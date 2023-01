LIVE GAME THREAD: West Virginia vs. No. 3 Kansas

Spread: Kansas -2 3-star play on Kansas covering: Typically, I like to go with West Virginia when these two square off in Morgantown but I just don't get that same feeling that I normally get of this resulting in a win for the Mountaineers. WVU can't hit free throws and on top of that, has a serious issue in turning the ball over. They've given it away 35 in two Big 12 games. If they turn it over 17-18 times tonight against a great offensive team, they'll get run out of their own building.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO