WSAZ
Group gives back to seniors struggling with mobility issues
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Southern Appalachian Labor School is trying to help seniors in need in the upper Kanawha valley. Some of whom are seniors with mobility issues. Barbara Brooks she said she could barely make it out of her house before a ramp was built and installed.
WV health leaders announce collaboration to enhance health care services for residents of Logan and southern West Virginia
LOGAN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Mountain Health Network, Marshall Health, and Logan Regional Medical Center (LMRC), a ScionHealth Community Hospital, announced a new collaboration aimed at bringing more opportunities for specialty care to southern West Virginia. Through a new memorandum of understanding (MOU), the organizations will work to establish a...
Bill Gates visits West Virginia, considers building nuclear reactors
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Business magnate and philanthropist Bill Gates visited Kanawha County, West Virginia, today, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023 to look into a possible new site for his power company’s nuclear reactors. Gates joined U.S. Senator Joe Manchin to tour the site of old coal-fired power plants where one of his companies, TerraPower, […]
wchstv.com
W.Va. BOE relies on whistleblowers to detect issues with school culture
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — While West Virginia’s monitoring system for public schools can uncover shortcomings involving numbers and data, hurdles to learning – including toxic cultures and work environments – may go undetected. In October, the state school board voted unanimously to immediately intervene in the...
lootpress.com
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Kanawha County, Wetzel County and more will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30 pm unless otherwise noted.
Metro News
WVU Medicine announces changes for St. Francis Hospital in Charleston
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — WVU Medicine says the St. Francis Hospital Emergency Room Department in downtown Charleston will close next month and be moved to Thomas Hospital in South Charleston. Officials said the move will clear the way for St. Francis to become what’s being described as “the state’s first...
West Virginia firefighters battle house fire, explosion in Kenova
(Video above courtesy of Austin West) KENOVA, WV (WOWK) — Wayne County 911 said there was a structure fire in Kenova, West Virginia, on Sunday evening. Dispatchers answered the call around 6 p.m. They said the fire started in the 100 block of Wilson Court. Dispatchers also said there were no injuries. They were not […]
$516k goes to two West Virginia housing authorities
According to a release from the office of Senator Joe Manchin, $516,228 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development will go to two West Virginia housing authorities to help provide housing for West Virginians.
Theatre West Virginia General Manager to step down after nearly a decade
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Longtime proponent and General Manager of Theatre West Virginia, Scott Hill, confirmed Saturday that he would be stepping away from the role after nearly a decade of service. Hill’s face is one which is well-known throughout Raleigh County, his contagious energy and boundless enthusiasm having...
50 people died in West Virginia’s Kanawha Valley in 2022 while homeless or receiving supportive services
Homelessness has been a hot button topic for years in the Charleston area. It has been at the center of political races and a source of strong disagreement in the community. Last year fifty people in the Kanawha Valley died while homeless or receiving services.
Water Distribution Schedule for Raleigh County – Sunday, Jan. 8
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Several water distribution events have been scheduled to take place throughout the Raleigh County area on Sunday. A list of water distribution events for Raleigh County as announced Sunday by Beckley Water Company can be seen below. Slab Fork Post Office, 9:00 AM –...
Frustrations boil over as water crisis in Raleigh County continues past announced finishing day
HELEN, WV (WVNS) — The water crisis in Raleigh County has been going on for two weeks and it is still on-going for some people. In Helen, most people were without water for less than a week, but evidence of the on-going issue remains sitting next to a park in the town. For John Brown, […]
Longtime Charleston, West Virginia, department store to close by spring
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A beloved Charleston, West Virginia, business will close the doors to its West Side location by Spring 2023. The business has served the Charleston community for over 100 years. Barry Ogrin with Charleston Department Store said they are closing the 1661 West Washington Street location that has operated since 2005. He […]
wchsnetwork.com
County commission votes to hire project attorney for Capital Sports Center project
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Commission has voted to hire an attorney to help it in the efforts to develops the Capital Sports Center project. Commissioner Ben Salango said the county needs assistance as it joins the City of Charleston in the significant project. “To give us ideas...
Water crisis in Raleigh County close to ending
BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — After nearly two weeks without water, residents still without it could soon get relief. Rural areas of Raleigh County are finally seeing water. This includes along Route 3 towards the Sun Dial area. While some people lost water early on Friday, January 6th, due to air in the system, representatives with […]
Electric school bus pilot program starts in McDowell, Raleigh, and Wyoming counties
GHENT, WV (WVNS) — McDowell, Raleigh and Wyoming County School Districts along with GreenPower Motor Company announced the start of the third round of their electric school bus pilot programs today, January 6, 2023. GreenPower Type D BEAST school buses and a smaller GreenPower Type A Nano BEAST school bus will be deployed in McDowell, Raleigh and Wyoming Counties along […]
Sheriff: Four teens cause disturbance at detention center in West Virginia
Boone County Sheriff Chad Barker says that four juvenile males took control of a room, altering furniture to be used as possible weapons.
Tour gives results Mingo can sink its teeth into
Mingo County has taken a big bite out of the competition by claiming 10 percent of the winning positions in a Mountain State food contest tour lasting 2 ½ years and including hundreds of offbeat and out-of-the-way eateries. Have Fun WV, a Facebook page administered by the Charleston Dirty...
WSAZ
Celebrating National Pizza Week on Studio 3
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - To start your own Giovanni’s franchise, call 1-800-955-9055 or visit https://giovannispizza.com/.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Charleston, WV
Charleston, the capital city of West Virginia and the county seat of Kanawha County, is ideally located with the Kanawha River meeting the Elk River on one side and undulating hills that provide a natural and scenic playground on the other. Charleston is also considered the business, cultural, and leisure...
