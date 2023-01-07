EASTON, Pa. (AP)Leo O’Boyle had 24 points in Lafayette’s 74-67 overtime victory over Bucknell on Sunday. O’Boyle also contributed three steals for the Leopards (3-14, 1-3 Patriot League). Josh Rivera added 18 points while shooting 8 of 15 from the field and 2 for 4 from the line, and also had six rebounds. CJ Fulton recorded 14 points and shot 5 for 14, including 4 for 10 from beyond the arc.

LEWISBURG, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO