ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Lamb makes mindset clear regarding Warriors two-way deal

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Warriors still were without Steph Curry and found out moments before tipoff that Klay Thompson was a late scratch Saturday night against the Orlando Magic with left knee soreness. Andrew Wiggins was back in the starting lineup, but understandably was knocking off some rust after missing the past 15 games.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Jordan Clarkson fuels Jazz trade links with eye-opening decision on contract offer

The Utah Jazz have been one of the biggest surprise packages of the season. The general belief before the campaign started was that after blowing up their roster in the summer, the Jazz were going to be all-in on the Victor Wembanyama tank race. Well, this just hasn’t been the case for Utah thus far, and there’s no denying that among others, Jordan Clarkson has played a key role in this team’s unexpected success.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ClutchPoints

Kyle Kuzma responds to Grizzlies star Ja Morant’s dunk contest request

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant wants to see Jericho Sims and Shaedon Sharpe in the 2023 NBA Dunk Contest, but Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma asked the real question to him: what about you? On Sunday Morant reacted to a report that Houston Rockets forward Kenyon Martin Jr. has committed to joining the Slam Dunk […] The post Kyle Kuzma responds to Grizzlies star Ja Morant’s dunk contest request appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MEMPHIS, TN
ClutchPoints

Mavs star Luka Doncic drops truth bomb on health issue that bothered him vs. Celtics

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic admitted that he was a “little sick” when they played the Boston Celtics last Thursday. The Mavs got blown out by the Celtics in the contest, with Doncic limited to just 23 points, nine rebounds and three assists in the brutal 124-95 defeat. The Slovenian wonderboy didn’t play in the fourth quarter of the game as well, having been seen coughing and experiencing difficult in breathing during the match.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks hit with ‘concerning’ take after Hornets loss

The Milwaukee Bucks have hit a bit of a rough patch over the past few weeks or so. Despite Khris Middleton’s injury-related absences, the Bucks, led by Giannis Antetokounmpo, should still have enough to remain a rock-solid regular season outfit. And for the most part, they have been, as they entered their Friday night clash against the Charlotte Hornets with a good, if not great, 25-14 record. But on the occasions they fall, they fall flat on their face, and fall flat they did against the Hornets.
MILWAUKEE, WI
ClutchPoints

‘Don’t care anymore’: Hawks’ John Collins gets brutally honest on never-ending trade rumors

Atlanta Hawks’ big man John Collins has dealt with no shortage of trade rumors over the past few years. He recently broke his silence on the never-ending trade talk, per Sam Amick of The Athletic. “It’s gotten to a point where I just don’t care anymore because it’s been my life for the last three […] The post ‘Don’t care anymore’: Hawks’ John Collins gets brutally honest on never-ending trade rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ATLANTA, GA
ClutchPoints

Hornets star LaMelo Ball reacts to Terry Rozier’s secret revelation after destroying Giannis, Bucks

LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets shocked the basketball world on Friday night after absolutely destroying Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in a 138-109 blowout win. The Hornets dropped a record-setting 51 points on the Bucks in the opening quarter and they never looked back. Terry Rozier was the man of the moment for […] The post Hornets star LaMelo Ball reacts to Terry Rozier’s secret revelation after destroying Giannis, Bucks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHARLOTTE, NC
ClutchPoints

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich gets 100% real on Ime Udoka amid Celtics suspension

Despite the controversy surrounding suspended Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka, San Antonio Spurs icon Gregg Popovich has nothing but love for him. Popovich said as much while talking to reporters before the Spurs take on the Celtics on Saturday at AT&T Center. The veteran coach emphasized that Udoka remains a good friend and will […] The post Spurs coach Gregg Popovich gets 100% real on Ime Udoka amid Celtics suspension appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
NBA

Donovan Mitchell Named NBA's Eastern Conference Player of the Week

Wins award for second time this season and fifth time in career; recorded NBA's highest scoring game since 2006 with historical 71-point performance during the week. CLEVELAND – The NBA announced today that Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell has been named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week for Week 12 (games played Monday, January 2, through Sunday, January 8). This marks Mitchell’s second player of the week honor this season, winning the award in Week 9 (games played from Dec. 12-18), and is his fifth of his NBA career (once in 2021-22 and twice in 2018-19). His honor also marks the 66th time a Cavalier has ever won the weekly award, as he becomes the first Cavalier to win player of the week multiple times in a single season since LeBron James in 2017-18.
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
215K+
Followers
130K+
Post
128M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy