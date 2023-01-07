Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chiefs news: Patrick Mahomes adds to Kansas City’s total ownage of the Raiders in Week 18 blowout
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs finished their schedule in the 2022 NFL regular season with an absolute domination of the Las Vegas Raiders Saturday night, scoring an easy 31-13 win in Sin City to bring their record to 14-3. The game already looked over before even the end of the first half, with the Chiefs heading to their locker room with a 21-point lead.
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Chiefs players wear Damar Hamlin clothes before Raiders game
LAS VEGAS, Nev. — The Kansas City Chiefs have come out in full support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Every NFL team will be wearing ‘Love for Damar 3’ shirts on the field, including the Chiefs who showed them off before their game against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Patrick Mahomes produces more magic on opening drive against the Raiders
Patrick Mahomes was off and winging Saturday against the Las Vegas Raiders. On the second play of the game, he found Justin Watson streaking down the sideline and delivered a perfect pass. The play went for 67 yards and set the Chiefs up at the Las Vegas 3. The drive...
A New Raiders Era in 2023?
Fans of the Las Vegas Raiders could need to prepare for a very different team by the beginning of next season.
Raiders owner reportedly angry that Chiefs fans have taken over Las Vegas’ stadium
Chiefs fans made their presence known during Saturday’s game against the Raiders in Las Vegas.
Chiefs stock watch: Which players impressed during Week 18 vs. Raiders
The Kansas City Chiefs were able to dominate the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 18, securing the top seed in the AFC and a first-round bye in the postseason by a score of 31-13. The exceptional play from both sides of the ball propelled the team to victory and the much-needed week of rest in the postseason.
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs Live Game Updates
Get the latest action with our Las Vegas Raiders (6-10) vs. Kansas City Chiefs (13-3) live game updates thread.
Report reveals when Raiders gave up on Derek Carr
The Las Vegas Raiders decided to bench Derek Carr with two weeks remaining in the regular season, but it sounds like their confidence in the veteran quarterback was shot long before that. According to Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the Raiders knew “within weeks of the start of the season” that Carr was... The post Report reveals when Raiders gave up on Derek Carr appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LIVE COVERAGE: Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos
The Denver Broncos wrap up a disappointing season on Sunday when the Los Angeles Chargers visit Empower Field. Kickoff is set for 2:25 p.m.
