36th Annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Birthday activities in Fairhope Jan 15
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WPMI) — The 36th Annual Celebration of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Birthday activities in Baldwin County, Al will begin with a Baldwin County Town hall meeting on Saturday, January 15, 2023, at 5 P.M. at the Fairhope Rotary Youth Club,19128 Young St, Fairhope, Al 36532. The townhall will be on Baldwin County community topics.
Prichard residents gather to protest planned destruction of historic Harlem Hotel
PRICHARD, Ala (WPMI) — Protesters gathered in Prichard today to fight against the tearing down of an historic building. The Harlem Hotel used to sit next to the Harlem Duke, a once thriving music club. The Harlem Duke started in the 1950's and hosted stars like BB King, Ray...
Residents in one Gulf Shores community could learn fate of golf carts
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — Residents on West Lagoon Avenue in Gulf Shores could find out ttoday if they will be allowed to ride golf carts on their street. West Lagoon is currently not designated as 'golf cart friendly.'. 100 other streets in Gulf Shores are. A resident is...
Daphne Bakery represents Alabama in 'King Cake Extravaganza' tasting competition
DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — A Daphne bakery will be closely watching an annual event going on in New Orleans tonight as we begin Carnival Season. It’s called the King Cake Extravaganza and it’s a taste testing event featuring the top 20 king cakes from a 5-state region.
Mobile planning upgrades to two local parks, splash pad coming to one
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — On Tuesday, the Mobile City Council will consider spending $3.3 million on upgrades to Langan and Public Safety Memorial Parks. Plans for Langan park include renovations to the amphitheater, upgrades to the restroom facilities and parking enhancements. At Public Safety Memorial Park, the existing fountain...
Part of McGregor Ave in Mobile to be closed for a year starting Wednesday Jan 11
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Beginning Wednesday, January 11th, McGregor Ave. will be closed between Old Shell Road and Springhill Avenue for sidewalk, lighting and curb & gutter improvements. The project will last approximately twelve months. The signed detour route will be Old Shell Road to the west I-65 Service...
ALDOT to resurface portion of US-98 in Baldwin County
The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) anticipates beginning a project to resurface a portion of the US-98 (SR-42) from West of Elberta City Limits to the Perdido Bay Bridge. The scope of the project includes 11.687 miles (approx. MP 69 to 81) of planning, paving, and striping operations as well...
Deputies: Domestic violence shooting leaves couple dead in Foley
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. -- Deputies are investigating a shooting that left a husband and wife dead Saturday night in Foley, Alabama. According to the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a domestic violence related call at a residence on Greenway Drive around 10:07 p.m. Deputies say the caller identified...
Millions in improvements coming to Bayfront Park
The Mobile County Commission is set to allocation an additional $3.8 million for the expansion and renovation of Bay Front Park in Coden. The park was closed temporarily in March 2022 for the renovation project which is expected to take about a year. Once completed, the 20-acre park will include...
Two high profile suspects in Mobile held without bond under Aniah's Law
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Two high profile suspects in Mobile were denied bond on Friday under Aniah's Law. First, Thomas Thomas, the man police believe opened fire on New Year's Eve in downtown Mobile, shooting seven innocent bystanders and killing a man. Also, Darrius Rowser, who was arrested in connection to last Tuesday's Walmart Supercenter shooting, as well as the shooting at the Paparazzi Club in November.
Mobile police chase ends in a crash
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile Police had their hands full Sunday with two separate car chases that happened just a few miles and an hour apart. NBC 15 was present as police wrapped up one of the chases. It began Sunday morning around 2:40 when officers tried to make...
Mobile woman killed in Mississippi crash
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, a Mobile woman died following a crash in George County on Thursday. Police say 25-year-old Louanntha M. Macarilla of Mobile was traveling west on Highway 98 when she collided with two vehicles driven by 50-year-old Johnathon Brantley of Forest, MS, and 47-year-old Damian Cunningham of Mobile.
Mobile man killed in two-vehicle crash
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — According to the Alabama Law Enforcement agency, a Mobile man was killed in a late Saturday afternoon crash. It happened just before 5:00 p.m. on McFarland Road, approximately two miles west of Mobile. 50-year-old Jason E. Thompson was fatally injured when the vehicle he was...
Prichard Police investigating after man found shot to death in car
PRICHARD, Ala (WPMI) — According to the Prichard Police Department a man was shot to death early Saturday morning. Officers were responding to reports of shots fired at the 400 block of Prichard Avenue when they discovered a man dead in his vehicle from an apparent gunshot wound. Police...
