ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Protesters rally for accountability on two-year anniversary of Jan. 6 capitol riots

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uX8AD_0k6KTBty00

Two years ago, Jan. 6 became a notorious day in American history after a mob stormed the U.S. Capitol Building.

New Yorkers rallied outside the New York Public Library Friday in defense of democracy and to spread awareness that there is still justice and accountability to be had towards those who participated in the riots.

Rise and Resist and Indivisible Nation BK hosted the rally as part of the nationwide movement to demand accountability for the leaders of the insurrection, as well as democratic reforms to prevent power grabbing incidents like this.

“The insurrectionist disqualification clause says that anyone who has taken oath of office and then engages in insurrection against the U.S. government is then prohibited from ever holding public office again,” said Alexandra Flores-Quilty, campaign director of Free Speech for People. “Today we are gathering… to call attention to what happened two years ago and to demand accountability.”

Protestors waved signs and repeated one word – indict. They say they’re calling for the indictment and impeachment of multiple elected officials who were in office at the time of the Jan. 6 riots.

“We believe in the United States, and we believe in democracy. We don't want to see it overthrown and we don’t want to see the electoral process overthrown,” said Jonathan Walker, organizer and activist for Rise and Resist. “If we're out here calling it like it is, we hope that other people will feel emboldened, and together with us to stand up as well.”

Since the attacks on the capitol building that left five people dead, a long list of rioters have been arrested or charged – including 47 New Yorkers.

Sen. Brad Hoylman introduced the RIOT Act this morning. RIOT, which stands for “restrict insurrectionists from office-taking”, will prohibit those who engage in insurrection from serving in civil office in New York.

The activists rented out an “indict mobile” video screen, which stopped at intersections across the city displaying video from the day of the insurrection to spread awareness and inform New Yorkers.

Comments / 71

guest
2d ago

They sure know how to force the media and journalists to beat this same nonsense like beating aDead horse

Reply
20
Stuart Clay Carney
2d ago

In an ironic parallel, the only person arrested at this protest was Ashli Babbitt’s mother

Reply(1)
11
Carol Ann Scanlon
1d ago

Then arrest Nancy Pelosi she had a hand it, from what read Pelosi was ask for more security and she never sent it.

Reply(13)
10
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

NYC grocers’ simple fix for serial shoplifters: Will lawmakers listen?

New York City’s grocers, large and small, have a simple ask of the state Legislature: Fix the law that gives carte blanche to serial shoplifters. As The Post’s Lisa Fickenscher reports, Collective Action to Protect our Stores represents nearly 4,000 shops across the city. It has several requests of law enforcement as well as lawmakers, but the central one is to target serial shoplifters by allowing multiple “small” offenses to add up to a major one. That is: Reformers guaranteed that no one would be jailed, let alone imprisoned, for thefts under $1,000. CAPS wants serial thefts that add up to over...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Jewish Press

Antisemitism and THE NY TIMES

The New York Times seems to be on a journalistic crusade to discredit New York’s Orthodox Jewish communities, particularly Hasidic ones. The centerpiece of the NYT campaign is its “investigation” of wrongdoing in and by Hasidic schools, the results of which were initially described in a 6000-word article splashed across the newspaper’s front page on September 11, 2022.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WPG Talk Radio

Murphy’s White House Run Could Begin This Week in NJ

Gov. Phil Murphy's possible road to the White House may begin Tuesday at the State House in Trenton. When Murphy strides into the Assembly Chamber, he will deliver his first in-person State of the State speech in three years. His last two speeches were delivered virtually due to pandemic restrictions.
TRENTON, NJ
POLITICO

Adams' property tax predicament

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has said he would top his Albany wish list this session with criminal justice and housing issues. But another thorny issue that has bested mayors before him remains unsettled: The city’s property tax system. Nearly everyone agrees that the method of collecting real...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cityandstateny.com

George Santos’ awkward first day, legal weed and NY judicial drama

New York City’s most humble and abundant star, the rat, has long plagued Mayor Eric Adams both professionally and personally. On repeated occasions, he’s proclaimed his hatred and fear of them. His war has grown increasingly personal too as the battle has come to his front door. While Adams successfully challenged a summons from the city health department last month over rat-related issues at his Brooklyn property, he’s once again been hit with fines for apparently failing to eliminate the infestation. But has a hero risen up to help the mayor defeat his longtime foe? Curtis Silwa, Adams’ Republican opponent for mayor in 2021, rolled up to the Brooklyn property with two of his beloved felines and a suggestion: releasing a colony of feral cats to help mitigate the rodent problem. He also offered to serve as the city’s rat czar for free.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

This is considered 'middle class' income in New York

NEW YORK - It's no surprise that it's expensive to live in New York. While the definition of "middle class" can vary from person to person, generally the main factors used to determine it are location and family size. The latest data from the Pew Research Center (PRC) shows the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Adams is right: Bill de Blasio did sabotage him, and New York City

Mayor Bill de Blasio’s fecklessness and folly have finally caught up — not to him but to the rest of us poor saps living in the detritus of his eight years of misrule. Mayor Adams boiled over in evident frustration Wednesday, slamming his predecessor for having “left the house in total disarray” and then blaming Adams for creating a mess. There’s a natural tendency for new executives to blame their slow start on the job on the old guy and for the previous occupant of the throne to complain that the new guy is dropping the ball, so it’s not...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

News 12

131K+
Followers
44K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy