24/7 Wall St.

The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly of Owning a Ford F-150

The first Ford F-150 came out almost 75 years ago. For the last 40 of those, it has been the best-selling vehicle in the United States. Last January, Ford completed production on its 40 millionth F-Series truck. (This is the best selling car of 2022.) Part of the reason for the remarkable sales of the […]
gmauthority.com

GMC Expects 2024 Sierra HD To Attract Owners Of Rival Trucks

Recently, GM Authority reported that the GMC Sierra HD pickup truck lineup boasts GMC’s most loyal customer base. This is good news in the sense that current Sierra HD owners are likely to be repeat buyers of a newer Sierra HD, however, thereby presenting an opportunity for the upcoming 2024 Sierra HD to steal customers from rivals, and to do so in a lasting fashion.
24/7 Wall St.

Ram Launches Truck To Attack Ford, Rivian

To hear most industry experts talk, electric vehicles are the wave of the automotive future. To grab market share, particularly from market leader Tesla, many of the world’s largest car companies are spending billions of dollars on EV manufacturing, development, and promotion. The most promising part of the EV market may be full-sized pickups. Most […]
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

