ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elk Grove, CA

Elk Grove police arrest Sacramento man accused of stabbing brother outside casino

By Rosalio Ahumada
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zjin0_0k6KR4as00

Officers on Thursday night arrested a Sacramento man accused of stabbing his brother several times during an argument in their vehicle as they drove around a casino parking lot in Elk Grove.

Mahendra Singh, 51, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and was booked at the Sacramento County Jail, the Elk Grove Police Department announced in a social media post. He remained in custody Friday afternoon and was being held without bail.

About 11:20 p.m., officers were called to the Sky River Casino parking lot for a report of a man screaming for help. Police said the officers found a man, later identified as Singh, with a cut on his face standing near a vehicle.

Casino security staff then told the officers that they had found another man at one of the casino’s entrances suffering from multiple stab wounds, police said. The wounded man was later identified as Singh’s 50-year-old brother.

Police did not release his name. Officers and casino security staff provided first aid to the wounded man until medics arrived.

Officers, along with detectives, learned the two men were brothers and had arrived at the casino parking lot together in a vehicle. The brothers never entered the casino.

Instead, the brothers remained in the vehicle that had been parked in the casino parking lot for about two hours. Then, Singh’s brother started driving the vehicle through the parking lot and an argument ensued. The Police Department did not indicate what the argument was about.

During the argument, Singh’s brother allegedly threatened Singh. Police said Singh then pulled out a knife and stabbed his brother several times.

The wounded brother got out of the vehicle and walked to a casino entrance, where security staff found him. The officers found Singh near the car and detained him for questioning.

Singh’s brother was taken to a hospital, where he was being treated for his injuries and is expected to survive, according to the Police Department. Singh also was treated at a hospital before he was booked at the jail early Friday.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX40

Person of interest sought in connection to Rancho Cordova killing

(KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said it is looking for a person of interest in connection to a killing that happened in August of 2022.  Officials said the person of interest was captured on surveillance video leaving the area where the deadly shooting happened.  The sheriff’s office said it received a call regarding […]
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
KRON4 News

More than 1,100 marijuana plants found by Tracy police in two search warrants

TRACY, Calif. (KRON) — Police in Tracy busted two separate illegal marijuana grow sites on Thursday, and found more than 1,000 marijuana plants, according to a press release from the Tracy Police Department. Tips from various community members led TPD’s Special Investigations Unit to investigate two different residences that police suspected housed large-scale, indoor marijuana […]
TRACY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Update: Family demands answers after missing teen's body found on Highway 4 in Concord

CONCORD -- An East Bay family is seeking answers and justice after their missing son was found dead on the side of a busy Concord freeway.Family members and the Concord Police Department confirmed they found the body of 19-year-old Damond Lazenby Jr. on Saturday.The victim's family Damond Lazenby Sr. said a motorist spotted a body and called 911.The family was already in the area searching for the missing teen. They arrived at the site very quickly after the police notified them. They were able to identify the body."I walked along that freeway myself on January 1st, 2nd, and all the...
CONCORD, CA
CBS Sacramento

Person of interest identified in shooting death of Corey Shearer

RANCHO CORDOVA - Authorities are asking for the public's help to find the person of interest in the shooting death of a man at a Rancho Cordova house party over the summer.On Friday, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office held a press conference announcing the description of a person of interest in the shooting death of 20-year-old Corey Shearer of Ione. A witness says that, shortly after the shooting, a man was described as fleeing the party. The person of interest is described as a Black male, approximately 17-20 years old, 5'10"-6'1" tall, and weighing between 130-150 pounds. Witnesses say he was...
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
CBS Sacramento

Mother of Sacramento's DJ Gio says her slain son's storage unit was burglarized

SACRAMENTO — The mother of a slain Sacramento-area DJ is now dealing with the loss of her son's legacy.Anita Razo is the mother of DJ Gio, who was shot and killed in Natomas last April. Razo said somebody burglarized a storage unit containing many of her son's possessions.She said not only was her family victimized but so was the entire local DJ community because the items were going to be used to raise money for the DJ Gio Foundation. "Most importantly, they stole from the children who were going to benefit from the funds, learning to DJ, learning to explore their musical abilities. And now all of that is gone," Razo said.The stolen items were all the family had left of Gio, including his DJ equipment, designer clothes, shoes and luggage.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

Man arrested for allegedly robbing Napa bank

NAPA, Calif. (KRON) — Napa police arrested a man Thursday afternoon for allegedly robbing a bank in Napa, according to a social media post. Around 4:26 p.m. Thursday, police officers responded to a report of a robbery at U.S. Bank on the 800 block of Jefferson Street. On the scene, officers said they were told […]
NAPA, CA
bigislandgazette.com

Two Men Arrested & Charged in Major Drug Bust

Members of the Area II Vice Section recovered a large quantity of illegal drugs with a street value of more than $50,000 after arresting two men in Kona on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. The two men, 38-year-old Pueo Francois, of Kona, and 61-year-old Abdur Ali-Woods, of Sacramento, California, were subsequently charged with 11 drug-related offenses, on Wednesday afternoon, January 4, 2023.
SACRAMENTO, CA
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

53K+
Followers
615
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy