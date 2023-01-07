ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winning numbers drawn in 'Gopher 5' game

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Gopher 5" game were:

07-30-31-43-47

(seven, thirty, thirty-one, forty-three, forty-seven)

