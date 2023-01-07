ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Little Rock, AR

KATV

Victim identified in Stagecoach homicide in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The 20-year-old victim in Little Rock's third homicide of the year has been identified. Little Rock police have identified the victim as Kevin Rauls. Police originally responded to 9400 Stagecoach road on Jan. 6 at 6:40 p.m. for a shooting. When officers arrived they discovered...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Arrest made in Depriest homicide in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock police have made an arrest in the Depriest Road homicide. Derrick Jackson Jr.,19, surrendered to homicide detectives on Monday in reference to the death of Carnelius Williams, 17. Jackson is charged with capital murder. On Jan. 5 police responded to a shooting report...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Little Rock police searching for missing woman

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Little Rock Police Department are searching for a woman that has gone missing. Authorities said Sarah Chessman, 35, was last seen in Little Rock on Jan. 8. Chessman is described as a white female standing 5 feet 4 inches, and weighing 135 pounds. If...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

North Little Rock police investigate Pike Ave. shooting

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Update: According to the North Little Rock Police Department, the victim in Friday's shooting has died. Police have not released a name, but describe the victim as a 17-year-old Hispanic male. Officers with the North Little Rock Police Department responded to a shots fired...
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Investigation underway for Conway shooting that left multiple injured

CONWAY, Ark. — The Conway Police Department has been actively investigating a shooting incident that happened on Sunday morning. According to reports, three individuals were taken to the hospital for treatment after receiving gunshot wounds. The details of the incident are minimal at this time but Conway police urge...
CONWAY, AR
KATV

Juvenile dead in overnight homicide, investigation underway

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock police have announced an investigation into a homicide that left one juvenile dead. Authorities responded to a shooting at a local hospital at 11:21 p.m. Police said when officers arrived they learned that a black male juvenile died due to his injuries. Officers...
LITTLE ROCK, AR

