Sunday Obits
Carolee (Carol-Lee) Wilhite (Will-hite) 86, of Donnellson, passed away Friday. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. January 13, at Maple Hills Cemetery in Kirksville, Missouri. Schmitz Funeral Home of Donnellson is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at schmitzfuneralhomes.com. Wendy...
Mount Pleasant Chamber Alliance announces new Executive Vice President
MOUNT PLEASANT, IA – January 10, 2023 – The Mount Pleasant Chamber Alliance is pleased to. announce the selection of its new Executive Vice President. After undergoing a national search, Rachel. Lindeen, a Mount Pleasant native, will assume the leadership position beginning in February. “Rachel has a wide...
From the Mount Pleasant School Board Meeting
Monday night the Mount Pleasant School Board met in regular session. The board approved an agreement for design of the Harvest Drive and Grand Avenue traffic signal and related intersection improvements. The fee for the design work is $93,500. The plan is to make the intersection at the entrance to the High School drive safer. The entire project, including construction costs, is estimated at $600,000. Board member Josh Maher was the lone “no” vote. Board President Jennifer Crull noted that if the intersection is not improved, there can not be any additional future construction on the High School site.
Henry County Health Center announces pharmacy transition
Henry County Health Center is pleased to announce the addition of Heritage Pharmacy-Mount Pleasant to its campus. The pharmacy will be located in the health center at 501 S. White Street. Currently, Hy-Vee Clinic Pharmacy occupies the pharmacy space. With that lease agreement expiring on Friday, March 31, Heritage Pharmacy-Mount...
MP Students Selected for Honor Band
The following Mount Pleasant Middle and High School music students have been selected to the Southeast Iowa Bandmasters Association (SEIBA) Honor Bands based on auditions held Saturday in Fairfield. Named to the Middle School Honor Band are Carly Mullin – Bass Clarinet, Jolynn Martin – Trumpet, Landon Church – Trumpet,...
Sports, January 10th
The Mt. Pleasant girls’ team traveled to Holy Trinity Catholic and clawed their way past the Crusaders to come out with the win 34-26. Mary Kate Bendlage was an offensive wrecking machine finishing with 18 points and keeping the Crusaders in it for the first three quarters, but it was Hailey Parrott’s last second four-point play to end the third quarter to make the score 31-19 that sealed the game for the Panthers. Andrea Lopreato collected a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds.
Head Coach Steve Williamson is Iowa Wesleyan’s Winningest Coach
Iowa Wesleyan– In Coach Steve Williams’s second run at the helm of Iowa Wesleyan’s Women’s Basketball program, he captured his 275th career victory as head coach of the Tigers. Last Friday, the Tigers handled Crowley’s Ridge College 68-37 thanks to Isabell West’s 18 points and 5 rebounds and Megan Teal’s 14 points from off the bench.
Supt Shares Views on State Legislative Priorities
Mount Pleasant School District Superintendent John Henriksen told the school board Monday night that the district will likely have to do the budget without knowing what the State Supplemental Aid percentage will be. SSA are funds allocated by the State legislature for school districts based on enrollment. The Iowa School Board Association believes the aid won’t be decided on until school choice is resolved. Basically, school choice and education reform at priorities for Governor Reynolds. This would include a school voucher system considered by some to be state aide for private schools. Opponents to the system believe state funds should be used for the State’s public school systems.
