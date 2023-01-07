Mary Lou Fowler, age 82, of Clinton passed away on on January 06, 2023 at her residence. Mary was born in Anderson County December 22, 1940, to the late Hubert Melton and Lorene Vandergriff. She was of the Baptist faith and a member of Clinch River Baptist Church. She loved working with flowers and spending time with friends and family. Mary is preceded in death by: Parents, sons Kent “Worm” Shultz, Husbands Jerry Shultz and Kelly Fowler. She is survived by:

CLINTON, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO