Washington State

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Bill Belichick's Announcement

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick will be back for another season in 2023. The Patriots head coach announced on Monday morning that he will return for another season. "Bill Belichick tells reporters that he'll be back for another season in 2023 and, "the process will start today." He'll...
NFL world reacts to Packers stunning elimination

Entering Sunday night’s game, the Green Bay Packers needed only a win to make the playoffs. They were a red-hot team, having won four straight games. Their opponents, the Detroit Lions, had been eliminated from playoff contention earlier in the day. On top of that, the game was at Lambeau Field. Everything pointed to a Read more... The post NFL world reacts to Packers stunning elimination appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Defensive lapses worry Chargers' Staley going into playoffs

Brandon Staley is more concerned about the Los Angeles Chargers defense than he is about having a short week to prepare for Saturday night’s AFC wild-card matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. After a solid four-game run, the Bolts defense reverted to giving up big plays and struggling to stop the run in their 31-28 loss to the Denver Broncos. The loss did not have any bearing on Los Angeles’ playoff seeding after Baltimore was defeated by Cincinnati. The Chargers (10-7) got the fifth seed and the right to play AFC South champion Jacksonville because of a better conference record. “We didn’t play very well in the secondary. We gave up far too many explosive plays yesterday. Individual breakdowns,” Staley said.
Eagles to Enjoy First-Round Bye in NFL Wild Card Playoffs

Eagles to Enjoy First-Round Bye in NFL Wild Card Playoffs. (Harrisburg, PA) -- The NFL schedule for the Wild Card round of the playoffs has been released and shows the Eagles enjoying a first-round bye as a top seed. The Seahawks and 49ers clash will happen in Santa Clara Saturday afternoon, while the Jaguars host the Chargers Saturday night. Sunday features a triple-header, which starts with the Dolphins meeting the Bills in Orchard Park. That game will be followed by the Giants visiting the Vikings and the Bengals hosting the Ravens on Sunday night. The Wild Card round comes to an end on Monday night when the Buccaneers host the Cowboys in Tampa.
