KATV
Victim identified in Stagecoach homicide in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The 20-year-old victim in Little Rock's third homicide of the year has been identified. Little Rock police have identified the victim as Kevin Rauls. Police originally responded to 9400 Stagecoach road on Jan. 6 at 6:40 p.m. for a shooting. When officers arrived they discovered...
KATV
Arrest made in Depriest homicide in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock police have made an arrest in the Depriest Road homicide. Derrick Jackson Jr.,19, surrendered to homicide detectives on Monday in reference to the death of Carnelius Williams, 17. Jackson is charged with capital murder. On Jan. 5 police responded to a shooting report...
KATV
Little Rock police searching for missing woman
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Little Rock Police Department are searching for a woman that has gone missing. Authorities said Sarah Chessman, 35, was last seen in Little Rock on Jan. 8. Chessman is described as a white female standing 5 feet 4 inches, and weighing 135 pounds. If...
North Little Rock police investigate Pike Ave. shooting
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Update: According to the North Little Rock Police Department, the victim in Friday's shooting has died. Police have not released a name, but describe the victim as a 17-year-old Hispanic male. Officers with the North Little Rock Police Department responded to a shots fired...
Investigation underway for Conway shooting that left multiple injured
CONWAY, Ark. — The Conway Police Department has been actively investigating a shooting incident that happened on Sunday morning. According to reports, three individuals were taken to the hospital for treatment after receiving gunshot wounds. The details of the incident are minimal at this time but Conway police urge...
Conway police investigating shooting, 3 injured
Conway police said they are investigating a shooting that left three people injured.
Little Rock police investigating deadly shooting on Stagecoach Road
Little Rock police are investigating a deadly Friday night shooting in Southwest Little Rock.
Little Rock police investigating after teen dies in overnight shooting
Little Rock police are investigating after an overnight shooting left one boy dead.
YAHOO!
Law officers shoot, kill Faulkner County, Arkansas man after pursuit Sunday
Law officers opened fire on a man who reportedly had a gun early Sunday in Faulkner County, killing the man who had allegedly fled a traffic stop, the Arkansas State Police report. Scotty Helton, 53, of Faulkner County, was shot and killed after a pursuit that sped through Conway and...
Little Rock police investigating after multiple shots fired at cars on Chenal Parkway leaves one injured
Police in Little Rock are investigating after gunfire hit several vehicles on Chenal Parkway Thursday night, leaving drivers shaken and injuring one person.
North Little Rock police investigating after gunfire inside McCain Mall
Police in North Little Rock are investigating after someone fired a gun inside McCain Mall.
KATV
LRPD Update: One injured in 111 W. Markham shooting revealed to be negligent discharge
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — We formerly reported that on Saturday afternoon, Jan. 7, the Little Rock Police Department announced that it received a call about a shooting in progress at 111 W Markham St. The LRPD said to stay clear of the area if possible. UPDATE. Mark Edwards with...
KATV
Six days into the new year, Little Rock police investigating the city's third homicide
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock police announce they are investigating a homicide on Stagecoach Road on Friday evening. The investigation is taking place in the 9400 block of Stagecoach Road. Police have confirmed that one victim is dead. Police are asking those traveling in the area to find...
Arkansas officer, 3 troopers placed on administrative leave after suspect killed
MAYFLOWER, Ark. — A Mayflower police officer and three state troopers were put on administrative leave following a shooting incident that happened on Sunday. At around 1:00 a.m. on January 8, Faulkner County Sheriff's Deputies were doing a traffic stop on a vehicle that was being driven by Michael "Scotty" Helton.
KATV
Juvenile dead in overnight homicide, investigation underway
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock police have announced an investigation into a homicide that left one juvenile dead. Authorities responded to a shooting at a local hospital at 11:21 p.m. Police said when officers arrived they learned that a black male juvenile died due to his injuries. Officers...
KATV
Little Rock man shot in the face, 1 teen injured in Monday shooting incident
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Police are investigating a shooting incident that left one Little Rock man in critical condition and a teenager injured Monday morning. Officials said they responded to a shooting call at the intersection of John Barrow and Kanis Road at around 3:39 a.m. When they arrived,...
LRPD make arrest in deadly 2017 drive-by shooting investigation
Little Rock police have made an arrest in a 2017 drive-by shooting that left a teen dead.
Little Rock family wants answers after loved one is killed in car crash
A Little Rock family is asking for justice after their loved one was killed in a car crash on New Year’s Eve.
2 people killed in Searcy shootings Tuesday night, suspect still loose
Three shootings in half an hour took the lives of two people in Searcy Tuesday night. According to police, the person responsible for two of those shootings is still on the loose.
Father killed, breaking Pine Bluff’s longest streak without homicides
The longest break recorded break between homicides in Pine Bluff is broken.
