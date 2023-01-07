Read full article on original website
1450wlaf.com
Steven Shane “Biggs” Shumaker, age 20 of Knoxville
Steven Shane “Biggs” Shumaker, age 20 of Knoxville, departed this life on Saturday, January 7, 2023. Biggs enjoyed listening to music, going to school, and playing with his brothers. He was very social, loving, and always loved telling everyone that they were bad. He is preceded in death...
1450wlaf.com
Kenneth Gene Johnson, age 79, of Newcomb
Kenneth Gene Johnson, age 79, of Newcomb, Tennessee, passed away Thursday morning, January 5, 2023, at Beech Tree Post-Acute and Rehabilitation Center in Jellico, surrounded by his family. He was born on December 21, 1943, to the late George Dewey Johnson and Clara (Long) Johnson in Pruden, Tennessee. He was...
1450wlaf.com
Mary Lou Fowler, age 82, of Clinton
Mary Lou Fowler, age 82, of Clinton passed away on on January 06, 2023 at her residence. Mary was born in Anderson County December 22, 1940, to the late Hubert Melton and Lorene Vandergriff. She was of the Baptist faith and a member of Clinch River Baptist Church. She loved working with flowers and spending time with friends and family. Mary is preceded in death by: Parents, sons Kent “Worm” Shultz, Husbands Jerry Shultz and Kelly Fowler. She is survived by:
1450wlaf.com
County commission meets in workshop session this evening
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – There are a couple of meetings today at the courthouse for the Campbell County Commission; 5:30pm Budget and Finance Committee and workshop at 6:00. Here is the updated calendar as of Friday, January 6, 2023. (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED – 01/09/2023-6AM)
1450wlaf.com
Camelot offering free foster parenting classes
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – The need for foster parents is at an all-time high. People who want to become Camelot foster parents can now take the required classes soon. New sessions are beginning and registration is easy. Anyone who wants information on these classes will be sent an invitation...
1450wlaf.com
A busy Friday for the Campbell County Rural Fire Service
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – An out of control brushfire threatening structures sent firefighters with the Campbell County Rural Fire Service to Hunters Lane on Friday afternoon. The CCRFS were called out at 2:47pm and was able to quickly contain the fire before it reached any structures. Seven hours later...
1450wlaf.com
December activity for the CCSO released
JACKSBORO, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – Sheriff Wayne Barton and his staff share their monthly activity report from around Campbell County. This morning, the sheriff is providing a summary of the month of December activity. “I would like to thank our deputies for providing excellent service across all parts...
1450wlaf.com
New stop light coming to four lane-Eagle Market intersection
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – The Town of Jacksboro has hired two additional police officers and accepted one resignation. On Thursday night, the Jacksboro Board of Mayor and Aldermen hired Shayne Wilburn as a full- time officer and Brian Hurst as a part-time officer. The board also accepted the resignation...
1450wlaf.com
Watch as Campbell hosts Oneida Monday at 6 pm over WLAF
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – Tonight’s Campbell-Oneida match-ups are the first games for the Cougars in almost three weeks, nearly two weeks for the Lady Cougars. Oneida, on the other hand, will play its third game in four days. The first game this afternoon pits the JV Cougars against...
1450wlaf.com
Ciuffini arrested for trespassing at a home
ROCKY TOP/LAKE CITY (WLAF) – A Lake City man is facing multiple charges after being found inside a home where he didn’t have permission to be. Campbell County Sheriff’s Deputy Jerry Bowlin went to Island Cove Rd, Rocky Top, about an individual possibly trespassing on the evening of Dec. 29.
