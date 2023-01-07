Read full article on original website
Bismarck Fire Department responds to kitchen fire
The crew pulled hose lines to the front door and the side of the house and started spraying water onto the fire. The fire crew had to force the front door open to get into the house.
Family dog safe, homeowner displaced after house fire in Bismarck
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – Quick action from a neighbor saved a family dog after fire severely damaged a house Friday afternoon. According to the Bismarck Fire Department, around 2 p.m., crews were called to the 3000 block of Ontario Lane in the north part of the city by a neighbor who saw the fire.
Details emerge in Bismarck bank robbery
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Details have been released regarding Friday’s bank robbery in Bismarck. Prosecutors claim 30-year-old Victor Velazquez walked into Wells Fargo Bank on East Interstate Avenue Friday afternoon. They say he wore a face mask and handed the teller a note saying, “Stay calm this is a robbery. Empty till into bag, I have a gun.” The bank teller told investigators he believed Velazquez had a gun but didn’t see one.
Bismarck-Mandan Community Food Co-op preparing for permanent closure
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The BisMan Community Food Co-op has announced that they are closing temporarily — and soon, permanently. According to a Facebook post made by the Co-op, on December 31, the organization sent a letter to their members letting them know that the Co-op board has been meeting several times a week to […]
In Case You Missed It: 1/2-1/8 2023
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A new year means new developments across the world. Whenever another lap around the sun begins, many people look forward to new changes in their lifestyles and careers. For us in the newsroom, a new year can also mean plenty of new stories to cover. This is an idea that’s clearly […]
Salvation Army kettle drive falls short
In addition to Bismarck, the major said bell ringers in Minot and Williston also saw fewer donations.
What Happens In Bismarck If The City Knocks Down Your Mailbox?
This has never happened to me personally in Bismarck but it has happened to me twice at my lake cabin. A snow plow over the course of the winter knocks down your mailbox. Come to think of it, it did happen to me back when I lived in Grand Forks a while back. I remember I called the city and it was a pretty big hassle before they did anything to fix it. I actually had a pretty expensive mailbox. I mailbox that I special ordered with a pair of beautiful Wood Ducks on it.
Bismarck Police catch suspect involved in bank robbery
UPDATE: 1/6/2023, 9:05 p.m. BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Bismarck Police have the suspect from Friday afternoon’s bank robbery in custody. According to a news release, police were able to use traditional techniques and modern technology to catch the 29-year-old man. The man is booked at the Burleigh-Morton Detention Center. The agencies that help included the […]
These counties have the most fatal traffic accidents in ND
STACKER — Media outlets were quick during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns that defined the summer and fall of 2020 to note just how little traffic there was as a result. Simple logic would suggest that less traffic equals a lower likelihood of accidents and thus fewer injuries and fatalities. Sadly, this […]
Bisman Food Co-op closes its doors
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - UPDATE (1/8/22): Sunday morning, the BisMan Food Co-Op sent out an e-mail to its members saying the co-op is now “insolvent.” According to the e-mail, they will reopen on a date yet to be determined to liquidate all products. The co-op says their primary...
Man in jail after armed robbery at Bismarck bank
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – A man who was convicted of an armed robbery at a Fargo jewelry store in 2018 is in jail in Bismarck after an armed robbery there Friday afternoon. According to Bismarck Police, Victor Velazquez, 29, is accused of robbing the Wells Fargo bank at 1050 E. Interstate Boulevard.
Driver bringing kidney to Bismarck patient gets stuck in blizzard, North Dakotans come together to help
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There are 129 people in North Dakota waiting for a kidney transplant. One Williston man finally had the chance of his life. Some are saying the 400-mile journey it took to connect him with a new kidney was a “Christmas miracle.”. Jerry Bernal and his...
Oil worker dead after falling into pit in North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. — An oil worker from Texas has died after falling into a pit at an oil rig location in Bismarck, North Dakota. Daniel Navarrete, 42, reportedly fell through an open hatch into a pit at a Nabors Industries rig Thursday, Mountrail County Sheriff Corey Bristol said, according to The Bismarck Tribune. Other workers reportedly tried to help rescue Navarrete and had even drained the pit.
Bismarck man pleads not guilty to charges related to shooting incident
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man filed a not guilty plea to multiple felony charges related to a December shooting. Police arrested 24-year-old Christopher Connors in December after they claimed he fired a gun at another person. Connors told police the other person had been holding a knife. Witnesses told police they hadn’t seen a knife. No one was injured in the incident.
Unsolved Mandan, Ward County cases from 2022 linger into 2023
At least two deaths in Ward County and Mandan, both occurring in 2022, are still unsolved moving into 2023
Local animal shelters at max capacity
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As the holiday season has come and gone, pets that were given as gifts remain. Local animal shelters and Bismarck Animal Control urge people looking to adopt to make sure they are ready to commit, and here’s why. Savannah Haugen was at work coming back...
Pair of North Dakota Lawmakers suffered significant injuries after falling
(Bismarck, ND) -- Two North Dakota state lawmakers are recovering after separate falls recently. Senate Minority Leader Kathy Hogan of Fargo cracked her kneecap and suffered a mild concussion when she tripped leaving the Capitol Building Tuesday. In the meantime, 82-year-old Senator Karen Krebsbach slipped off a curb in Minot...
Man involved in Expressway Bridge crash to serve probation
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Mandan man accused of fleeing from a car accident that seriously injured another driver on Expressway Bridge will serve probation. Prosecutors say 31-year-old Joshua Cooper was driving drunk across the bridge at around 90 miles per hour last August. They say he crashed into another car, flipped into the ditch, and hopped a fence and fled on foot. The driver of the other car was treated at the hospital.
Bismarck Police asking for help identifying theft suspect
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The Bismarck Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating and identifying a man who is a suspect in multiple theft cases. If you have information police are asking that you contact Detective Roman at (701) 223-1212, or to remain anonymous, text BISPD with the tip to 847411 or […]
Bismarck family overcomes several challenges to be in the stands on championship day
FRISCO, T.X. (Valley News Live) - Kick off is less than 24 hours away in Frisco, Texas where NDSU and South Dakota State will face off for a shot at the national championship. But the teams aren’t the only ones who’ve overcome challenges to make it here. The...
