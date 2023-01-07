ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Eagle

Lakers News: The Trae Young Trade That Could Return LA To Playoff Glory

The Lakers are getting set to defend home court against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night at the Crypto.com Arena. Since it's a Laker game day, we'll be continuing our tradition at All Lakers of matching up the Lakers and their opponent for a potential trade. You can read about the proposal with their last opponent, the Miami Heat, here.
hotnewhiphop.com

Ayesha Curry Details 35 Lbs Weight Loss

Ayesha Curry discussed her recent weight loss while explaining her New Year’s resolutions. Ayesha Curry says that she slimmed down 35 pounds during the coronavirus pandemic. She detailed doing so while speaking with PEOPLE for a new interview. Curry began by explaining that she’s not big into New Year’s...
Yardbarker

Russell Westbrook Reveals The Lakers' Players Have Been Preparing For Their Moment To Shine When Their Stars Can't Play

Russell Westbrook revealed the mindset of the Los Angeles Lakers players after their convincing 130-114 win against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday. The guard played his part by pouring in 18 points, 11 rebounds, and 9 assists, while LeBron James led from the front again with 25 points. Dennis Schroder picked up from where he left off to chip in with 21 points.
NBC Sports

Lamb makes mindset clear regarding Warriors two-way deal

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Warriors still were without Steph Curry and found out moments before tipoff that Klay Thompson was a late scratch Saturday night against the Orlando Magic with left knee soreness. Andrew Wiggins was back in the starting lineup, but understandably was knocking off some rust after missing the past 15 games.
ClutchPoints

Mavs star Luka Doncic drops truth bomb on health issue that bothered him vs. Celtics

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic admitted that he was a “little sick” when they played the Boston Celtics last Thursday. The Mavs got blown out by the Celtics in the contest, with Doncic limited to just 23 points, nine rebounds and three assists in the brutal 124-95 defeat. The Slovenian wonderboy didn’t play in the fourth quarter of the game as well, having been seen coughing and experiencing difficult in breathing during the match.
ClutchPoints

Kyle Kuzma responds to Grizzlies star Ja Morant’s dunk contest request

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant wants to see Jericho Sims and Shaedon Sharpe in the 2023 NBA Dunk Contest, but Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma asked the real question to him: what about you? On Sunday Morant reacted to a report that Houston Rockets forward Kenyon Martin Jr. has committed to joining the Slam Dunk […] The post Kyle Kuzma responds to Grizzlies star Ja Morant’s dunk contest request appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks hit with ‘concerning’ take after Hornets loss

The Milwaukee Bucks have hit a bit of a rough patch over the past few weeks or so. Despite Khris Middleton’s injury-related absences, the Bucks, led by Giannis Antetokounmpo, should still have enough to remain a rock-solid regular season outfit. And for the most part, they have been, as they entered their Friday night clash against the Charlotte Hornets with a good, if not great, 25-14 record. But on the occasions they fall, they fall flat on their face, and fall flat they did against the Hornets.
ClutchPoints

