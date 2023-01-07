Read full article on original website
WacoTrib.com
Baylor Bears fall out of Top 25 men's basketball poll after 65 weeks
Following its third straight Big 12 loss, the Baylor men’s basketball team fell out of the Associated Press Top 25 on Monday after a school-record 65-week run in the poll. The Bears had been ranked in every AP poll since the start of the 2019-20 season. Only Gonzaga with 124 straight poll appearances has had a longer current run.
WTRF
Baylor at WVU men’s hoops: Tip time, where to watch and more
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Three games into Big 12 play, the Mountaineers are still looking for their first Big 12 win of the season. But so, too, are their next opponent. Here is everything you need to know about the matchup. Baylor at WVU men’s basketball game information. Date:...
Can TCU win a national title for ... Waco?!
WACO, Texas — If TCU wins the College Football Playoff, it will be the first team to win a college football national championship from the city of … Waco?!. “Yeah, TCU was located in Waco for 15 years,” said Jay Black, curator of the Texas Sports Hall of Fame in Waco. “That’s a long time.”
Five takeaways from Kansas State’s overtime basketball victory over the Baylor Bears
Instant reaction from Kansas State’s overtime victory at Baylor
WacoTrib.com
Road warriors: No. 23 Baylor women outmuscle No. 21 Kansas, 75-62
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Before this week, Nicki Collen thought to herself, “If we can steal one of these Top 25 road games, we’ll be in good shape.”. So, to go 2-for-2 is a pretty big deal. No. 23 Baylor managed to outmuscle the bigger Kansas players and...
bestofarkansassports.com
New All-Big 12 Transfer Sets Arkansas Up for Clean Picking of Baylor’s Secondary
Make it three commitments out of the transfer portal in three days for Arkansas football, as defensive back Alfahiym Walcott announced his pledge Sunday afternoon. A two-year starter and All-Big 12 honoree for the Bears, Walcott originally planned to make his final decision during the week and after a visit to Florida. Instead, he had seen everything he needed to see on an official visit to Fayetteville and pulled the trigger early.
KWTX
Former Temple Wildcats look to win a national championship with TCU
Los Angeles, California (KWTX) - Former Temple wildcats are looking to win a national championship with TCU on Monday night. Jared Wiley and Quentin Johnston played together in the blue and white. They’ve teamed up once again at TCU for a dream season. It’s been special for the two...
University Daily Kansan
No. 23 Baylor upsets No. 21 Kansas
No. 21 Kansas women’s basketball fell to No. 23 Baylor 75-62 in the first Top 25 matchup in Allen Fieldhouse since 2013. The Jayhawks are now 12-2 and 2-1 in Big 12 Conference play. Baylor junior guard Sarah Andrews had a game-high 27 points and 13 rebounds. Kansas’ junior...
heartlandcollegesports.com
Four-Star LB Jelani McDonald Commits to Texas
The Texas Longhorns have one of the best recruiting classes in Big 12 history this year, and it got even better on Saturday with the addition of four-star LB Jelani McDonald. Woods was deciding on a trio of Big 12 teams to commit to picking between TCU, Oklahoma State and Texas. This update comes from Hayes Fawcett, a social media football recruiting expect via Twitter.
KWTX
Teens charged with murder after remains of missing Waco man found near Baylor campus
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Police announced James Keylan Willis, 18, and Brandon Xavier Stephens, 19, are charged with murder and tampering with evidence in the murder of Stanley Wilcox, 59, a missing Waco man. A third teenager, 17-year-old Heavyn Hamilton, was charged with failure to report a felony. Human remains...
News Channel 25
Teens shot missing Waco man to death, dumped body near Baylor: Police
WACO, Texas —Two teens have been arrested for murder after authorities discovered human remains near Baylor's campus Friday morning, which police have identified as a missing Waco man last seen a week ago. James Keylan Willis, 18, and Brandon Xavier Stephens, 19, are accused of shooting 59-year-old David Wilcox...
KWTX
Waco student who graduated college before high school receives automatic admission to UT Austin
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - An overachieving local high school senior has graduated college before high school and is preparing to enter the University of Texas in Austin as a junior where he received automatic admission by finishing in the top 6% of his class. University High School senior Jaylon Alley...
WacoTrib.com
Mike Copeland: Waco's new seafood option; Dichotomy takes coffee break; new downtown Huaco Eatery; 'Megafactory' update
Fish City Grill will open its Waco location Jan. 23, with the chain scheduling special events to introduce itself to local diners. The restaurant occupies 2,800 square feet on Crosslake Parkway in the Legends Crossing development just southwest of Interstate 35 and Loop 340, already home to Saltgrass Steak House, Chuy’s and P.F. Chang’s, among other restaurants. Additional space for dining is available on the patio.
KWTX
10 Waco labor and delivery healthcare workers are expecting special deliveries of their own
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Whether it’s a holiday miracle or serendipity, the baby fever is real at Baylor Scott and White Hillcrest Women and Children’s Center. At least nine of the nurses and one physician who deliver the little bundles of joy for a living are now all expecting mothers themselves, too!
WacoTrib.com
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 9, 2023 in Waco, TX
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Waco area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the South.
fox44news.com
Man wounded in Waco Sunday morning shooting
Waco, Tx (FOX44) – Waco Police report one man was shot in a Sunday morning incident. Police spokesperson Cierra Shipley said officers were called to the 7500 block of Bosque Boulevard at 2:15 a.m. Sunday on a reported assault. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from what appeared to be a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
KWTX
Affidavit: Missing Waco man shot during argument; suspects decided to ‘put him out of his misery’
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - James Keylan Willis, 18, and Brandon Xavier Stephens, 19, charged with murder and tampering with evidence in the killing of Stanley Wilcox, told detectives Wilcox was wounded by gunfire during an argument inside his home and they decided they should “put him out of his misery,” an arrest affidavit obtained by KWTX states.
KXAN
66,000 could lose access to this Austin hospital network at the end of the month. Is your coverage changing?
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas says 66,000 of its insured patients received care at Ascension hospitals and surgery centers in the last year – ongoing contract negotiations between the companies could end access to those healthcare facilities if there is no agreement. A statement...
WacoTrib.com
Jan. 7, 2023 evening weather update for Waco
This evening's outlook for Waco: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 43F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waco area. It looks to reach a pleasant 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the north.
WacoTrib.com
Waco-area news briefs: Highway 6 off-ramp to Bagby to close Wednesday, until summer
The Texas Department of Transportation will close the Highway 6/Loop 340 eastbound off-ramp for Bagby Avenue on Wednesday to prepare the area for upcoming traffic switches. Eastbound motorists will access Bagby Avenue by exiting at Imperial Drive and taking a new section of frontage road, including a new bridge, to Bagby.
