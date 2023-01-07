ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas father stabbed multiple times in seemingly random attack outside home

By David Charns
 2 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man is accused of stabbing a Las Vegas husband and father at least a dozen times outside of his home in a seemingly random attack last week.

Carlos Alfaro, 28, faced charges of attempted murder and battery with the use of a deadly weapon connected to the stabbing on Dec. 29 in the south valley.

Las Vegas Metro police said the stabbing happened around 7 p.m. near Starr Avenue and Valley View Boulevard.

The victim’s wife was in the home with the couple’s young son when someone, believed to be Alfaro, rang the doorbell, police said. She did not answer the door and Alfaro began banging on it, officers said.

Around the same time, the victim came home, finding Alfaro standing at his front door, police said.

“Alfaro told [the victim], ‘I need to speak with someone about what happened on Sunday,’” police wrote in an arrest report. “Confused, [the victim] replied, ‘I don’t know what you’re talking about.’”

Alfaro then allegedly said, “You tell me,” before taking out a 7-to-8-inch-long knife and stabbing the man at least 13 times, police said.

Around 10 p.m. that same day, police located Alfaro and the knife near a commercial building in the area. Officers said Alfaro was covered in blood.

The victim underwent emergency surgery at University Medical Center. Police said he would be hospitalized for some time but that he was expected to survive.

A possible motive was not included in court documents the 8 News Now Investigators reviewed. Police wrote in the documents that the victim seemed to not know Alfaro and that the attack was random.

During Alfaro’s first court appearance, Judge Daniel Westmeyer set bail at $50,000. Alfaro remained in custody as of Friday.

doooh
2d ago

$50,000 bail , you should get $5,000,000 bail ! These judges are not compassionate to the victims but to the criminals ! Finish the Wall !

Anthony's Note
2d ago

50,000.00.....That's nothing if he stabbed My Son I would Definitely PAY IT .....No PROBLEM , BUT I PICK HIM UP ........ 😃

Dark Passenger
2d ago

What a slap in the face with the Justice system. HOW CAN THEY OFFER BAIL TO AN ATTEMPTED MURDERER? What is wrong with these judges? Yes, jails are overcrowded. If he DID make bail, he would probably do this again. He is a danger to society, especially if this was just a random act.

