The next round of widespread rain arrives on Tuesday with another storm next weekend. Tuesday's system is expected to be much weaker than what we saw on New Year's Eve. Predictions show many coastal communities could receive .38"-.55, while valleys could see up to .6". Rainfall will be most concentrated in North County while our mountain communities could see more than a third of an inch. The desert will likely see less than .1" of rain.

