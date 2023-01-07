How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU vs. No. 3 Kansas
Full coverage info is listed below.
Who: West Virginia Mountaineers (10-4, 2-0) vs. Kansas Jayhawks (13-1, 2-0)
Where: WVU Coliseum, Morgantown, WV
Tipoff: Approx. 6 p.m.
TV: ESPN+
Scroll to Continue
Stream: fuboTV
Listen: Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College
LIVE Updates: Click here for our LIVE GAME THREAD
You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:
Facebook - @MountaineersNow
Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly
Comments / 0