WVNews
Jon Rahm wins a stunner at Kapalua after Morikawa wipeout
KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — Jon Rahm left Maui with a trophy he wasn't expecting, all because of a collapse from Collin Morikawa no one saw coming. Rahm started the final round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions seven shots behind. He bogeyed his first hole. He was six shots back at the turn to Morikawa, who had yet to make a bogey the entire week at Kapalua.
WVNews
COVID report
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia's older population continues to have the highest…
WVNews
WV governor selects new leader of School Building Authority
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia's governor has appointed a longtime educator to lead the state's School Building Authority. The office of Gov. Jim Justice said he has named Andy Neptune as executive director of the West Virginia School Building Authority.
WVNews
Older West Virginians continue to have highest COVID positive test rate
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia's older population continues to have the highest percentage of reported COVID cases in the state. Over the latest seven-day period, those 51 and older accounted for 1,139 of the 1,969 cases in the state. That's 57.8% of the total reported cases.
WVNews
Snowmobiler search resumes after deadly Colorado avalanche
DENVER (AP) — Searchers resumed looking on Sunday for a snowmobiler missing in a Colorado mountain avalanche that killed another snowmobiler the day before. The man still missing probably didn't survive, Grand County Sheriff Brett Schroetlin told The Associated Press.
WVNews
West Virginia Revenue officials: Tax collections no fluke
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Officials with the West Virginia Department of Revenue pushed back Monday against criticisms that record-breaking tax revenue surpluses are due to lowballing the revenue estimates that determine the annual state budget. Dave Hardy, cabinet secretary for the Department of Revenue, briefed members of the Joint Committee...
WVNews
Ohio House Speaker Jason Stephens
State lawmakers turn to creative solutions in speaker fights. As Republican infighting debilitates Washington, some state legislatures have managed to launch sessions complicated by similar GOP partisan divides or razor-thin margins of party control with creative, if yet untested, solutions. The approaches differ by state: a delicate working agreement here, a bipartisan truce there. One Ohio political scientist said the commonality "is the standing on the edge of the precipice.” It shows fiercely-divided politics aren't limited to national government. An influx of far-right newcomers has contributed to an air of uncertainty at some statehouses. Speakers in New Hampshire, Pennsylvania and Ohio pledged bipartisanship after forging intraparty deals to lead.
WVNews
TikTok, WeChat banned from state government devices in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — State workers in Ohio will be banned from using TikTok, WeChat and other Chinese-owned social media apps on state-issued devices over concerns that sensitive personal information and business data collected by those platforms may be shared with the Chinese government. The ban was one of...
WVNews
West Virginians must submit challenges to FCC broadband map before Friday
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginians must submit challenges to the Federal Communications Commission’s draft broadband coverage map before Friday. Residents can search the FCC’s draft map for a specific location, such as a home or business address, to view details on available broadband services.
WVNews
GOP Gov. Mike DeWine starts 2nd term with Ohio inauguration
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republican Gov. Mike DeWine said Monday that he enters his second term with more optimism than ever for Ohio and a host of ambitions that could have lasting impact, including to make it the nation's best state for mental health treatment and research. In the...
WVNews
New prosecutor to lead civil rights enforcement in West Virginia
WHEELING, W.Va. (WV News) — Civil rights enforcement will be the focus of the newest prosecutor in the United States Attorney’s Office for Northern West Virginia. U.S. Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced Monday that Carly Nogay has been hired to lead civil rights investigations, to include hate crimes, disability and housing rights violations, and infractions of laws that prohibit discrimination based upon race, color, national origin, sex, and religion.
WVNews
West Virginia flood committee hears issues with FEMA assistance denials
CHARLESTON — Lawmakers Sunday asked West Virginia’s emergency planners why the nation’s disaster recovery agency was starting to deny requests for flood recovery dollars. The Joint Legislative Committee on Flooding met Sunday afternoon on the first day of January legislative interim meetings proceeding the start of the...
