Lubbock, TX

DVM 360

Texas Tech welcomes new faculty member

The newest addition to Texas Tech will help students hone their surgical skills. Texas Tech University School of Veterinary Medicine announced that Robin Carlson, BSN, DVM, will join its faculty. With 25 years of experience in veterinary medicine, Carlson is prepared to teach students how to work on all types of large and small animals.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Lubbock, Leave Your Porch Lights On For Fallen First Responders

On January 11th, 2020, the City of Lubbock mourned for the losses and critical injuries of our local first responders. Now, three years later, those first responders' families and friends are asking the community to be safe when they drive and leave their porch lights on in honor of them and to remind people to be smart when driving.
LUBBOCK, TX
hoosierhuddle.com

Hoosiers Beef Up Defensive Line with Texas Tech Transfer Phillip Blidi

Written by Sammy Jacobs (@Hoosier_Huddle) The Indiana Hoosiers added some beef to their as they landed another player from the transfer portal in defensive lineman Phillip Blidi. The former Texas Tech Red Raider appeared in 20 games over two seasons in Lubbock and became a regular in the rotation this past season. He played for current IU defensive line coach Paul Randolph who was the Red Raiders defensive line coach in 2020 and 2021.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Talk 1340

Lubbock, You Are NOT Allowed to Put These Things In A Dumpster

I'm pretty sick of the "every man for himself" mentality bleeding out in really dumb ways, like the selfish people who misuse and abuse Lubbock dumpsters. We are actually quite fortunate to have dumpsters, in other places we'd have to walk our plastic bin to the end of our driveway, and if we missed the garbage man, we'd just have to bring our trash back up to our house. Dumpsters are incredibly convenient, but we could lose them if we don't follow the rules.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Northbound traffic closed at Slide and 73rd

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The northbound lanes of Slide Road and 73rd Street are closed due to a three-vehicle crash that occurred at 2:06 p.m. According to LPD, one person sustained minor injuries in the crash. Motorists are advised to avoid the area as emergency crews clear the crash.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

South Loop backed up, closed eastbound after morning crash

LUBBOCK, Texas — A crash at South Loop 289 and Indiana Avenue around 8:00 a.m. prompted closure of the loop, eastbound from Quaker Avenue to Indiana Avenue, according to a Lubbock emergency alert. The Lubbock Police Department said the crash resulted in one minor injury. Traffic was, however, backed...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Saturday morning top stories: 6-year-old shoots teacher in Virginia

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Saturday morning brief,. The United States has a news House Speaker after days of failed voting attempts. Republican Kevin McCarthy was elected on the 15th ballot. The chamber was reportedly unruly, with McCarthy confronting some Republicans holding out on their votes. Read more about the...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

LFR crews battle fire at Central Lubbock home early Saturday afternoon

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to a reported structure fire at a Central Lubbock home early Saturday afternoon. The fire was reported around 12:50 p.m. in the 3600 block of 56th Street. An LFR spokesperson told EverythingLubbock.com the fire was contained to the garage area...
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Wilson ISD employee accused of ‘inappropriate interactions’ with students

LUBBOCK, Texas — An employee with the Wilson Independent School District was placed on administrative leave over “allegedly having inappropriate interactions with high school students,” according to a social media post from the district Thursday morning. The post said the district received information of the interactions on December 30 and “immediately contacted the Lynn County […]
WILSON, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Semi Annual Sales at South Plains Mall

LUBBOCK, Texas—January means Semi Annual Sales at the South Plains Mall. You will find sale signs all over the mall. It’s a great time to use those gift cards you received, splurge on yourself or just get ahead on gifts for 2023. The South Plains Mall is located at 6002 Slide Rd. Keep up with them at southplainsmall.com or on Instagram: @ShopSouthPlainsMall.
LUBBOCK, TX
US105

New Lubbock Restaurant Opening At Old Smileys Location

Well, these pictures really have me intrigued and ready for this place to open. It is called Broadway Fish & More. According to Verdedrick Pollard this will still have the great same tasting fish as Smileys just more menu items to choose from. They will have four new things like...
LUBBOCK, TX

