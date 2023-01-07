Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
Cramer's lightning round: Chart Industries is not a buy
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market. Questions for Cramer?. Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC.
u.today
Good Chance Again to Get Out of Crypto, Jim Cramer Says
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
msn.com
Leon Cooperman, citing Old Testament parable, says bull market isn't coming 'any time soon'
Billionaire investor Leon Cooperman doesn't think the bull market will come anytime soon and sees only a 5% chance of the S&P 500 rising above 4,400. “I felt like a Pharaoh, the Pharaoh had a dream, the dream was interpreted by Joseph, and the dream was we’re going to have seven lean years following seven fat years,” the chairman and founder of family office Omega Advisors, referring to Genesis 41, said during an interview with CNBC Wednesday. “So I think anybody looking for a new bull market any time soon is looking the wrong way.”
NBC Chicago
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Lululemon, Duck Creek, Mastercard, Uber and More
Check out the companies making the biggest moves premarket:. Lululemon — Shares of the Canadian apparel company fell more than 10% after Lululemon lowered its gross margin guidance for the fourth quarter. The "athleisure" chain raised its net revenue guidance for the fourth quarter and now expects growth of 25% or more, year over year.
NBC Chicago
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Tesla, Nvidia, Lululemon and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Tesla – Shares of Tesla rose 5.93% Monday after CEO Elon Musk's attorneys on Saturday asked a California court to move a trial over the company stock to Texas, citing local negativity. Advanced Micro Devices – The chip giant jumped...
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
104K+
Followers
86K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0