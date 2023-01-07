ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nelsonville, OH

Scott Frank resigns as Nelsonville city manager

By By Nicole Bowman-Layton Messenger Staff Writer
Athens Messenger
Athens Messenger
 3 days ago

NELSONVILLE — City Manager Scott Frank resigned from his position Friday.

Frank’s resignation was sent via email and was effective immediately, City Auditor Taylor Sappington confirmed via text.

Recently, the city along with Frank and other Nelsonville officials were named as defendants in a lawsuit urging Nelsonville Police Department to release public records related to a criminal complaint involving Frank and his father, Greg.

On Dec. 27, 2022, former Nelsonville City Council member Greg Smith, through his attorney Daniel Klos, filed documents asking Athens County Court of Common Pleas to make Nelsonville Police Department release public records regarding a criminal complaint against Frank and his father.

The criminal complaint alleges that the Franks faced charges of menacing and threatening after Stephen Barnhouse II claimed the duo pointed a rifle and revolver at him in June 2020 while on Barnhouse's property. The incident is reported to have occurred the same month as then police Chief Chris Johnson resigned from his position.

Johnson said the department was in the process of completing the case file and a copy would be turned over to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations. Johnson said he felt conflicted because the city manager was his supervisor, according to the complaint.

Scott Fitch, current Meigs County sheriff, took over the case and in August 2020 advised Ohio BCI that after reviewing the case with Athens County Prosecuting Attorney Keller Blackburn the case was closed, according to court documents.

The defendants in the legal case are the city of Nelsonville, Frank in his role as city manager, Fitch, current police Chief K.J. Tracey along with the Jessica Hunt who is the police and mayor’s clerk.

More information on the lawsuit will be published in a future Messenger article.

Nelsonville City Council is next scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, at city council chambers.

Citizens comments and business and organizational comments may be made in person or emailed to nelsonvillecity@gmail.com by 1 p.m. Monday. The meeting may be streamed on the City of Nelsonville YouTube channel at https://tinyurl.com/bhv6bp4u .

In June of 2020, City Council voted unanimously to hire Frank, whose full name is Greg Scott Frank, as the city manager.

The vote came a week after a controversial 4-3 vote against hiring Frank, who had served as the interim manager since early February 2020.

