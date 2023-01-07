Dell’s Concept Nyx gamepad brings excitement to the controller space. The Dell Concept Nyx gamepad looks like just another controller at first glance, but there’s a lot of exciting features there that made it a CES showstopper and one of the best things we’ve seen all week. As we said, it looks like a just a plain old controller from Alienware. Something you’d see from a gaming brand that wants to venture into the controller space. But Dell, and of course Alienware, weren’t content to create just another controller.

3 DAYS AGO