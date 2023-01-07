Read full article on original website
Related
BREAKING: Huge Update About Klay Thompson
Klay Thompson is not in the starting lineup on Saturday night.
"Salute my brother" - Draymond Green labels LeBron James to be the 'best' face of the NBA since the league's inception
Draymond Green once again emphasizes why LeBron James is the GOAT over Michael Jordan, citing his heroics in the year 20 of his career.
"James Harden was doing stuff like this regularly" - C.J. McCollum reminds the world of Houston Rockets James
New Orleans Pelicans guard C.J. McCollum discussed Philadelphia 76ers James Harden putting up monster performances in Houston
NBC Sports
Lamb makes mindset clear regarding Warriors two-way deal
SAN FRANCISCO -- The Warriors still were without Steph Curry and found out moments before tipoff that Klay Thompson was a late scratch Saturday night against the Orlando Magic with left knee soreness. Andrew Wiggins was back in the starting lineup, but understandably was knocking off some rust after missing the past 15 games.
RUMOR: Jordan Clarkson fuels Jazz trade links with eye-opening decision on contract offer
The Utah Jazz have been one of the biggest surprise packages of the season. The general belief before the campaign started was that after blowing up their roster in the summer, the Jazz were going to be all-in on the Victor Wembanyama tank race. Well, this just hasn’t been the case for Utah thus far, and there’s no denying that among others, Jordan Clarkson has played a key role in this team’s unexpected success.
Jacque Vaughn Provides Injury Update On Kevin Durant
After the Brooklyn Nets beat the Miami Heat, Jacque Vaughn provided an injury update on Kevin Durant.
Kyle Kuzma responds to Grizzlies star Ja Morant’s dunk contest request
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant wants to see Jericho Sims and Shaedon Sharpe in the 2023 NBA Dunk Contest, but Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma asked the real question to him: what about you? On Sunday Morant reacted to a report that Houston Rockets forward Kenyon Martin Jr. has committed to joining the Slam Dunk […] The post Kyle Kuzma responds to Grizzlies star Ja Morant’s dunk contest request appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mavs star Luka Doncic drops truth bomb on health issue that bothered him vs. Celtics
Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic admitted that he was a “little sick” when they played the Boston Celtics last Thursday. The Mavs got blown out by the Celtics in the contest, with Doncic limited to just 23 points, nine rebounds and three assists in the brutal 124-95 defeat. The Slovenian wonderboy didn’t play in the fourth quarter of the game as well, having been seen coughing and experiencing difficult in breathing during the match.
Kyrie Irving reacts to concerning Kevin Durant knee injury with Nets
Kevin Durant’s knee injury puts a lot of question marks on the Brooklyn Nets’ season, but Kyrie Irving isn’t focusing on those as he tries to keep the team’s mindset positive amid the latest setback. Durant sustained the knee injury on Sunday against the Miami Heat....
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks hit with ‘concerning’ take after Hornets loss
The Milwaukee Bucks have hit a bit of a rough patch over the past few weeks or so. Despite Khris Middleton’s injury-related absences, the Bucks, led by Giannis Antetokounmpo, should still have enough to remain a rock-solid regular season outfit. And for the most part, they have been, as they entered their Friday night clash against the Charlotte Hornets with a good, if not great, 25-14 record. But on the occasions they fall, they fall flat on their face, and fall flat they did against the Hornets.
LeBron James vs. Kevin Durant NBA Finals Comparison
LeBron James and Kevin Durant faced many times in the NBA Finals. This is the comparison between two of the greatest players ever in the NBA Finals.
Draymond Green Shares Hot Take About LeBron James
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green once again had high praise for Lakers star LeBron James
‘Don’t care anymore’: Hawks’ John Collins gets brutally honest on never-ending trade rumors
Atlanta Hawks’ big man John Collins has dealt with no shortage of trade rumors over the past few years. He recently broke his silence on the never-ending trade talk, per Sam Amick of The Athletic. “It’s gotten to a point where I just don’t care anymore because it’s been my life for the last three […] The post ‘Don’t care anymore’: Hawks’ John Collins gets brutally honest on never-ending trade rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Joe Lacob's surprising comment on Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green's future with the Golden State Warriors - "Better to trade a player a year too early than a year too late"
Lacob said that it's better to trade a player a year too early than a year too late, and that could be a bad omen for Curry, Thompson, and Green in their hopes to finish out their careers with the Warriors
Hornets star LaMelo Ball reacts to Terry Rozier’s secret revelation after destroying Giannis, Bucks
LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets shocked the basketball world on Friday night after absolutely destroying Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in a 138-109 blowout win. The Hornets dropped a record-setting 51 points on the Bucks in the opening quarter and they never looked back. Terry Rozier was the man of the moment for […] The post Hornets star LaMelo Ball reacts to Terry Rozier’s secret revelation after destroying Giannis, Bucks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Warriors star Stephen Curry takes massive step toward return from 4-week injury absence
The Warriors announced last week that Stephen Curry is targeting January 13th as his return date from a shoulder injury. It sounds like there aren’t going to be any delays in the GOAT shooter’s highly-anticipated return to action after he took a massive step on his road to recovery on Monday.
NBC Sports
Draymond believes Dubs 'still very fragile' but turning corner
The vibe around the Warriors has completely changed since their 1-5 road trip concluded with a 30-point loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Dec. 21, but that doesn't mean they are out of the danger zone just yet. Two days after the Warriors lost to the Nets at Barclays Center...
Watch ex-Wizards, Knicks big man Jared Jeffries win A NEW CAR on The Price Is Right
A hard worker and tenacious rebounder during his 11-year NBA career, Jared Jeffries was a winning player on the court. But Jeffries has been retired from the league for ten years, so he’s now winning off the court. Jeffries was featured in a Monday morning episode of the game...
Spurs coach Gregg Popovich gets 100% real on Ime Udoka amid Celtics suspension
Despite the controversy surrounding suspended Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka, San Antonio Spurs icon Gregg Popovich has nothing but love for him. Popovich said as much while talking to reporters before the Spurs take on the Celtics on Saturday at AT&T Center. The veteran coach emphasized that Udoka remains a good friend and will […] The post Spurs coach Gregg Popovich gets 100% real on Ime Udoka amid Celtics suspension appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
Donovan Mitchell Named NBA's Eastern Conference Player of the Week
Wins award for second time this season and fifth time in career; recorded NBA's highest scoring game since 2006 with historical 71-point performance during the week. CLEVELAND – The NBA announced today that Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell has been named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week for Week 12 (games played Monday, January 2, through Sunday, January 8). This marks Mitchell’s second player of the week honor this season, winning the award in Week 9 (games played from Dec. 12-18), and is his fifth of his NBA career (once in 2021-22 and twice in 2018-19). His honor also marks the 66th time a Cavalier has ever won the weekly award, as he becomes the first Cavalier to win player of the week multiple times in a single season since LeBron James in 2017-18.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
215K+
Followers
130K+
Post
128M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0