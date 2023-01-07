Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Lubbock NYE Resolution FAIL: A Car Has Already Hit A House
The first two were shaky, and the third is already a failed resolution. Lubbock only made it 8 days into the new year before a car hit a house. Here's the aftermath, as photographed by KCBD:. Woof. That house will need major repairs and that car is possibly totaled. It's...
DVM 360
Texas Tech welcomes new faculty member
The newest addition to Texas Tech will help students hone their surgical skills. Texas Tech University School of Veterinary Medicine announced that Robin Carlson, BSN, DVM, will join its faculty. With 25 years of experience in veterinary medicine, Carlson is prepared to teach students how to work on all types of large and small animals.
Lubbock, Leave Your Porch Lights On For Fallen First Responders
On January 11th, 2020, the City of Lubbock mourned for the losses and critical injuries of our local first responders. Now, three years later, those first responders' families and friends are asking the community to be safe when they drive and leave their porch lights on in honor of them and to remind people to be smart when driving.
hoosierhuddle.com
Hoosiers Beef Up Defensive Line with Texas Tech Transfer Phillip Blidi
Written by Sammy Jacobs (@Hoosier_Huddle) The Indiana Hoosiers added some beef to their as they landed another player from the transfer portal in defensive lineman Phillip Blidi. The former Texas Tech Red Raider appeared in 20 games over two seasons in Lubbock and became a regular in the rotation this past season. He played for current IU defensive line coach Paul Randolph who was the Red Raiders defensive line coach in 2020 and 2021.
Lubbock, You Are NOT Allowed to Put These Things In A Dumpster
I'm pretty sick of the "every man for himself" mentality bleeding out in really dumb ways, like the selfish people who misuse and abuse Lubbock dumpsters. We are actually quite fortunate to have dumpsters, in other places we'd have to walk our plastic bin to the end of our driveway, and if we missed the garbage man, we'd just have to bring our trash back up to our house. Dumpsters are incredibly convenient, but we could lose them if we don't follow the rules.
Texas politicians, activists to meet in Lubbock over racism, harassment claims at Slaton ISD
Press conference in Lubbock set to feature Judge Morris Overstreet, Representative Ron Reynolds, Dr. Candice Matthews, Commissioner Rodney Ellis and Dr. Todd Yeary.
KCBD
Northbound traffic closed at Slide and 73rd
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The northbound lanes of Slide Road and 73rd Street are closed due to a three-vehicle crash that occurred at 2:06 p.m. According to LPD, one person sustained minor injuries in the crash. Motorists are advised to avoid the area as emergency crews clear the crash.
everythinglubbock.com
South Loop backed up, closed eastbound after morning crash
LUBBOCK, Texas — A crash at South Loop 289 and Indiana Avenue around 8:00 a.m. prompted closure of the loop, eastbound from Quaker Avenue to Indiana Avenue, according to a Lubbock emergency alert. The Lubbock Police Department said the crash resulted in one minor injury. Traffic was, however, backed...
fox34.com
Saturday morning top stories: 6-year-old shoots teacher in Virginia
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Saturday morning brief,. The United States has a news House Speaker after days of failed voting attempts. Republican Kevin McCarthy was elected on the 15th ballot. The chamber was reportedly unruly, with McCarthy confronting some Republicans holding out on their votes. Read more about the...
Olton’s Rejino Barbeque Is Moving Locations & Expanding
One of West Texas's favorite BBQ joints is officially moving locations. They took to Facebook to confirm the good news. They have been open for four and a half years and can't wait to add to the West Texas area. Rejino made the Top 50 Texas Monthly BBQ joint list...
KFDA
‘They are just in tears’: Mothers using banned drug in the U.S., causing serious side effects
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The InfantRisk Center at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center is hearing from women experiencing serious side effects from using the drug, Domperidone. The drug is banned in the U.S., but approved in other parts of the world, such as Canada. It’s used to help with...
Lubbock restaurant ‘Jazz A Louisiana Kitchen’ remembers longtime kitchen manager Quincy Sowells
A Lubbock staple restaurant, 'Jazz A Louisiana Kitchen', is mourning the loss of longtime employee and friend, Quincy Sowells.
KSAT 12
Lubbock-Cooper ISD passed a resolution denouncing racist bullying in schools. Parents say it’s a publicity stunt.
LUBBOCK — Weeks after a federal civil rights complaint was filed against Lubbock-Cooper ISD for inaction on racist bullying, the district’s board of trustees passed a resolution condemning racism during a special meeting Thursday. Tracy Kemp is a mother involved in the filing and was excited to see...
everythinglubbock.com
LFR crews battle fire at Central Lubbock home early Saturday afternoon
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to a reported structure fire at a Central Lubbock home early Saturday afternoon. The fire was reported around 12:50 p.m. in the 3600 block of 56th Street. An LFR spokesperson told EverythingLubbock.com the fire was contained to the garage area...
Girl dies in Lubbock after scooter crash in Midland, fundraiser nets thousands
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Gofundme started to help the family of a 14-year-old Midland girl who was struck and killed while riding her electric scooter earlier this week has already raised thousands to help with final expenses- more than $20,000 as of Wednesday morning. Siah Ashlyn Kearns was struck on January 1 as she was […]
‘I don’t know what to do’: Tumbleweed Invasion at homes across West Texas
Tumbleweeds blowing into homes across West Texas made it a headache for residents who take pride in their yards during the first week of January.
Wilson ISD employee accused of ‘inappropriate interactions’ with students
LUBBOCK, Texas — An employee with the Wilson Independent School District was placed on administrative leave over “allegedly having inappropriate interactions with high school students,” according to a social media post from the district Thursday morning. The post said the district received information of the interactions on December 30 and “immediately contacted the Lynn County […]
everythinglubbock.com
Semi Annual Sales at South Plains Mall
LUBBOCK, Texas—January means Semi Annual Sales at the South Plains Mall. You will find sale signs all over the mall. It’s a great time to use those gift cards you received, splurge on yourself or just get ahead on gifts for 2023. The South Plains Mall is located at 6002 Slide Rd. Keep up with them at southplainsmall.com or on Instagram: @ShopSouthPlainsMall.
Man arrested on multiple charges, dog shot after attacking Lubbock police officer
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Saturday afternoon, the Lubbock Police Department arrested a man, 39-year-old Alberto Limon, on three charges after he attempted to run from officers. According to LPD, officers were called to 66th and University in reference to a “check subject” call. The caller told police “a man was walking in the middle of […]
New Lubbock Restaurant Opening At Old Smileys Location
Well, these pictures really have me intrigued and ready for this place to open. It is called Broadway Fish & More. According to Verdedrick Pollard this will still have the great same tasting fish as Smileys just more menu items to choose from. They will have four new things like...
Comments / 0