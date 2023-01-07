ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, NC

kiss951.com

The Food Network Says This Is North Carolina’s Best BBQ

North Carolina is known for its BBQ. There is no shortage of fantastic restaurants across the state. But if anyone is a qualified judge for the best BBQ it has to be the Food Network right? Well, they have released their pick for North Carolina’s best BBQ. The results were posted on their website in an article titled the 50 States of Barbeque . And they chose Skyling Inn in Ayden North Carolina. Here is how they described BBQ in the state and their choice:
AYDEN, NC
neusenews.com

House of Ink opens in Kinston

The House of Ink, located at 111 N. Queen Street in Kinston held its grand opening on Friday. Owner Brandon Corey has previously owned and operated House of Ink in Greenville and Bubba’s Smokehouse. “House of Ink has moved back home to Kinston, NC and will be opening for...
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Beary Smokey Smokehouse looks to bring good food to Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Here’s something that your tastebuds will get excited about. Fernando Hicks and his wife Michelle recently opened up Beary Smokey Smokehouse in Kinston. The Hicks wanted to bring all kinds of smoked meats and sides to their new customers. The menu consists of items like brisket, baked and/or BBQ chicken and […]
KINSTON, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Wilmington headlines list of places attracting new residents

North Carolina boasted the nation’s hottest place for people to start calling home in 2022, a report finds. Wilmington ranks No. 1 on a list of cities that attracted new residents last year, according to results published Monday, Jan. 2. To create the list, the moving company United Van...
WILMINGTON, NC
WNCT

Essy’s Sweet Bakery opens in Washington

WASHINGTON, NC (WNCT) — Esmeralda Chavez learned to bake while growing up in Mexico. Now she is passing her skills down to her children through a new business venture: Essy’s Sweet Bakery. “She really just opened this up for us, her daughters,” said Aimee Chavez. “Because even if she isn’t here with us anymore, then […]
WASHINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington National Weather Service looking for community weather observers

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The National Weather Service in Wilmington needs your help collecting local weather observations. They are looking for volunteer Cooperative Weather Observers across southeastern NC and northeastern SC, especially in Pender, Bladen and Columbus Counties. Volunteers would be tasked with recording and reporting weather and climate...
WILMINGTON, NC
WITN

Silver Alert canceled for 91-year-old Greenville woman

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Greenville police say a Silver Alert issued for a missing 91-year-old has been canceled. They did not provide any further information. A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 91-year-old Greenville woman who is believed to be suffering from dementia or Alzheimer’s. Police say Mary...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

UPDATE: Sunday shooting victims both shot at same location

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - The Goldsboro Police Department is providing an update to a story we told you about Sunday. Investigators said the 14-year-old who was killed and the adult who was shot were both shot at the same location: HV Brown Park. Initial reports said they were shot at...
GOLDSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Body found in North Carolina believed to be missing 22-year-old

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Greenville Police Department announced that a body found behind Dockside Apartments in the Tar River on Friday morning is believed to be that of Khalil Jefferson, a 22-year-old who was reported missing in Greenville on Dec. 2, 2022. The remains have been transported to the Pitt County Medical Examiner’s Office […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Storms leave behind damage in Duplin County

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A home and a car are among the property that was damaged when storms moved through Duplin County Wednesday afternoon. Jerry Harrell says his home on Highway 241 between Pink Hill and Beulaville was damaged when a big tree came crashing down. No one was home...
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Fox spotted on roof of Kure Beach restaurant

KURE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — It’s not uncommon to see a fox along the coast of the Cape Fear. However, a fox was recently spotted in a surprising location. The furry animal was seen perched on the roof of ‘Big Daddy’s Restaurant’ in Kure Beach earlier this week.
KURE BEACH, NC
neusenews.com

Traffic stops lead to multiple arrests

Neuse News is a locally-owned small business startup in downtown Kinston. Our goal is to provide free, hyper-local news to Lenoir, Greene and Jones counties. The kind of news our grandparents read in a format fit for today's times. We provide this by having supportive advertisers and we encourage you...
KINSTON, NC
rhinotimes.com

$1 Million Being Offered To Build A Restaurant In Burgaw

Many people dream of owning their own restaurant. And because so many restaurants closed due to the COVID-19 restrictions, now many people dream of owning their own restaurant again. Own Your Own is a new company that has launched a nationwide competition to find a new restaurant owner. It’s a...
BURGAW, NC

