WPMI

36th Annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Birthday activities in Fairhope Jan 15

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WPMI) — The 36th Annual Celebration of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Birthday activities in Baldwin County, Al will begin with a Baldwin County Town hall meeting on Saturday, January 15, 2023, at 5 P.M. at the Fairhope Rotary Youth Club,19128 Young St, Fairhope, Al 36532. The townhall will be on Baldwin County community topics.
FAIRHOPE, AL
WPMI

Mobile planning upgrades to two local parks, splash pad coming to one

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — On Tuesday, the Mobile City Council will consider spending $3.3 million on upgrades to Langan and Public Safety Memorial Parks. Plans for Langan park include renovations to the amphitheater, upgrades to the restroom facilities and parking enhancements. At Public Safety Memorial Park, the existing fountain...
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

ALDOT to resurface portion of US-98 in Baldwin County

The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) anticipates beginning a project to resurface a portion of the US-98 (SR-42) from West of Elberta City Limits to the Perdido Bay Bridge. The scope of the project includes 11.687 miles (approx. MP 69 to 81) of planning, paving, and striping operations as well...
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WPMI

Deputies: Domestic violence shooting leaves couple dead in Foley

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. -- Deputies are investigating a shooting that left a husband and wife dead Saturday night in Foley, Alabama. According to the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a domestic violence related call at a residence on Greenway Drive around 10:07 p.m. Deputies say the caller identified...
FOLEY, AL
WPMI

Millions in improvements coming to Bayfront Park

The Mobile County Commission is set to allocation an additional $3.8 million for the expansion and renovation of Bay Front Park in Coden. The park was closed temporarily in March 2022 for the renovation project which is expected to take about a year. Once completed, the 20-acre park will include...
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WPMI

Two high profile suspects in Mobile held without bond under Aniah's Law

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Two high profile suspects in Mobile were denied bond on Friday under Aniah's Law. First, Thomas Thomas, the man police believe opened fire on New Year's Eve in downtown Mobile, shooting seven innocent bystanders and killing a man. Also, Darrius Rowser, who was arrested in connection to last Tuesday's Walmart Supercenter shooting, as well as the shooting at the Paparazzi Club in November.
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Mobile police chase ends in a crash

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile Police had their hands full Sunday with two separate car chases that happened just a few miles and an hour apart. NBC 15 was present as police wrapped up one of the chases. It began Sunday morning around 2:40 when officers tried to make...
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Mobile woman killed in Mississippi crash

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, a Mobile woman died following a crash in George County on Thursday. Police say 25-year-old Louanntha M. Macarilla of Mobile was traveling west on Highway 98 when she collided with two vehicles driven by 50-year-old Johnathon Brantley of Forest, MS, and 47-year-old Damian Cunningham of Mobile.
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Mobile man killed in two-vehicle crash

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — According to the Alabama Law Enforcement agency, a Mobile man was killed in a late Saturday afternoon crash. It happened just before 5:00 p.m. on McFarland Road, approximately two miles west of Mobile. 50-year-old Jason E. Thompson was fatally injured when the vehicle he was...
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Prichard Police investigating after man found shot to death in car

PRICHARD, Ala (WPMI) — According to the Prichard Police Department a man was shot to death early Saturday morning. Officers were responding to reports of shots fired at the 400 block of Prichard Avenue when they discovered a man dead in his vehicle from an apparent gunshot wound. Police...
PRICHARD, AL

