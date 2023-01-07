ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Marc Sultan
2d ago

And some confuse it with covid. Went to a Doc in a Box, and the PAA, told me I had covid, (that's their quick answer to everything) I have had cedar allergies before, obtaining a refill for my old meds. Took care of the problem as it has for years.

Brennie
2d ago

Every year many get it. My advice is to move to a whole different climate. Thank God you can. That is🎁🍖what worked for me plus it saved my life from a meaner than me husband

Charlie
2d ago

Wow, never knew about this before, but allergies have been the worst I've ever experienced lately. seems a little better now but it's been a very rough week

seguintoday.com

Groundbreaking PTSD study conducted in Texas

(San Antonio) — A landmark study done in Texas finds that combat-related PTSD can be cured. The research is led by Dr. Alan Peterson at the University of Texas-San Antonio (UTSA). `“Our results show that about 75 percent of people had clinically significant reductions in their PTSD symptoms,” said...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5

Texas nursing homes seeing a resurgence of COVID-19

SAN ANTONIO — While many San Antonians see COVID-19 as a thing of the past, Texas nursing homes have consistently seen cases in both residents and staff. Now the communities inside those nursing homes are seeing an explosion of cases and San Antonio is no exception. On Nov. 3,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KWTX

The atmosphere in Central Texas is participating in Dry January...

I don’t know what to tell y’all anymore. We’re just about a third of the way through January and we’ve yet to record more than a trace of rain at the Waco Regional Airport. It’s not abnormal for us to see a stretch of dry weather in January, but we only have rain chances in the forecast three times over the next ten days and all of those rain chances are 20% or less. Not only are we left searching for rainfall, but we’re also left searching for January weather too. We’re currently on a 12 day streak of above normal high temperatures and we likely have another at least 10 days to go with above normal temperatures. We’ll get closer to average later this week, but we’ll also have high temperatures over 20° warmer than normal to deal with too. Temperatures today are starting out in the 30s and 40s with partly cloudy skies overhead. We’ll see more sunshine return during the midday and afternoon hours and that’ll allow highs to warm into the upper 60s and low 70s. Breezy south winds gusting near 20 MPH Tuesday and then gusting near 30 MPH Wednesday will pull warm air from South Texas in and we’re forecasting high temperatures in the upper 70s and low 0s Tuesday and Wednesday.
WACO, TX
Voice of America

Texas Woman Saves Hundreds of Bats from Freezing

Recent cold weather in the Southwestern state of Texas almost claimed some unusual animal victims — bats. Bats are the only mammals that can fly. About 1,600 bats had gone into shock and fallen to the ground during unusually cold weather in the city of Houston. But the bats...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS DFW

Fighting oak wilt, the fungus devastating trees across North Texas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Oak wilt is a devastating, incurable fungus that is slowly spreading over a large part of the United States. First found in Wisconsin in the 1930s, it arrived in North Texas in Dallas County in the 1960s. I've done several stories on the disease since oak trees are treasured in the North Texas area. The fungus kills about 80% of the live oaks it infects. Red and Shumard oaks are most susceptible and almost never survive. There is a chemical treatment for infected oaks that can help mitigate the damage, but the tree will always have the fungus and...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
MySanAntonio

This item from Buc-ee's is ranked the best snack in Texas

Texans love their barbecue, their annual trip to the rodeo, and stopping at Buc-ee's at least once during a road trip. Now, the beloved gas station chain is being recognized for a product it sells that was recently ranked the best snack in the Lone Star State. Food&Wine compiled a...
TEXAS STATE
KLTV

Mixed bag of illnesses making East Texans sick

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - It seems like we all know someone sniffling through the start of the new year, and East Texas medical professionals say there’s a mixed bag of illnesses making people feel bad. Illnesses currently circulating include flu, COVID-19, RSV, and a variety of rhinoviruses. “We’re seeing...
TYLER, TX
CBS19

JAN. 13 @ 6:30PM: Extreme East Texas — Winter Storm Ready

TYLER, Texas — The historic winter storm of 2021 is still in the back of East Texans' minds when the temperatures drop. In our upcoming winter weather special, EXTREME EAST TEXAS: Winter Storm Ready, the CBS19 Weather Experts will look at the pros and cons of living on the Texas power grid (ERCOT).
TYLER, TX
