HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — When a team goes 6-11, the problems go beyond quarterback, and that’s the situation the Las Vegas Raiders face. Coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler will need to figure out who replaces quarterback Derek Carr, how to bring back running back Josh Jacobs, what changes need to be made on the offensive line and what to do about one of the NFL’s worst defenses. But in the NFL in 2023, teams without a franchise quarterback are at a considerable disadvantage, so for McDaniels to get the Raiders heading in the right direction next season, job No. 1 is to find more than a capable replacement for Carr. And McDaniels, who likely moved on from Carr two weeks ago, knows it. Raiders management can try to get a veteran. Tampa Bay’s Tom Brady and San Francisco’s Jimmy Garoppolo will be prominently mentioned over the coming weeks because both played for McDaniels when he was New England’s offensive coordinator.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 29 MINUTES AGO