Mount Pleasant School District Superintendent John Henriksen told the school board Monday night that the district will likely have to do the budget without knowing what the State Supplemental Aid percentage will be. SSA are funds allocated by the State legislature for school districts based on enrollment. The Iowa School Board Association believes the aid won’t be decided on until school choice is resolved. Basically, school choice and education reform at priorities for Governor Reynolds. This would include a school voucher system considered by some to be state aide for private schools. Opponents to the system believe state funds should be used for the State’s public school systems.

16 HOURS AGO