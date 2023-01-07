ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morrison County, MN

Public meetings planned for county auditor/treasurer position; floodplain maps

By By Zach Hacker
Morrison County Record
Morrison County Record
Morrison County will host a pair of public hearings, Jan. 17 and 19.

The first will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, at the Morrison County Government Center regarding the future of the county auditor/treasurer position.

Former Auditor/Treasurer Chelsey Robinson resigned from her position in August 2022, though she was already on the ballot for the November 2022 election. As the only candidate who filed for the position, she received more than 12,000 votes and won the election. However, County Administrator Matt LeBlanc said, Tuesday, that she officially declined the position.

Moving forward, the county can keep the position as one that is elected or the County Board can vote to change it to an appointed position. The Jan. 17 meeting will be to solicit and receive public input regarding that decision.

Talking to the County Board, Tuesday, LeBlanc said there were benefits to both. Having the position filled by appointment allows the County Board more oversight and greater accountability and it could require the person to have technical qualifications, as they deal with funds and the administration of elections.

Benefits of keeping the position elected include that it provides more balance of power and it is historically significant, as the position has been elected in Morrison County for more than 100 years.

Currently, Debbie Symanietz is serving as interim county auditor/treasurer. She can hold that spot until a full-time replacement is appointed or elected.

The second meeting will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, at the Morrison County Government Center. That will be a public open house for an amended FEMA floodplain map of the county.

Land Services Director Amy Kowalzek said the county has been in FEMA’s que to be remapped for “quite some time” — she estimated about 10 years — but preliminary maps are done. At the Jan. 19 meeting, residents will have a chance to view the maps and have questions answered from FEMA representatives.

A meeting for county, city and township officials regarding the new maps will be held earlier in the day.

The open house initiates the next step in the process. She said her office is currently working on updating county floodplain ordinances, which will need to be approved by the County Board.

Morrison County Record

Morrison County Record

Morrison County, MN
Morrison County Record is the official publication for all school districts, city governments and county government in Morrison County. Published Sundays by APG of East Central Minnesota since 1968.

