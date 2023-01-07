ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

KPLC TV

Mardi Gras season starts strong with 12th night festival

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Mardi Gras season is officially in full swing in the Lake Area as the Lake Charles Civic Center hosted the annual 12th-night kick-off festival. Krewes strolled down the aisles in decorative costumes, partygoers danced to the classic hit we’ve come to associate with Mardi Gras, and kings and queens were introduced.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Musicians invited to Cajun “Jam Session” honoring August Broussard

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Celebration of Life “Jam Session” is set to honor a local Cajun musician with live music and festivities on Jan. 14. The festivities are in honor of August Broussard who passed away on Oct. 11, 2022, and is remembered for his dedication to his former students, family, friends, and community through the sound of music.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Beautiful start to the workweek

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Seasonably cool temperatures to start the workweek will warm up quickly with highs today in the lower 60s, but we’re back in the 70s for afternoon highs Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Our next rain chances arrive late Wednesday night into Thursday morning ahead of...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

FIRST ALERT SUNRISE: Monday Weather

LAKE CHARLES, LA
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Lake Charles Mardi Gras to be even more colorful in 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Bring out the king cake and let the festivities begin, as Southwest Louisiana prepares for another year of Mardi Gras celebration. Louisiana residents prepare for a season of celebration that represents their culture. This year will look a little different, starting with Twelfth Night. The...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Eunice News

AMC celebrates first baby

Atraya Storm Fontenot is the first born baby of the new year at Acadian Medical Center. Atraya was born at 1:34 p.m. Jan. 2 and weighed 6 pounds and 8 ounces and measured 19 inches in length. Atraya’s parents are Kailey Sonnier and Cameron Fontenot of Eunice. She is welcomed home by her older siblings Rainah, Avyian, Cambria Fontenot, and Daylen and Bryson Sonnier. Atraya’s maternal grandparents…
EUNICE, LA
High School Soccer PRO

Lake Charles, January 10 High School ⚽ Game Notice

LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Woman accused of posing as a dermatologist in Oakdale

OAKDALE, LA
OAKDALE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

January 5, 2023, Calcasieu Parish Booking Report

Arrested or ticketed for no headlamps on motor vehicles; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of CDS Schedule II. Arrested or ticketed for contempt of court; theft of a firearm; theft under $5,000. Kathy Owens Weeks, 61, Lake Charles, Louisiana. Arrested or ticketed for aggravated assault...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

SJ Welsh changes earring policy for boys after feedback from parent

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It might seem trivial to some, but if girls can wear earrings to school then shouldn’t boys have that option too?. SJ Welsh Middle School recently changed its policy on that matter after the mother of a 12-year-old was notified of the old rule and argued that it was antiquated.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
NOLA.com

Last two Sears Hometown stores in Louisiana to close; See how many Sears are left

Sears Hometown Stores will close all their locations — including the final two stores in Louisiana — after the chain indicated it would file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Stores in Bogalusa and DeRidder will close as part of 115 closures slated for 2023, according to reports from Axios and CNN. The chain, made up of individually owned stores, cited inflation and disruptions in the global supply chain for its move to shutter its stores.
DERIDDER, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 8, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 8, 2023. Darian Brooke Jiminez, 28, College Port, TX: Domestic abuse; property damage under $1,000. Stephen Adam Snider, 40, Lake Charles: Possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of felonies; possession of a stolen firearm; possession...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
magic1029fm.com

Have You Ever Driven Across The Scariest Bridge in Louisiana??

Some people are legit afraid of bridges. Luckily in the ArkLaTex and Shreveport area, our bridges aren’t too scary to drive across but, Louisiana does have a few – especially in the southern part of the state. The Calcasieu River Bridge in Lake Charles is one of the...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

Grand Lake Bridge to remain closed for at least two more weeks

Cameron, LA (KPLC) - The Grand Lake Pontoon Bridge on Hwy 384 will remain closed to motorists for at least two more weeks. The closure has been disrupting residents’ daily commutes since Dec. 23. DOTD crews removed an apron from the bridge to fix a structural issue with a...
CAMERON, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Woman Arrested Suspected of Providing Medical Services Without a License, Theft, and Possessing a Fraudulent Degree

Louisiana Woman Arrested Suspected of Providing Medical Services Without a License, Theft, and Possessing a Fraudulent Degree. Allen Parish, Louisiana – The Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating claims that a Louisiana woman who claimed to be a doctor of dermatology, provided medical services without a license and charged patients over $1,000 per visit.
ALLEN PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Man accused of attempted murder in Beauregard Parish

DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - A man has been arrested after being accused of attempted murder, according to the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say, Joseph Crawford Jr., 54, was arrested by the Sheriff’s Office Detective Division on Jan. 2, 2023, and booked into the parish jail for attempted second-degree murder.
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA

