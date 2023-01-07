ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, GA

Related
Newnan Times-Herald

Suspect shot, killed by deputies during chase

A chase that started in Whitesburg early Monday morning ended in a fatal officer-involved shooting in Newnan. According to authorities, the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to a vehicle pursuit entering Coweta County shortly after 4 a.m., and CCSO patrol units joined the pursuit on west Highway 16 at the county line.
NEWNAN, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Authorities searching for suspect in case of Pickens County car break-ins

PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. - The Pickens Sheriff's Office is requesting the public's help in identifying a suspect and vehicle involved in a string of car break-ins in the area. Authorities say the break-ins took place on Sunday, Jan. 8. The suspect was described as a Black male driving a Jeep...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Wrong-way driver shot to death by police after he tries to ram officers, GBI says

COWETA COUNTY, Ga — A man is dead after getting into a high-speed chase with multiple law enforcement agencies on Monday morning and then trying to run officers over. Just after 4 a.m. on Monday, the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office joined a high-speed chase on West Highway 16, where a man was speeding on the wrong side of the road and trying to hit patrol vehicles, deputies said.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
holmescounty.news

Armed robbery suspect in custody

An Atlanta man is behind bars after he robbed a liquor store while brandishing a handgun Jan. 7. Deputies and investigators with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office responded to State Line Liquors on Highway 179A in reference to an armed robbery. Video surveillance showed a suspect entering the store...
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
atlantanewsfirst.com

Hampton police search for driver that struck and killed pedestrian

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Hampton Police are searching for the driver who struck a pedestrian and left the scene. It happened on GA Hwy 20 near Lower Woolsey Road the night of Jan. 2 around 9:15 p.m. A witness told police the car struck the pedestrian, dragged the...
HAMPTON, GA

