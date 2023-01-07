Read full article on original website
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Packers’ Quay Walker Explains Actions in Tunnel After Ejection
The Green Bay linebacker was seen crying when walking back to the locker room after he was ejected.
KTBS
Damar Hamlin is able to breathe on his own and talk to teammates, giving the Buffalo Bills 'fuel' for this weekend's game
Just four days after his stunning on-field cardiac arrest, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is breathing on his own and speaking to family, physicians and teammates -- positive updates that Bills players say will bolster them in this weekend's matchup against the New England Patriots. "To hear him talk to...
KTBS
NFL playoffs set following Green Bay Packers loss to the Detroit Lions
The NFL playoffs are set following the Green Bay Packers 20-16 loss to the Detroit Lions Sunday night. With the Packers loss, the Seattle Seahawks clinched the final NFC Wild Card spot. Earlier Sunday, the Miami Dolphins clinched the final AFC Wild Card spot following an 11-6 win over the...
KTBS
As a former Buffalo Bills player, here's what it was like to report on Damar Hamlin's injury
A flood of memories came rushing in as I flew to Buffalo a week ago to cover the story of Damar Hamlin -- the Buffalo Bills safety who suffered cardiac arrest during a game Monday night. Buffalo feels like home. Growing up, I had never seen an NFL game in...
KTBS
Houston Texans fire head coach Lovie Smith after one season
The Houston Texans have fired head coach Lovie Smith after just one season in charge, the team announced on Sunday. The Texans finished the year with a 3-13-1 record. "On behalf of the entire organization, I would like to thank Lovie Smith for everything he has contributed to our team over the last two seasons as a coach and a leader," Texans general manager Nick Caserio said in a statement.
Tom Brady adds more NFL records to resume on one play vs. Falcons
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady notched two more NFL records to his resume on just one play against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.
Raiders face many offseason questions, most notably at QB
HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — When a team goes 6-11, the problems go beyond quarterback, and that’s the situation the Las Vegas Raiders face. Coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler will need to figure out who replaces quarterback Derek Carr, how to bring back running back Josh Jacobs, what changes need to be made on the offensive line and what to do about one of the NFL’s worst defenses. But in the NFL in 2023, teams without a franchise quarterback are at a considerable disadvantage, so for McDaniels to get the Raiders heading in the right direction next season, job No. 1 is to find more than a capable replacement for Carr. And McDaniels, who likely moved on from Carr two weeks ago, knows it. Raiders management can try to get a veteran. Tampa Bay’s Tom Brady and San Francisco’s Jimmy Garoppolo will be prominently mentioned over the coming weeks because both played for McDaniels when he was New England’s offensive coordinator.
Lee Corso Takes TCU With Headgear Pick After Fake Out
The beloved analyst pulled off an effective bait-and-switch with his final selection of the college football season Monday.
