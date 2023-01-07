Michael Jordan's Zoom Background Went Viral: "The GOAT"

Fans had some great reactions to Michael Jordan's Zoom background.

Credit: Fadeaway World

Michael Jordan is generally considered the GOAT of basketball. There's no doubt that his basketball resume speaks for itself, and he had the most dominant peak of any superstar in NBA history with the Chicago Bulls .

Throughout his career, Michael Jordan has won a large number of accolades. Recently, a post featuring Michael Jordan's Zoom background went viral, as it featured his accolades from his playing says. A lot of fans reacted to the post, with many expressing admiration for Jordan.

He is simply the best basketball player I’ve ever seen play. Hardware equal facts MJ is by far the greatest player of alltime. this is how mj answers his calls from Lebron lol The head that wears the crown THE GOAT Finals mvp I’d probably do the same if I were the GOAT… Especially if these ridiculous doubts to the contrary persisted! MJ will go down as the best athlete of all time. That's a pretty dope Zoom backGOAT He's earned it. They should replace West with Jordan as the NBA logo. Michael Jordan The master of the game of basketball Just the GOAT doing GOAT things.. That is not a background, that is his actual trophy room. That’s the flex! MJ the man! This is the man who put NBA, BASKETBALL, & NIKE to where it is now. There would have been a couple of more had he not retired the first time.

It is clear that fans liked Michael Jordan's Zoom background, and he absolutely deserves to flex his accomplishments. His unabashed confidence is part of the reason many believe that Michael Jordan is the GOAT , and it shows up here.

Michael Jordan Was Simply Different

A number of younger fans believe LeBron James is the GOAT, and he definitely is the greatest among this generation of basketball players. However, there was something different about Michael Jordan, and Damian Lillard explained how Jordan differed from other great players .

“My NBA GOAT is Michael Jordan. It’s just different when you talk about MJ. On the floor, it’s just never been nobody like him. Nobody electrified the crowd like him. The Air Jordan shoe, rocking the cradle, walking in the air, you know, it’s Jordan. … I don’t think it’s too much of a debate as far as who’s the GOAT, and I would say it’s Jordan. Bron, that’s definitely a conversation to be had, but I think most people will look at Jordan as the GOAT."

There's no question that Michael Jordan was dazzling on the court, and he definitely had an insane superstar aura. There will never be anyone like him, even if other players may get close to his level.

Michael Jordan has clearly had an impact on the game and its fans, and it's clear that his legacy will last forever. He has accomplished everything there is to accomplish in the game of basketball, and Michael Jordan is simply one of one.

