescues 1,500 Hypothermic Bats
During the holidays, extreme cold temperatures caused 1,500 Mexican free-tailed bats to fall from their roosts on the city’s bridge. Fortunately for the bats, the Houston Humane Society TWRC Wildlife Center’s executive director, Mary Warick rescued the hypothermic bats and provided them with fluids and a mealworm gruel.
These Texas eateries ranked among the best steakhouses in America: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Having a plate of food for dinner will usually always have a protein some veggies and a starch, there’s nothing better than a nicely cooked steak alongside some mashed potatoes and green beans. Especially if it’s cooked in Texas. Well, now’s the time to...
fox26houston.com
Houston attorney weighs in on customer shooting, killing taqueria robber
Houston police are asking a bystander who shot a man 9 times and killed him while he was in the act of robbing people inside a Houston restaurant to come forward for questioning. FOX 26's Gabby Hart spoke with local criminal defense attorney Price Brown about if the incident could be considered self-defense.
bluebonnetnews.com
Elsie “Marie” Springer Brenneman
Elsie “Marie” Springer Brenneman, 87, of Kenefick, passed away Tuesday, January 3, 2023 in Houston. She was born July 24, 1935, in Dayton, to her late parents, George Lee Berry Springer and Goldia Mosely Springer. Marie was a longtime resident of the Dayton and Houston areas, a member...
bluebonnetnews.com
Dayton Rotary Club hosting annual gumbo luncheon on Feb. 17
The Dayton Rotary Club will be holding a fund-raising gumbo luncheon on Friday, Feb. 17, to benefit its scholarship fund and other community efforts. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year marks the first time since 2020 that the Rotary Club has held its annual gumbo luncheon. The chicken-sausage gumbo...
HPD SUV involved in major crash on 59 feeder road, Humble police say
HUMBLE, Texas — A Houston Police Department SUV was involved in a major crash on Sunday, according to authorities. According to the Humble Police Department, the crash happened along the Highway 59 feeder road near FM 1960. The southbound lanes were closed while investigators looked at the scene. The...
Houston eatery named one of the best buffets in the country: report
Come one come all, don't bring anything but your wallet and an empty stomach, and be ready to dine at some of the best buffets in the country.
'Deeply saddened' | Alief ISD confirms assistant teacher killed in Sugar Land shooting
SUGAR LAND, Texas — Sugar Land police are investigating after a woman was found dead in her backyard with multiple gunshot wounds. The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. Saturday at a home on Oxford Mills Lane, which is in the New Territory subdivision. Police said they were called...
KHOU
Hail coming down in Huntsville, Texas (1/7/23)
This video was sent to us through the Near Me feature of our app, showing hail in Huntsville. (Credit: Jason Hill)
HPD: Man shot in head following argument outside club in NE Houston
HOUSTON — Police are investigating a scene where two people were shot following an argument in northeast Houston. It happened just before 3:30 a.m. Sunday on Jensen Dr. near the Tidwell Rd. intersection. Officers were called out to the scene but saw no one in the area of the...
proclaimerscv.com
Texas Property Taxes Dropped in 2022: What to Expect This Year
Homeowners in Texas cities such as Houston and San Antonio saw a tax cut on their owner-occupied properties last year. On average, property taxes in Bexar County decreased by about $70 and in Harris County by $50. Property tax cuts are set to be a priority for Texas Republican leaders...
Houston-area mother turns tragedy of son's drowning into lifesaving foundation
HOUSTON — The Houston area has already seen two drownings in the new year, both were children in backyard pools. Now, one mom who has experienced that kind of loss before is sharing her story in hopes of saving lives. January 5, 2023, marks the five-year anniversary of Mayson...
fox26houston.com
Couple caught on camera leaving 2 small dogs in crates on stranger's doorstep in Katy
KATY, Texas - "It's crazy. We couldn't wrap our heads around it," said Selena Cruz. Cruz's partner Edwin Aguilar was at work Wednesday afternoon when he got an alert from his Ring doorbell camera. "It's two dogs in cages in front of my door," he said. "I get this call...
