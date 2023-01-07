Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin Shows Remarkable Improvement After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the FieldLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin's charity has received over $6 million in donations from fansAsh JurbergBuffalo, NY
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternCincinnati, OH
Buffalo Residents Struggling To Find Basic Items Like Fresh Produce, Lunch Meat, Eggs, Bread, And Baby Formula.Ty D.Buffalo, NY
Former RB Arian Foster rips Bills for working out agreement to pay Damar Hamlin in full
Injured Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was possibly facing a pay cut after landing on injured reserve following a terrifying cardiac event last Monday night. However, the Bills and the league intervened, ensuring Hamlin would receive his total pay for the 2022 season. In a week filled with touching wishes...
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Yardbarker
NFL is setting up the Seattle Seahawks to miss the playoffs
By scheduling this week’s Seattle Seahawks game before Detroit at Green Bay, the NFL is setting Seattle up to miss the playoffs. Coming into the final game of this season, the upstart Seattle Seahawks still have a chance of reaching the postseason. 12s love it, but by their scheduling, the National Football League appears to be banking on Seattle to miss the party.
Packers’ Quay Walker Explains Actions in Tunnel After Ejection
The Green Bay linebacker was seen crying when walking back to the locker room after he was ejected.
Yardbarker
Steelers QB2 Mitch Trubisky Admits Regret In Decision To Sign So Quickly In Pittsburgh
It hasn’t been a great season for Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Mitch Trubisky. After signing a two-year, $14 million deal in the off-season, he was able to win the starting job over Kenny Pickett and Mason Rudolph in training camp. Despite Trubisky winning the job, it was obvious that the first-round rookie, Pickett, would take over at some point in the season. While he’s remained professional, Trubisky hasn’t been shy about his disappointment in the benching.
Yardbarker
AFC Rumors: Browns, Colts, Texans, Lovie Smith
Albert Breer could see changes coming to the Browns’ defensive coaching staff next year after a disappointing 2022 season. Browns OL James Hudson is looking forward to going against Steelers LB T.J. Watt once more, calling his first experience a “huge teaching point” and adding: “That guy that was out there on that field last year wasn’t me. I didn’t feel like me at all.” (Ashley Bastock)
Yardbarker
Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game
Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when...
Yardbarker
Rams' Sean McVay to make quick decision, will likely resign
Sean McVay just closed up shop on his sixth season as the Los Angeles Rams’ head coach. For the most part, it’s been a successful tenure for the head coach in Southern California. Most of the Rams’ struggles this season have had to do with injury. That includes...
Yardbarker
Former Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger Ponders Intriguing Scenario About Entering College Transfer Portal If It Existed in 2000’s
Roethlisberger, who played wide receiver until his senior year in high school, attended and played for Miami University (OH). He played his first game in 2001 and was drafted by the Steelers in 2004. During the time that he played, the college transfer portal did not exist and players did not typically sit out of bowl games.
Yardbarker
NFC Rumors: Commanders, Cowboys, Mike McCarthy, Eagles
Commanders HC Ron Rivera confirmed fifth-round QB Sam Howell will start Week 18 and he is “really intrigued” by the quarterback. “Our plan is we’re going to start Sam,” Rivera said, via Ethan Cadeaux of NBC Sports. “We feel that this is an opportunity for us for Sam to show us what he’s capable of… We’re really intrigued in watching and seeing what Sam can do as a quarterback in this league.”
Yardbarker
Legendary broadcaster Al Michaels has incredible halftime tradition
Does Al Michaels really eat an entire meal during commercial breaks or at halftime? Those rumors have been floating around for years and on Thursday during an appearance on Pardon My Take, Kirk Herbstreit confirmed them. “This dude,” Herbstreit began. “We get to halftime, I assume it’s him, he’s got...
Yardbarker
The one thing missing on the Eagles offense
Since Nick Sirianni became head coach of the Eagles, their run game has turned heads. The Eagles were the top-rushing team in the NFL last year with 2,715 yards, per Statmuse. This season, the Eagles have remained a top-five rushing attack. Is there a chance their run game could be even better?
CBS Sports
Damar Hamlin updates: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell pens open letter to fans regarding Bills safety
Roger Goodell, in an open letter to NFL fans, addressed Damar Hamlin, his ongoing recovery and the overwhelming support Hamlin has received over the past week. In the letter, the NFL's commissioner wrote that Hamlin's "inspiring progress" has "lifted the spirits of the entire NFL and football fans across the country." Hamlin, the Bills' second-year safety, has made significant recovery in the days following his cardiac arrest during Monday's game between the Bills and Bengals.
Yardbarker
Kyle Shanahan provides injury updates on Dre Greenlaw, Aaron Banks, other 49ers ahead of playoff bout vs. Seahawks
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan jumped on a conference call with reporters on Monday, the morning after the team's 38-13 victory over the Arizona Cardinals in its regular-season finale. The coach provided several injury updates as the 49ers begin preparations for its playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks.
Yardbarker
Sean Payton seemingly crossed off of one team’s HC list
Sean Payton is expected to meet with teams in the coming days about potential head coaching jobs, but it does not sound like a return to the New Orleans Saints is a realistic possibility for him. Saints head coach Dennis Allen told reporters on Monday that he has been given...
Yardbarker
LeBron James And Shannon Sharpe Shared A Wholesome Moment After Recent Lakers Win: "Skip Bayless Is Crying In His Room"
LeBron James has a lot of supporters in the world of sports, but perhaps no one is as big a believer in the King as Shannon Sharpe. The football Hall Of Famer who does NBA analysis on Undisputed with Skip Bayless, often passionately argues the case for LeBron to be considered the GOAT. Many fans troll him for it, but it would seem that all the love Shannon shows LeBron is appreciated.
Jets QB Zach Wilson will make 'life hell' for possible veteran QB competition in 2023
When it was announced Friday that Mike White would be inactive for Week 18, head coach Robert Saleh said that veteran Joe Flacco would be getting the start in the regular season finale, with Wilson serving as the backup. Jets head coach Robert Saleh added last week that he would get the quarterback situation "fixed" in the offseason.
Video: Buffalo Bills Take Opening Kickoff To The House
Hollywood couldn't script it any better than how the Buffalo Bills did this Sunday afternoon. Buffalo's first play from scrimmage since Damar Hamlin's medical emergency last Monday night just went for a touchdown. Nyheim Hines took the opening kickoff 96 yards to the house to give the ...
Yardbarker
Lions’ Kerby Joseph Is First Player Ever To Accomplish This Feat
The Detroit Lions are a team that is on the rise. There is a lot of young talent to get excited about, one of whom is safety, Kerby Joseph. They may not have made the playoffs this season, but they took a major step forward with their development, finishing with their first winning season since 2017.
Yardbarker
Cowboys’ Dak Prescott Is First Player In NFL History To Do This
Do the Dallas Cowboys have a quarterback problem on their hands with Dak Prescott? Heading into the postseason, there likely isn’t a team still alive that is as unsure about the most important position on the field as the Cowboys are with Prescott. Outside of the Baltimore Ravens, who...
