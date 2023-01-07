Read full article on original website
Mardi Gras season starts strong with 12th night festival
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Mardi Gras season is officially in full swing in the Lake Area as the Lake Charles Civic Center hosted the annual 12th-night kick-off festival. Krewes strolled down the aisles in decorative costumes, partygoers danced to the classic hit we’ve come to associate with Mardi Gras, and kings and queens were introduced.
Musicians invited to Cajun “Jam Session” honoring August Broussard
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Celebration of Life “Jam Session” is set to honor a local Cajun musician with live music and festivities on Jan. 14. The festivities are in honor of August Broussard who passed away on Oct. 11, 2022, and is remembered for his dedication to his former students, family, friends, and community through the sound of music.
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Beautiful start to the workweek
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Seasonably cool temperatures to start the workweek will warm up quickly with highs today in the lower 60s, but we’re back in the 70s for afternoon highs Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Our next rain chances arrive late Wednesday night into Thursday morning ahead of...
Blue Bell Brings Back Another Fan Favorite To Lake Charles Stores
The Ice Cream Gods once again heard our cries with Blue Bell announcing they're releasing yet another fan-favorite ice cream to Lake Charles stores. Blue Bell stunned ice cream lovers all over the nation during the holidays releasing several fan favorites like Christians Cookies, Egg Nogg, and Peppermint Bark. They weren't finished there.
FIRST ALERT SUNRISE: Monday Weather
KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC 7News Live at Five 5 - 5: 30 p.m. - KPLC First Alert Forecast. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC 7News Nightcast 10 - 10:30 p.m. - KPLC First Alert...
Lake Charles Mardi Gras to be even more colorful in 2023
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Bring out the king cake and let the festivities begin, as Southwest Louisiana prepares for another year of Mardi Gras celebration. Louisiana residents prepare for a season of celebration that represents their culture. This year will look a little different, starting with Twelfth Night. The...
AMC celebrates first baby
Atraya Storm Fontenot is the first born baby of the new year at Acadian Medical Center. Atraya was born at 1:34 p.m. Jan. 2 and weighed 6 pounds and 8 ounces and measured 19 inches in length. Atraya’s parents are Kailey Sonnier and Cameron Fontenot of Eunice. She is welcomed home by her older siblings Rainah, Avyian, Cambria Fontenot, and Daylen and Bryson Sonnier. Atraya’s maternal grandparents…
Lake Charles, January 10 High School ⚽ Game Notice
Woman accused of posing as a dermatologist in Oakdale
Woman accused of posing as Louisiana doctor, used forged diploma
A woman has been arrested after allegedly opening a dermatology practice in Louisiana and posing as a doctor.
January 5, 2023, Calcasieu Parish Booking Report
Arrested or ticketed for no headlamps on motor vehicles; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of CDS Schedule II. Arrested or ticketed for contempt of court; theft of a firearm; theft under $5,000. Kathy Owens Weeks, 61, Lake Charles, Louisiana. Arrested or ticketed for aggravated assault...
SJ Welsh changes earring policy for boys after feedback from parent
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It might seem trivial to some, but if girls can wear earrings to school then shouldn’t boys have that option too?. SJ Welsh Middle School recently changed its policy on that matter after the mother of a 12-year-old was notified of the old rule and argued that it was antiquated.
NOLA.com
Last two Sears Hometown stores in Louisiana to close; See how many Sears are left
Sears Hometown Stores will close all their locations — including the final two stores in Louisiana — after the chain indicated it would file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Stores in Bogalusa and DeRidder will close as part of 115 closures slated for 2023, according to reports from Axios and CNN. The chain, made up of individually owned stores, cited inflation and disruptions in the global supply chain for its move to shutter its stores.
SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 8, 2023
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 8, 2023. Darian Brooke Jiminez, 28, College Port, TX: Domestic abuse; property damage under $1,000. Stephen Adam Snider, 40, Lake Charles: Possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of felonies; possession of a stolen firearm; possession...
This Louisiana Parish Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker compiled a list of the parishes with the longest life expectancy in the state.
Have You Ever Driven Across The Scariest Bridge in Louisiana??
Some people are legit afraid of bridges. Luckily in the ArkLaTex and Shreveport area, our bridges aren’t too scary to drive across but, Louisiana does have a few – especially in the southern part of the state. The Calcasieu River Bridge in Lake Charles is one of the...
Grand Lake Bridge to remain closed for at least two more weeks
Cameron, LA (KPLC) - The Grand Lake Pontoon Bridge on Hwy 384 will remain closed to motorists for at least two more weeks. The closure has been disrupting residents’ daily commutes since Dec. 23. DOTD crews removed an apron from the bridge to fix a structural issue with a...
Louisiana Woman Arrested Suspected of Providing Medical Services Without a License, Theft, and Possessing a Fraudulent Degree
Louisiana Woman Arrested Suspected of Providing Medical Services Without a License, Theft, and Possessing a Fraudulent Degree. Allen Parish, Louisiana – The Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating claims that a Louisiana woman who claimed to be a doctor of dermatology, provided medical services without a license and charged patients over $1,000 per visit.
Lake Charles, Louisiana: Walk-On’s CEO Stepping Down And Who Will Replace Him
A former LSU basketball player and co-founder of Walk-On's Bistreaux is stepping down as CEO of the Baton Rouge based company. Brandon Landry helped create the restaurant chain over two decades ago in Baton Rouge. He's stepping down as chief executive officer but will remain the company’s board chairman.
Man accused of attempted murder in Beauregard Parish
DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - A man has been arrested after being accused of attempted murder, according to the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say, Joseph Crawford Jr., 54, was arrested by the Sheriff’s Office Detective Division on Jan. 2, 2023, and booked into the parish jail for attempted second-degree murder.
