fox5atlanta.com
Police identify, charge suspect in deadly shooting at Snellville car dealership
SNELLVILLE, Ga. - Nearly a month after a woman was shot and killed in a Snellville car dealership on Centerville Highway on Dec. 9, police have identified and charged a suspect in the case. On Monday, the Gwinnett County Police Homicide Unit charged Wesley Vickers, 23, from Lilburn with aggravated...
‘Gangs will run nothing except water’: 5 inmates charged after assault in Clayton County jail
CLAYTON COUNTY. Ga. — Officials with the Clayton County jail told Channel 2 Action News five inmates have been charged after an inmate was assaulted in jail. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Wednesday Jan. 4, Sheriff Allen was made aware of an inmate...
fox5atlanta.com
Deputies shoot, kill driver after high-speed chase through Coweta County, GBI says
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a deadly shooting during a police chase in Coweta County early Monday morning. Officials with the GBI tell FOX 5 that shortly after 4 a.m., deputies with the Coweta County Sheriff's Office were alerted to a police pursuit that was entering the county.
Newnan Times-Herald
Suspect shot, killed by deputies during chase
A chase that started in Whitesburg early Monday morning ended in a fatal officer-involved shooting in Newnan. According to authorities, the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to a vehicle pursuit entering Coweta County shortly after 4 a.m., and CCSO patrol units joined the pursuit on west Highway 16 at the county line.
fox5atlanta.com
Authorities searching for suspect in case of Pickens County car break-ins
PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. - The Pickens Sheriff's Office is requesting the public's help in identifying a suspect and vehicle involved in a string of car break-ins in the area. Authorities say the break-ins took place on Sunday, Jan. 8. The suspect was described as a Black male driving a Jeep...
Wrong-way driver shot to death by police after he tries to ram officers, GBI says
COWETA COUNTY, Ga — A man is dead after getting into a high-speed chase with multiple law enforcement agencies on Monday morning and then trying to run officers over. Just after 4 a.m. on Monday, the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office joined a high-speed chase on West Highway 16, where a man was speeding on the wrong side of the road and trying to hit patrol vehicles, deputies said.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia man charged with stabbing parents, killing father in family's home
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - A Georgia man is custody accused of killing his father and leaving his mother in serious condition in a stabbing at their Forsyth County home. Officials with the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office say on Sunday, deputies were called to a home on the 2800 block of Cambria Court after reports of a stabbing.
Rape suspect arrested after 5-hour standoff in DeKalb neighborhood
A man accused of rape was arrested Friday after an hourslong standoff in a DeKalb County neighborhood, officials said....
holmescounty.news
Armed robbery suspect in custody
An Atlanta man is behind bars after he robbed a liquor store while brandishing a handgun Jan. 7. Deputies and investigators with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office responded to State Line Liquors on Highway 179A in reference to an armed robbery. Video surveillance showed a suspect entering the store...
fox5atlanta.com
Police searching for runaway Clayton County teen who left home with PS5
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police need your help finding a 17-year-old boy who went missing over the weekend. Officials say on Jan. 7, Lafayette Cain reportedly left his home on the 120th block of Championship Court. According to investigators, Cain took his PS5 with him and possibly left...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Person arrested in Clayton County after recording bike chase on TikTok
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Clayton County arrested an individual after he posted his own flight from police on social media. The man was fleeing from police on a rare sports bike. Police gave chase but ultimately lost track of him. A lieutenant searched social media and found footage...
fox5atlanta.com
TikTok leads police to rare motorcycle, suspect arrested for evading Georgia State Patrol
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A suspect accused of evading Georgia State Patrol on a rare motorcycle posted a TikTok that ultimately led investigators to an arrest, according to Clayton County police. The Clayton County Police Department said state patrol troopers were pursuing the motorcycle through Henry and Clayton counties, but...
Monroe Local News
MPD Reports: 911 caller who reported cutting himself with scissors asks if police will shoot him when responding
The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Dec. 22 – 29, 2022. Due to the length, this report will be split into four parts. This is the final part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Fraud – SSMHP...
Suspects of organized shoplifting ring arrested in Monroe County after car chase
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Three suspects have been arrested in Monroe County after a car chase, where they threw stolen goods at deputies. In a release by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, they say that around 6:35 p.m. on Saturday, deputies were asked to assist on a car chase initiated by officers of the Locust Grove Police Department.
Two people killed in DeKalb County crash, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Two people were killed in a deadly crash in DeKalb County, police told Channel 2 Action News. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to police, on Saturday around 2:25 p.m. officers responded to the 5700 block of Hugh Howell Road in reference to a car crash.
Georgia inmates reportedly caught brutally beating another face additional charges
Two Georgia inmates now face additional charges after allegedly beating another inmate in the Clayton County Jail. Sheriff Levon Allen said a source bought the incident to his attention with evidence video.
Video: DeKalb County’s unsolved homicides of 2022
The DeKalb County Police Department released a video summarizing some of the county’s unsolved homicide cases of 2022. The department is asking for anyone who has any details about the deaths of these victims to come forward. You can see the video below.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Hampton police search for driver that struck and killed pedestrian
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Hampton Police are searching for the driver who struck a pedestrian and left the scene. It happened on GA Hwy 20 near Lower Woolsey Road the night of Jan. 2 around 9:15 p.m. A witness told police the car struck the pedestrian, dragged the...
Felony rape suspect taken into custody in DeKalb County neighborhood after hours-long standoff
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A large police presence spotted in a cul-de-sac in DeKalb County Friday afternoon concerned neighbors. The scene, which played out for hours, led to the arrest of a 2021 rape suspect, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office. Multiple police cars, SWAT vehicles, and other...
14-year-old disappears on her way to school, Clayton County police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police asked the public to help find a teenager who disappeared on her way to school. Authorities said 14-year-old Kaleigh Gibbs left for school on Thursday at 7:15 a.m. from her home on Centerra Drive in Hampton. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
