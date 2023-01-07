Read full article on original website
Marc Sultan
2d ago
And some confuse it with covid. Went to a Doc in a Box, and the PAA, told me I had covid, (that's their quick answer to everything) I have had cedar allergies before, obtaining a refill for my old meds. Took care of the problem as it has for years.
Reply(4)
13
Brennie
2d ago
Every year many get it. My advice is to move to a whole different climate. Thank God you can. That is🎁🍖what worked for me plus it saved my life from a meaner than me husband
Reply
3
Charlie
2d ago
Wow, never knew about this before, but allergies have been the worst I've ever experienced lately. seems a little better now but it's been a very rough week
Reply
2
