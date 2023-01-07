Read full article on original website
Ron Jeremy Unlikely to Stand Trial in Rape Cases After Severe Medical Diagnosis
Former adult film performer Ron Jeremy is unlikely to stand trial after he was diagnosed with "severe dementia." The 69-year-old Jeremy's trial on 30 counts of sexual assault was scheduled to start later this month. However, mental health experts called by prosecutors and Jeremy's defense team said he suffers from dementia and there is no reason to believe he is faking the condition, Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney Paul Thompson wrote in a letter obtained by the Los Angeles Times on Friday.
Commissioners Court Appoints 2 To Civic Center Board, members of Regional SART Team
Hopkins County Commissioners Court appointed 2 to the Civic Center Board, approved SART Team recommendations, and noted that an agricultural lease had been re-signed. Also during the regular court meeting Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, Fire Marshal Andy Endsley gave an update about a public health nuisance abatement case. At the...
