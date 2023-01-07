ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Biden honors more than a dozen Americans for upholding democracy on Jan. 6

By Ariana Figueroa
Minnesota Reformer
Minnesota Reformer
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XBiEH_0k6KR1wh00

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 6: U.S. President Joe Biden presents a Presidential Citizens Medal to Georgia poll worker Ruby Freeman during a ceremony to mark the two-year anniversary of the January 6th 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol in the East Room of the White House January 6, 2023. Biden awarded over a dozen Presidential Citizens Medals to police officers who defended the Capitol and state officials who resisted pressure to overturn 2020 presidential election results. Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images.

WASHINGTON — On the second anniversary of the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, President Joe Biden on Friday awarded citizen medals to 14 Americans who protected democracy and law enforcement officers who defended the Capitol.

“Two years ago on Jan. 6 our democracy was attacked,” Biden said at the White House. “Our democracy held because ‘We the People’ did not flinch. ‘We the People’ endured. ‘We the People’ prevailed.”

This is Biden’s first time in his presidency awarding the Presidential Citizens Medal, which is the second-highest award an American citizen can receive, second to the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Biden told the recipients that “history will remember your names, remember your courage, remember your bravery, remember your extraordinary commitments to your fellow Americans.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=267Wyc_0k6KR1wh00

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 6: U.S. President Joe Biden presents Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson a Presidential Citizens Medal during a ceremony to mark the two-year anniversary of the January 6th 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol in the East Room of the White House January 6, 2023. Biden awarded over a dozen Presidential Citizens Medals to police officers who defended the Capitol and state officials who resisted pressure to overturn 2020 presidential election results. Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images.

Among recipients of the Presidential Citizens Medal were Fulton County, Georgia, election workers Shaye Moss and Ruby Freeman, a mother and daughter who were targeted by Trump administration officials and falsely accused of voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

“Ruby and Shaye, you don’t deserve what happened to you,” Biden said. “But you do deserve the nation’s eternal thanks for showing that dignity and grace of ‘We the People.’”

Other recipients included:

  • Rusty Bowers, the former speaker of the Arizona House who resisted pressures to overturn 2020 election results.
  • Jocelyn Benson, the Michigan secretary of state who faced armed protesters outside her home when she resisted pressure over election results.
  • Al Schmidt, a former GOP commissioner in Philadelphia and member of the Philadelphia County Board of Elections who during the 2020 election faced threats for defending the integrity of the election.

Jan. 6 attack

On Jan. 6, hundreds of pro-Trump supporters stormed the Capitol in an attempt to prevent members of Congress from certifying the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Trump was impeached for a second time for his role in the insurrection and a special investigation panel unanimously voted to refer him and others to the Justice Department for potential criminal charges, including inciting or aiding an insurrection.

The special House panel investigating Jan. 6 also found that Trump was directly involved in efforts to pressure state officials in Georgia, Arizona and elsewhere to overturn the 2020 election results in their states.

Some of those officials who were pressured were awarded the Presidential Citizens Medal at the White House.

“It’s not an exaggeration to say America owes you … a debt of gratitude, one we can never fully repay unless we live up to what you did,” Biden said to the recipients.

The president also posthumously awarded medals to law enforcement officers who died following the insurrection.

Those officers include the late Brian Sicknick, a Capitol Police officer who was injured while responding to the Jan. 6 attack and later died, and two officers who died by suicide , Jeffrey Smith and Howard Liebengood.

Others receiving medals were:

  • Harry Dunn, a Capitol Police officer who defended the Capitol during the insurrection and experienced racist slurs and harassment from the rioters.
  • Caroline Edwards, who was the first law enforcement officer who was injured by the rioters and continued to defend the Capitol after suffering a traumatic brain injury.
  • Michael Fanone, who served as a Metropolitan Police Department officer and was injured as he defended the Capitol during the attack. He later resigned and has pushed for congressional Republicans to acknowledge their role in spreading the false narrative that the 2020 presidential election was stolen.
  • Aquilino Gonell, who served as a Capitol Police sergeant and was injured during the attack.
  • Eugene Goodman, the U.S. Capitol Police officer who is credited with diverting rioters from the Senate floor, allowing senators and staff to evacuate.
  • Daniel Hodges, a Metropolitan Police Department officer who was injured while defending the Capitol.

House ceremony

Separately, U.S. House Democratic leaders and members held a ceremony earlier in the day to remember the five law enforcement officers who died following the Jan. 6 insurrection. Following the attack, four law enforcement officers died by suicide.

“The violent insurrectionists stormed the Capitol and attempted to halt the peaceful transfer of power,” House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries said. “They failed because of the bravery and valor of the United States Capitol Police and the Metropolitan Police Department officers who fought heroically to defend our democracy.”

Family members of the officers read their loved one’s name, followed by a bell to signify their remembrance.

Those officers included, Sicknick, Gunther Hashida, Kyle DeFreytag, Smith and Liebengood.

The children of U.S. Capitol Police Officer Billy Evans, read their dad’s name. Evans died in a second attack on the Capitol in April 2021 when a driver rammed his car into a barricade on the north complex of the Capitol, slamming into Evans and another officer.

Jeffries later called for 140 seconds of silence, to acknowledge the 140 law enforcement officers who were injured on Jan. 6.

Former Democratic U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who was inside the Capitol during the insurrection, thanked the family members of the officers “for considering us worthy to share your grief,” and “to honor your loss.”

