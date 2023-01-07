ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FadeawayWorld.net

Michael Jordan's Zoom Background Went Viral: "The GOAT"

By Lee Tran
FadeawayWorld.net
FadeawayWorld.net
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Kc8A3_0k6KTKqV00

Fans had some great reactions to Michael Jordan's Zoom background.

Credit: Fadeaway World

Michael Jordan is generally considered the GOAT of basketball. There's no doubt that his basketball resume speaks for itself, and he had the most dominant peak of any superstar in NBA history with the Chicago Bulls .

Throughout his career, Michael Jordan has won a large number of accolades. Recently, a post featuring Michael Jordan's Zoom background went viral, as it featured his accolades from his playing says. A lot of fans reacted to the post, with many expressing admiration for Jordan.

He is simply the best basketball player I’ve ever seen play. Hardware equal facts

MJ is by far the greatest player of alltime.

this is how mj answers his calls from Lebron lol

The head that wears the crown

THE GOAT

Finals mvp

I’d probably do the same if I were the GOAT… Especially if these ridiculous doubts to the contrary persisted!

MJ will go down as the best athlete of all time.

That's a pretty dope Zoom backGOAT

He's earned it. They should replace West with Jordan as the NBA logo.

Michael Jordan The master of the game of basketball

Just the GOAT doing GOAT things..

That is not a background, that is his actual trophy room. That’s the flex!

MJ the man!

This is the man who put NBA, BASKETBALL, & NIKE to where it is now.

There would have been a couple of more had he not retired the first time.

It is clear that fans liked Michael Jordan's Zoom background, and he absolutely deserves to flex his accomplishments. His unabashed confidence is part of the reason many believe that Michael Jordan is the GOAT , and it shows up here.

Michael Jordan Was Simply Different

A number of younger fans believe LeBron James is the GOAT, and he definitely is the greatest among this generation of basketball players. However, there was something different about Michael Jordan, and Damian Lillard explained how Jordan differed from other great players .

“My NBA GOAT is Michael Jordan. It’s just different when you talk about MJ. On the floor, it’s just never been nobody like him. Nobody electrified the crowd like him. The Air Jordan shoe, rocking the cradle, walking in the air, you know, it’s Jordan. … I don’t think it’s too much of a debate as far as who’s the GOAT, and I would say it’s Jordan.

Bron, that’s definitely a conversation to be had, but I think most people will look at Jordan as the GOAT."

There's no question that Michael Jordan was dazzling on the court, and he definitely had an insane superstar aura. There will never be anyone like him, even if other players may get close to his level.

Michael Jordan has clearly had an impact on the game and its fans, and it's clear that his legacy will last forever. He has accomplished everything there is to accomplish in the game of basketball, and Michael Jordan is simply one of one.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

Comments / 3

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Erin Andrews Sideline Photo

Being an NFL sideline reporter has its perks. Erin Andrews got to experience one of them on Sunday, when she was on the call of the Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders game. A photo of Andrews and an adorable dog has gone viral on social media. "Love meeting this sweet...
SEATTLE, WA
People

La La Anthony Calls North West Her Son's 'Biggest Cheerleader' at Game Against LeBron James' Kids

La La Anthony was surrounded by family and friends — including Kim Kardashian and North West — as son Kiyan Anthony faced off against LeBron James' sons, Bryce and Bronny, in a school basketball game La La and son Kiyan Anthony were surrounded by their loved ones on the teen's big night of basketball. On Monday, Kiyan and Christ the King High School faced off in a basketball game against Sierra Canyon — a team that includes LeBron James's sons, Bryce, 15, and Bronny, 18 — in Los...
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey” Gets Release Update

The Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey” now has a new release date. Michael Jordan made the Air Jordan 6 famous back in 1991. A lot of this had to do with the fact that he won his first NBA title that year. The Jordan 6 was the shoe he was wearing when he did it, and since that time, fans have fawned over this offering.
hotnewhiphop.com

Ayesha Curry Details 35 Lbs Weight Loss

Ayesha Curry discussed her recent weight loss while explaining her New Year’s resolutions. Ayesha Curry says that she slimmed down 35 pounds during the coronavirus pandemic. She detailed doing so while speaking with PEOPLE for a new interview. Curry began by explaining that she’s not big into New Year’s...
HipHopDX.com

Jadakiss Regrets Hooping In $10K Sneakers: 'I Wanted To Cry'

Long Beach, CA - Jadakiss regrets playing basketball in a pair of sneakers he didn’t know were worth north of five figures at the time and he still hasn’t let the pain go to this day. The Yonkers legend appeared on a ComplexCon panel last month alongside Jim...
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 5 “UNC” Officially Unveiled

The Air Jordan 5 “UNC” is coming in March. One of the best shoes of the 90s is the Air Jordan 5. This is actually the Jordan Brand shoe that kicked off the infamous decade. The shoe received a ton of nods throughout pop culture, although it remains relevant to this day. As a result, new colorways are always being made.
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan 6 Rings “True Blue” Unveiled: Photos

Of all of the hybrid Jordans ever made, there is no doubt that the Jordan 6 Rings is one of the most popular. This is a shoe that takes elements from the six shoes that Michael Jordan won titles in, and brings them all together. Overall, it is a nice concept that lends itself well to unique color schemes.
FadeawayWorld.net

FadeawayWorld.net

New York, NY
26K+
Followers
5K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

FadeawayWorld.net provides the top news, rumors and highlights across the NBA.

 https://fadeawayworld.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy