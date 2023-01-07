Billionaire investor Leon Cooperman doesn't think the bull market will come anytime soon and sees only a 5% chance of the S&P 500 rising above 4,400. “I felt like a Pharaoh, the Pharaoh had a dream, the dream was interpreted by Joseph, and the dream was we’re going to have seven lean years following seven fat years,” the chairman and founder of family office Omega Advisors, referring to Genesis 41, said during an interview with CNBC Wednesday. “So I think anybody looking for a new bull market any time soon is looking the wrong way.”

3 DAYS AGO