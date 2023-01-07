ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

WVNews

Jon Rahm wins a stunner at Kapalua after Morikawa wipeout

KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — Jon Rahm left Maui with a trophy he wasn't expecting, all because of a collapse from Collin Morikawa no one saw coming. Rahm started the final round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions seven shots behind. He bogeyed his first hole. He was six shots back at the turn to Morikawa, who had yet to make a bogey the entire week at Kapalua.
KAHULUI, HI
WVNews

COVID report

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia's older population continues to have the highest…
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNews

Snowmobiler search resumes after deadly Colorado avalanche

DENVER (AP) — Searchers resumed looking on Sunday for a snowmobiler missing in a Colorado mountain avalanche that killed another snowmobiler the day before. The man still missing probably didn't survive, Grand County Sheriff Brett Schroetlin told The Associated Press.
GRAND COUNTY, CO
WVNews

West Virginia Revenue officials: Tax collections no fluke

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Officials with the West Virginia Department of Revenue pushed back Monday against criticisms that record-breaking tax revenue surpluses are due to lowballing the revenue estimates that determine the annual state budget. Dave Hardy, cabinet secretary for the Department of Revenue, briefed members of the Joint Committee...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNews

Ohio House Speaker Jason Stephens

State lawmakers turn to creative solutions in speaker fights. As Republican infighting debilitates Washington, some state legislatures have managed to launch sessions complicated by similar GOP partisan divides or razor-thin margins of party control with creative, if yet untested, solutions. The approaches differ by state: a delicate working agreement here, a bipartisan truce there. One Ohio political scientist said the commonality "is the standing on the edge of the precipice.” It shows fiercely-divided politics aren't limited to national government. An influx of far-right newcomers has contributed to an air of uncertainty at some statehouses. Speakers in New Hampshire, Pennsylvania and Ohio pledged bipartisanship after forging intraparty deals to lead.
OHIO STATE
WVNews

TikTok, WeChat banned from state government devices in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — State workers in Ohio will be banned from using TikTok, WeChat and other Chinese-owned social media apps on state-issued devices over concerns that sensitive personal information and business data collected by those platforms may be shared with the Chinese government. The ban was one of...
OHIO STATE
WVNews

West Virginians must submit challenges to FCC broadband map before Friday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginians must submit challenges to the Federal Communications Commission’s draft broadband coverage map before Friday. Residents can search the FCC’s draft map for a specific location, such as a home or business address, to view details on available broadband services.
WVNews

GOP Gov. Mike DeWine starts 2nd term with Ohio inauguration

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republican Gov. Mike DeWine said Monday that he enters his second term with more optimism than ever for Ohio and a host of ambitions that could have lasting impact, including to make it the nation's best state for mental health treatment and research. In the...
OHIO STATE
WVNews

New prosecutor to lead civil rights enforcement in West Virginia

WHEELING, W.Va. (WV News) — Civil rights enforcement will be the focus of the newest prosecutor in the United States Attorney’s Office for Northern West Virginia. U.S. Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced Monday that Carly Nogay has been hired to lead civil rights investigations, to include hate crimes, disability and housing rights violations, and infractions of laws that prohibit discrimination based upon race, color, national origin, sex, and religion.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNews

West Virginia flood committee hears issues with FEMA assistance denials

CHARLESTON — Lawmakers Sunday asked West Virginia’s emergency planners why the nation’s disaster recovery agency was starting to deny requests for flood recovery dollars. The Joint Legislative Committee on Flooding met Sunday afternoon on the first day of January legislative interim meetings proceeding the start of the...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE

