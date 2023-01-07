ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sportscasting

Bills Playoffs: How the Bills Can Clinch the No. 1 Seed and Home-Field Advantage in Week 18

By Luke Norris
Sportscasting
Sportscasting
 3 days ago

To say this has been a trying week for the Buffalo Bills would obviously be a massive understatement, given the frightening scene that played out this past Monday night with second-year safety Damar Hamlin.

The 24-year-old, of course, went into cardiac arrest and collapsed on the field in the first quarter of the Bills’ highly anticipated showdown with the Cincinnati Bengals, a game that was rightfully suspended and has since been declared a no-contest by the NFL .

Thankfully, Hamlin has improved throughout the week and was even able to speak to his teammates on Friday, telling them he loved them in what had to be quite an emotional and touching scene.

While Hamlin’s progress remains the most important thing, the Bills are getting back to business as they prepare for their season finale with the New England Patriots .

Of course, things have gotten a bit complicated as it pertains to the top seed in the AFC, along with its accompanying first-round bye and home-field advantage, following the NFL’s ruling on Friday as Buffalo (12-3) and Cincinnati (11-4) have now officially played one fewer game than the Kansas City Chiefs , who enter Week 18 in the No. 1 slot with a 13-3 record.

Entering Week 17, it was the Bills who owned the top spot due to their Week 6 win over Kansas City. And they can still clinch the No. 1 seed and home-field advantage, but they now no longer control their own destiny.

Bills playoffs: How the Bills clinch the No. 1 seed and home-field advantage in Week 18

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35Ij8I_0k6KQG8Y00
Buffalo Bills helmet | Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
Related

Dolphins Playoff Chances: How the Dolphins Clinch a Playoff Spot in Week 18

On Friday, NFL owners approved a resolution that could potentially affect the AFC Playoffs if certain results play out during this final week of the regular season and beyond. And that includes the possibility of the AFC title game being played at a neutral site of Roger Goodell’s choosing if that comes into play.

But we’ll come back to that in a minute.

Despite playing one fewer game than Kansas City, the Bills can clinch the No. 1 seed, a first-round bye, and home-field advantage throughout the AFC Playoffs if one of these two scenarios plays out:

  • Bills win vs. Patriots + Chiefs lose or tie vs. Raiders
  • Bills tie vs. Patriots + Chiefs lose vs. Raiders

You’ll notice that there isn’t a scenario in which the Bills and Chiefs both yield the same result. And that’s where the new resolution comes into play. The Bengals are back in the mix here as well. Per NFL.com , here are the scenarios in which the AFC title game would be played at a neutral site:

  • Buffalo and Kansas City both win or tie in Week 18 + both teams advance to the AFC title game
  • Buffalo and Kansas City both lose + Cincinnati also loses or ties in Week 18 + Buffalo and Kansas City advance to the AFC title game
  • Buffalo and Kansas City both lose + Cincinnati wins + the AFC title game is either Bills-Chiefs or Bengals-Chiefs

Simply put, Bills Mafia will be rooting for a Buffalo win and a Kansas City loss — just as they likely would have been doing anyway.

The post Bills Playoffs: How the Bills Can Clinch the No. 1 Seed and Home-Field Advantage in Week 18 appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports .

Comments / 0

Related
PennLive.com

Will Damar Hamlin play football again? Here’s what his doctors said about the Bills safety

That might seem like a ridiculous question considering what the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills safety has been through in the past week, but it was one his doctors at UC Medical Center were asked. And, although nothing would surprise anyone when it comes to Hamlin — the guy collapsed on the field following a cardiac arrest in last Monday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals and is now back calling friends and posting on social media from the hospital — the answer was about what you might imagine it would be at this point.
The Spun

Look: Rob Gronkowski's Donation To Damar Hamlin's Foundation Going Viral

Just a few nights ago the sporting world came to a screeching halt when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and was transported to the hospital where he was sedated. Thankfully, he's had a remarkable recovery over the past few days and even spoke with his teammates on a video call Friday morning.
The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Erin Andrews Sideline Photo

Being an NFL sideline reporter has its perks. Erin Andrews got to experience one of them on Sunday, when she was on the call of the Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders game. A photo of Andrews and an adorable dog has gone viral on social media. "Love meeting this sweet...
SEATTLE, WA
Outsider.com

Cowboys Fans Roast Dak Prescott After Rough Dallas Loss to Commanders

If you’re a fan of the Cowboys and Dak Prescott, you definitely need a hug — or maybe an extra beer — after what unfolded at FedEx Field against Washington. There was no explanation for a 26-6 loss to an opponent featuring a rookie QB making his NFL debut. In fact, Commanders quarterback Sam Howell definitely had the better stat game than Prescott. Plus, there’s the win in his first start.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

NFL World Wants Head Coach Fired After Today's Game

The NFL World believes we might see an NFL head coach getting fired after Sunday's final game. The Arizona Cardinals are set to wrap up their disappointing 2022 regular season on Sunday. Arizona, 4-12 on the season, is set to play San Francisco in the final game of the year.
thecomeback.com

Derrick Henry’s brutal stiff-arm sparks huge debate among NFL fans

Derrick Henry strikes fear into the hearts 0f defensive backs everywhere. When the Tennessee Titans running back breaks into the secondary, they know he’s going to be a load to bring down at 247 pounds. And then there’s his infamous stiff-arm. Jacksonville Jaguars safety Rayshawn Jenkins got a...
NASHVILLE, TN
thecomeback.com

Browns fire legendary QB for shocking reason

The Cleveland Browns fired legendary former quarterback Bernie Koser hours before the team played the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2022-20223 season finale for both teams. The Browns told Kosar this his services were “no longer needed.”. An NFL source, however, told Cleveland.com that the bet was connected to a...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Bill Belichick's Announcement

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick will be back for another season in 2023. The Patriots head coach announced on Monday morning that he will return for another season. "Bill Belichick tells reporters that he'll be back for another season in 2023 and, "the process will start today." He'll...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Joe Buck, Troy Aikman's Decision

Joe Buck and Troy Aikman were on the call of ABC's game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Tennessee Titans on Sunday evening. Prior to the game, Buck and Aikman appeared on the air, though their microphones appeared to be upside down. However, there was a reason for that. Buck...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Comeback

NFL fans react to insane national anthem before Titans-Jaguars game

If your idea of the perfect “Star-Spangled Banner” performance is a military band standing in formation, you were probably disappointed Saturday night. Everyone else seemed to immensely enjoy the national anthem before the Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the Tennessee Titans. Jacksonville musician Paul Mane performed a unique version of the anthem on a custom-made, stars-and-stripes electric Read more... The post NFL fans react to insane national anthem before Titans-Jaguars game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Had Telling Admission On Danica Patrick

Aaron Rodgers has had some notable relationships over the years. He's reportedly in one now, as he's rumored to be dating Mallory Edens, the daughter of the Milwaukee Bucks owner, Wes Edens. Previously, Aaron Rodgers dated former IndyCar and NASCAR driver Danica Patrick. Following the breakup with Danica, Aaron had...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Breaking: NFL Head Coach Fired Sunday Night

The Houston Texans have reportedly made a decision on head coach Lovie Smith. Smith has reportedly been fired by the franchise on Sunday evening. The Texans beat the Colts on Sunday afternoon, finishing the season with a win, but losing out on the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Look: NFL World Furious With Missed Penalty On Sunday

The officiating crew in Buffalo missed an easy offsides penalty during the Patriots-Bills game. Bills star defensive tackle Ed Oliver jumped offsides before the ball snapped and the officials somehow didn't see it. It should've been five free yards for the Patriots but instead, they lost yardage on that play....
BUFFALO, NY
Sportscasting

Sportscasting

225K+
Followers
34K+
Post
133M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports are serious, fun, competitive, and memorable, and at Sportscasting, we strive to thrill and entertain readers with our content the same way the games do. We cover rumors, stats, players, trades, teams, and trends in all the major sports and beyond. If it’s happening in the world of sports, then we’re on it. Our site launched in early 2019, so we are new to the game, but we want to be the top destination for the best coverage you’ll find anywhere online.

 https://www.sportscasting.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy