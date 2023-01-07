ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31.
HOUSTON, TX
KTBS

Houston Texans fire head coach Lovie Smith after one season

The Houston Texans have fired head coach Lovie Smith after just one season in charge, the team announced on Sunday. The Texans finished the year with a 3-13-1 record. "On behalf of the entire organization, I would like to thank Lovie Smith for everything he has contributed to our team over the last two seasons as a coach and a leader," Texans general manager Nick Caserio said in a statement.
HOUSTON, TX
The Associated Press

Raiders face many offseason questions, most notably at QB

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — When a team goes 6-11, the problems go beyond quarterback, and that's the situation the Las Vegas Raiders face. Coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler will need to figure out who replaces quarterback Derek Carr, how to bring back running back Josh Jacobs, what changes need to be made on the offensive line and what to do about one of the NFL's worst defenses. But in the NFL in 2023, teams without a franchise quarterback are at a considerable disadvantage, so for McDaniels to get the Raiders heading in the right direction next season, job No. 1 is to find more than a capable replacement for Carr. And McDaniels, who likely moved on from Carr two weeks ago, knows it. Raiders management can try to get a veteran. Tampa Bay's Tom Brady and San Francisco's Jimmy Garoppolo will be prominently mentioned over the coming weeks because both played for McDaniels when he was New England's offensive coordinator.
LAS VEGAS, NV

