Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Quinn Redeker Dies: Familiar Face on TV and at the MoviesHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Flood Watch Issued for Southern California Ahead of Strong Thunderstorm Filled System Later Monday into TuesdaySouthern California Weather ForceCalifornia State
TCU journalism students ready to shine at College Football Playoff National Championship gameLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Four Longstanding Macy's Stores Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergFort Collins, CO
California's Top Buffet Spots: From Country Clubs to Casino ResortsCalifornia State
Related
Los Angeles Lakers Owner Jeanie Buss Engaged To Actor & Comedian Jay Mohr
Jeanie Buss, 61, and Jay Mohr, 52, will be heading down the aisle soon! The Los Angeles Lakers owner and actor, who have been dating for several years, recently got engaged after he proposed, according to TMZ Sports. A source told the outlet that the lovebirds bonded over sports and comedy and are excited to spend the rest of their lives together.
Ja Morant Revealed His Favorite NBA Player
Ja Morant, who is one of the best up-and-coming superstars in the NBA, revealed which player is his favorite.
Lakers news: LeBron James’ unfiltered warning, Patrick Beverley’s next team, Thomas Bryant’s history
The Los Angeles Lakers are riding high in 2023. Things got ugly for the Lake Show but have since turned around in the new year as the team is on a five-game win streak that has not only kept them afloat without Anthony Davis but has put them right back in the mix.
Bronny James Pulls Off Iconic LeBron H.S. Dunk During Game
The Sierra Canyon star once again looked like the mirror image of his father with a spectacular in-game slam.
Brooklyn Nets Give Injury Update on Kevin Durant
The Brooklyn Nets have specified Durant's injury vs. the Heat
Larsa Pippen Addresses Romance Rumors With Michael Jordan's Son Marcus
Larsa Pippen has spoken about her relationship with Michael Jordan's son Marcus on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen."
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: The Trae Young Trade That Could Return LA To Playoff Glory
The Lakers are getting set to defend home court against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night at the Crypto.com Arena. Since it's a Laker game day, we'll be continuing our tradition at All Lakers of matching up the Lakers and their opponent for a potential trade. You can read about the proposal with their last opponent, the Miami Heat, here.
hotnewhiphop.com
Ayesha Curry Details 35 Lbs Weight Loss
Ayesha Curry discussed her recent weight loss while explaining her New Year’s resolutions. Ayesha Curry says that she slimmed down 35 pounds during the coronavirus pandemic. She detailed doing so while speaking with PEOPLE for a new interview. Curry began by explaining that she’s not big into New Year’s...
BREAKING: Huge Update About Klay Thompson
Klay Thompson is not in the starting lineup on Saturday night.
He would average 40" - Jeff Van Gundy reveals why Michael Jordan would dominate NBA scoring charts with modern-day rules
Jeff Van Gundy highlights the reasons why Michael Jordan would have had much better-scoring numbers against his name if he was playing in the NBA today
Yardbarker
Russell Westbrook Reveals The Lakers' Players Have Been Preparing For Their Moment To Shine When Their Stars Can't Play
Russell Westbrook revealed the mindset of the Los Angeles Lakers players after their convincing 130-114 win against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday. The guard played his part by pouring in 18 points, 11 rebounds, and 9 assists, while LeBron James led from the front again with 25 points. Dennis Schroder picked up from where he left off to chip in with 21 points.
"The Clippers STINK!" - Stephen A. Smith urges Ty Lue to leave the Los Angeles Clippers after a "brutal" loss against the Denver Nuggets
Stephen A. Smith sounds off on Ty Lue, Los Angeles Clippers, after a brutal 91-122 loss at the hands of the Denver Nuggets
"Salute my brother" - Draymond Green labels LeBron James to be the 'best' face of the NBA since the league's inception
Draymond Green once again emphasizes why LeBron James is the GOAT over Michael Jordan, citing his heroics in the year 20 of his career.
Why Michael Jordan refused to pay Luc Longley compliments during their playing days
Michael Jordan was harsh on Luc Longley, so much so that he refused to give credit to the Australian even when he deserved it.
NBC Sports
Lamb makes mindset clear regarding Warriors two-way deal
SAN FRANCISCO -- The Warriors still were without Steph Curry and found out moments before tipoff that Klay Thompson was a late scratch Saturday night against the Orlando Magic with left knee soreness. Andrew Wiggins was back in the starting lineup, but understandably was knocking off some rust after missing the past 15 games.
Mavs star Luka Doncic drops truth bomb on health issue that bothered him vs. Celtics
Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic admitted that he was a “little sick” when they played the Boston Celtics last Thursday. The Mavs got blown out by the Celtics in the contest, with Doncic limited to just 23 points, nine rebounds and three assists in the brutal 124-95 defeat. The Slovenian wonderboy didn’t play in the fourth quarter of the game as well, having been seen coughing and experiencing difficult in breathing during the match.
Kyle Kuzma responds to Grizzlies star Ja Morant’s dunk contest request
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant wants to see Jericho Sims and Shaedon Sharpe in the 2023 NBA Dunk Contest, but Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma asked the real question to him: what about you? On Sunday Morant reacted to a report that Houston Rockets forward Kenyon Martin Jr. has committed to joining the Slam Dunk […] The post Kyle Kuzma responds to Grizzlies star Ja Morant’s dunk contest request appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks hit with ‘concerning’ take after Hornets loss
The Milwaukee Bucks have hit a bit of a rough patch over the past few weeks or so. Despite Khris Middleton’s injury-related absences, the Bucks, led by Giannis Antetokounmpo, should still have enough to remain a rock-solid regular season outfit. And for the most part, they have been, as they entered their Friday night clash against the Charlotte Hornets with a good, if not great, 25-14 record. But on the occasions they fall, they fall flat on their face, and fall flat they did against the Hornets.
Lakers News: Anthony Davis Plans To Take Big Next Step In Injury Recovery
The Lakers All-Star forward is progressing in the rehab process
Kyrie Irving reacts to concerning Kevin Durant knee injury with Nets
Kevin Durant’s knee injury puts a lot of question marks on the Brooklyn Nets’ season, but Kyrie Irving isn’t focusing on those as he tries to keep the team’s mindset positive amid the latest setback. Durant sustained the knee injury on Sunday against the Miami Heat....
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
215K+
Followers
130K+
Post
128M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0