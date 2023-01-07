50 Cent Says He’s Collaborating With Eminem on ‘8 Mile’ TV Show

50 Cent shared the news on Friday (Jan. 6) that he’s adapting the 2002 film 8 Mile into a TV series with the help of Eminem .

“I’m gonna bring his 8 Mile to television,” the rapper said in an interview with Big Boy TV about Em’s semi-autobiographical film. “We’re in motion.” (50 also confirmed that Eminem will also be involved in the project after host Big Boy asked, “Does he know?”)

“It’s gonna be big. I ain’t got no duds. I’m battin’ a hundred, I’m battin’ a hundred,” he continued, likely referring to his long-running Starz series Power as well as its various spinoffs Power Book II: Ghost , Power Book III: Raising Kanan and Power Book IV: Force . Born Curtis Jackson, the multi-hyphenate also had a role in the 2020 ABC legal drama For Life for the entirety of its two-season run.

“Who’s idea is that? Did you have to convince Em? Because 8 Mile is a classic,” Big Boy then queried, leading 50 to respond, “No, I think it should be there for his legacy, because if you don’t see… it’s important to me that they understand it, you know what I mean?”

Back in November, 50 Cent served as guest host for The Drew Barrymore Show while host Drew Barrymore was out sick with COVID. Meanwhile, the artist otherwise known as Marshall Mathers got into a rap battle with Spider-Man on a limited edition cover of The Amazing Spider-Man #1 that same month.

Watch 50 Cent dish on the 8 Mile TV series and Eminem’s legacy below. (Starts at the 24:50 mark.)