“We will always carry the memory of their families in our hearts,” the California Democrat said.

A handful of House Democrats and dozens of veterans the day before the second Jan. 6 anniversary held a press conference to call on the incoming House Republican leaders to condemn political violence and hold their members who supported the attack accountable for their actions.

The post Biden honors more than a dozen Americans for upholding democracy on Jan. 6 appeared first on Minnesota Reformer .

Comments / 0

Related
Minnesota Reformer

How Minnesota Democrats reversed their fortunes

Minnesota’s DFL party used to be sad. They lost five straight gubernatorial elections between 1990 and 2006, and they were a party in decay. I remember the pathetic election night interviews where Democrats would say, “Let’s wait for the Iron Range vote to come in.” Good luck with that. So how did the DFL turn […] The post How Minnesota Democrats reversed their fortunes appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

New Minnesota senator calls COVID-19 vaccines a ‘death shot’ at Capitol rally

Newly elected Minnesota state Sen. Nathan Wesenberg, R-Little Falls, suggested Gov. Tim Walz should be jailed and called COVID-19 vaccines a “death shot” during a rally at the state Capitol on Thursday. “I’m not anti-vaccine but I’m anti-COVID-vaccine. It’s not a vaccine, it’s a death shot,” Wesenberg said during the demonstration, which was filmed by […] The post New Minnesota senator calls COVID-19 vaccines a ‘death shot’ at Capitol rally appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Democrats praise U.S. Capitol police and pledge to seek accountability on Jan. 6 anniversary

Two years after a mob of Donald Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to undo Trump’s loss in the 2020 presidential election, Democrats in Congress on Friday vowed to remember the Capitol police officers who died, hold Trump accountable and prevent similar attacks in the future. Democrats applauded the work of the […] The post Democrats praise U.S. Capitol police and pledge to seek accountability on Jan. 6 anniversary appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
COLORADO STATE
Washington Examiner

Democrats think Hunter Biden must be investigated: Poll

A majority of Democrats believe that first son Hunter Biden should be investigated for his overseas business dealings, a recent poll found. Some 54% of Democrats back the Justice Department investigating the younger Biden, accompanied by 88% of Republicans and 74% of independents, a Fox News poll determined. Across the spectrum, 72% of all voters surveyed believe it is important to investigate his business dealings, matching the findings from a poll conducted in August.
The Independent

Texas governor confronts Biden at airport after complaining he wasn’t invited to border visit

Joe Biden was confronted by the governor of Texas on the tarmac on Sunday after the latter complained hours earlier that he had only been extended an invitation to meet him as an afterthought.The moment occurred as Mr Biden touched down in the Lone Star State for a trip to the US-Mexico border, where he met with agents from US Customs and Border Protection as well as local elected leaders.The trip comes as the president has long faced criticism from conservatives for not viewing the situation at the US-Mexico border firsthand, as well as for rolling back controversial Trump-era...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Trump wrote ‘shockingly gracious’ handover note to Biden when he left White House, new book claims

Donald Trump spent his final days in the Oval Office claiming the election was rigged and skipped his successor’s inauguration, but wrote a “shockingly gracious” handover note to Joe Biden, according to a new book.The upcoming book, titled The Fight of His Life and authored by Chris Whipple, focuses on Mr Biden’s presidency and reveals new details about the administration’s working.Mr Trump followed the presidential tradition carried out by his predecessors and wrote a letter to his successor before leaving the Oval Office, said excerpts from the book obtained by Politico’s West Wing Playbook.Mr Biden reacted to the note...
Washington Examiner

Five Biden administration investigations House Republicans plot to launch in 2023

As Republicans prepare to take control of the House for the first time in four years, party leaders are already teeing up a number of investigations into several Biden administration officials regarding their conduct. Soon after the GOP won the House majority, top Republicans such as Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy...
Washington Examiner

Karine Jean-Pierre can't explain why Biden was masked on Marine One

The White House was not able to explain Wednesday why President Joe Biden exited Marine One wearing a surgical mask — a break from his recent habits. Biden, who has repeatedly been accused of flip-flopping on pandemic policies, wore a black mask before boarding Air Force One for a trip to northern Kentucky.
KENTUCKY STATE
Washington Examiner

Biden’s border visit leads to blowback from Left

President Joe Biden satisfied long-standing calls from conservatives by deciding to visit the U.S.-Mexico border in El Paso, Texas, over the weekend. The visit comes alongside a host of new immigration measures designed to stem the record flow of illegal crossings. While border hawks remain skeptical, the move also comes with the risk of alienating Biden's more progressive supporters.
EL PASO, TX
brytfmonline.com

The war in Ukraine – almost empty

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov announced that the Russian forces will soon unload the Iranian-produced Shahed aircraft. According to Reznikov, Russia will have only 90 “kamikaze” aircraft left. Tankesmia ISW writes that Russia has increased the use of these drones to be able to continue attacks against Ukrainian...
Minnesota Reformer

Minnesota Reformer

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
511K+
Views
ABOUT

The Minnesota Reformer is an independent, nonprofit news organization dedicated to keeping Minnesotans informed and unearthing stories other outlets can’t or won’t tell. We’re in the halls of government tracking what elected officials are up to — and monitoring the powerful forces trying to influence them. But we’re also on the streets, at the bars and parks, on farms and in warehouses, telling you stories of the people being affected by the actions of government and big business. Minnesota Reformer is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. Minnesota Reformer retains editorial independence.

 https://minnesotareformer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy