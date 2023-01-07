ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Chiefs news: Patrick Mahomes adds to Kansas City’s total ownage of the Raiders in Week 18 blowout

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs finished their schedule in the 2022 NFL regular season with an absolute domination of the Las Vegas Raiders Saturday night, scoring an easy 31-13 win in Sin City to bring their record to 14-3. The game already looked over before even the end of the first half, with the Chiefs heading to their locker room with a 21-point lead.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Report reveals when Raiders gave up on Derek Carr

The Las Vegas Raiders decided to bench Derek Carr with two weeks remaining in the regular season, but it sounds like their confidence in the veteran quarterback was shot long before that. According to Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the Raiders knew “within weeks of the start of the season” that Carr was... The post Report reveals when Raiders gave up on Derek Carr appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy