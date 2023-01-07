ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU vs. No. 3 Kansas

By Christopher Hall
MountaineerMaven
MountaineerMaven
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SMb4Y_0k6KTlU000

Full coverage info is listed below.

Who: West Virginia Mountaineers (10-4, 2-0) vs. Kansas Jayhawks (13-1, 2-0)

Where: WVU Coliseum, Morgantown, WV

Tipoff: Approx. 6 p.m.

TV: ESPN+

Scroll to Continue

Stream: fuboTV

Listen: Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College

LIVE Updates: Click here for our LIVE GAME THREAD

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @MountaineersNow

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MountaineerMaven

WVU DB Naim Muhammad Chooses Transfer Destination

Former West Virginia defensive back Naim Muhammad announced over the weekend that he will be transferring to Kent State. In four years at WVU, Muhammad appeared in nine games and made seven tackles and one tackle for loss. His best outing as a Mountaineer came this past season against TCU where he totaled three tackles and one tackle for loss.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Baylor at WVU men’s hoops: Tip time, where to watch and more

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Three games into Big 12 play, the Mountaineers are still looking for their first Big 12 win of the season. But so, too, are their next opponent. Here is everything you need to know about the matchup. Baylor at WVU men’s basketball game information. Date:...
MORGANTOWN, WV
MountaineerMaven

WATCH: Toussaint, Okonkwo Kansas Postgame

The West Virginia Mountaineers fell to the third-ranked Kansas Jayhawks 76-62 Saturday night. Guard Joe Toussaint and forward James Okonkwo sat with the media to discuss the loss to the Jayhawks. Toussaint finished the game with eight points, five assists and four rebounds, and Okonkwo grabbed six rebounds and chipped...
MORGANTOWN, WV
MountaineerMaven

WATCH: Bob Huggins Kansas Postgame

The West Virginia Mountaineers fell to the third-ranked Kansas Jayhawks 76-62 Saturday night. Head coach Bob Huggins sat with the media following the game and discussed the team's poor shooting, defensive miscues and more. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on...
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

Three observations from Kansas' 76-62 win over West Virginia

Kansas improved to 14-1 (3-0 Big 12) on Saturday evening with a 76-62 win over West Virginia on the road. Here are three observations from the game... All season, KU has played with a smaller starting lineup than we usually see from a Bill Self team. KJ Adams is 6-foot-7, far from the 6-foot-10 and 7-foot measurements of recent starters David McCormack and Udoka Azubuike. The lack of size on the interior has its pros and cons with one weakness being that opposing teams with size can give KU issues. On paper, West Virginia appeared to be that.
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

Transfer linebacker JB Brown commits to Kansas

Kansas has officially added to its transfer portal class. On Sunday, transfer linebackerJB Brown announced his commitment to Lance Leipold and the Jayhawks. The Bowling Green transfer’s decision comes following his official visit to KU, which he took over the weekend. He has two seasons of playing eligibility left, with a redshirt available too.
LAWRENCE, KS
247Sports

Everything Bill Self said after KU's win over West Virginia

Kansas basketball is 3-0 in the Big 12 for the first time since the 2016-17 season. KU was able to keep its perfect start to conference play alive on Saturday evening with a 76-62 win over West Virginia on the road. The Mountaineers got out to an early lead, but a 12-2 run saw the Jayhawks take control of the game. West Virginia was able to make it a two-possession game at times, but KU was never truly on the ropes. The win keeps KU at the top of the Big 12 standings.
LAWRENCE, KS
MountaineerMaven

Score Predictions for West Virginia vs. No. 3 Kansas

The West Virginia Mountaineers (10-4, 0-2) welcome the third-ranked Kansas Jayhawks (13-1, 2-0) inside the WVU Coliseum Saturday evening at 6:00 p.m. EST with the action streaming on ESPN+. Schuyler Callihan: Kansas 74, West Virginia 70. The Jayhawks are lucky to be 2-0 in league play while West Virginia has...
LAWRENCE, KS
MountaineerMaven

BREAKING: WVU Lands Transfer from Buffalo

West Virginia secured a commitment from former Buffalo safety Keyshawn Cobb Sunday morning. Cobb chose the Mountaineers over other offers from Akron, Charlotte, Kent State, Southern Miss, Troy, and UNLV. In his one year at Buffalo, Cobb recorded 36 tackles, seven pass breakups, three forced fumbles, and one interception. At...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WOWK

WVU knocks off No. 21 Pitt in Backyard Brawl

PITTSBURGH, Pa. –The West Virginia University wrestling team used an 18-4 run to cruise past No. 21 Pitt by a score of 24-11 inside the Fitzgerald Field House on Sunday afternoon. “It’s big for our program when you are wrestling a ranked opponent,” fifth-year head coach Tim Flynn said...
MORGANTOWN, WV
MountaineerMaven

What the ESPN BPI Says About WVU's Chances Against Kansas

Over the years, West Virginia has had a lot of success against the Kansas Jayhawks when they visit the WVU Coliseum. But boy do they need a win right now more than ever or what? The Mountaineers are reeling after dropping the first two games of Big 12 play to Kansas State in overtime and then to Oklahoma State earlier this week.
MORGANTOWN, WV
kmaland.com

LB Brown commits to Kansas

(Lawrence) -- Kansas football received a transfer pledge from linebacker JB Brown on Sunday. Brown comes to Lawrence from Bowling Green, where he played three seasons. Brown compiled 75 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks during that time. He had 53 tackles and 1.5 sacks in 2022.
LAWRENCE, KS
MountaineerMaven

WVU adds Transfer Defensive Lineman

Tennessee State defensive lineman Davoan "Day Day" Hawkins announced his commitment to West Virginia University Sunday afternoon. It marked the second commitment of the day for the Mountaineers. Hawkins spent the last two years at Tennessee State racking up 92 tackles, including 18 tackles for a loss and eight sacks...
MORGANTOWN, WV
MountaineerMaven

WVU OL Chris Mayo Announces Transfer Destination

Former West Virginia offensive lineman Chris Mayo announced on Twitter that he will be transferring to Eastern Michigan. Mayo made one appearance last season, the only of his career. The Depthford, NJ native earned first team All-MAPL (Mid-Atlantic Prep League) selection in his senior season at the Peddie School and...
MORGANTOWN, WV
MountaineerMaven

MountaineerMaven

Morgantown, WV
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
654K+
Views
ABOUT

MountaineerMaven is a FanNation channel covering West Virginia athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/westvirginia

Comments / 0

Community Policy